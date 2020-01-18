Several people called Tracy Police at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday to report that a man was choking his wife and trying to throw her into the trunk of a black sedan at the Stone Pine Meadow Apartments, 229 W. Grant Line Road.
Other callers said the woman then attacked the man with some type of weapon. One said it appeared to be a knife or other sharp object; another said she had a crowbar. Someone else said the two had been fighting earlier.
Police arrived and called an ambulance for a 40-year-old man who had a head wound, and they arrested a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of domestic violence. Police took her to San Joaquin County Jail, where she was booked and released.
Tracy police received 1,229 calls for service from Jan. 9 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:13 a.m.: Police were called when two men were seen walking around the Premier Chrysler Dodge dealership, 3460 Naglee Road. The men were carrying flashlights and one had a backpack as they wandered around the dealership near cargo containers and looked under a tarp. Police found the men and warned them to keep away from the dealership.
6:30 a.m.: More than $10,000 worth of tools were reported as stolen from a vehicle at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road.
9:04 a.m.: A caller from Century 21 M&M Associates told police about an ongoing problem with someone dumping trash on their property. They had a video of a dark blue truck dumping tree trimmings and someone helping unload the truck.
10:21 a.m.: Employees at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, got into an argument with two women after they were kicked out of a room because it smelled like marijuana. A man could be heard yelling in the background. The women, one wearing a red wig, pushed an employee out of the room and left the motel and were last seen heading west on Clover Road. Police learned that the man most likely had been robbed by two prostitutes.
2:04 p.m.: A caller from Van’s Ace Hardware, 2695 N. Tracy Blvd., said someone stole a 15-foot box truck. The truck had been rented in December and was supposed to be dropped off in Hollywood but never was. Police had the name of the person who rented it and the license plate number of the truck.
4:33 p.m.: Someone reported hearing several gunshots in the area of Larch Road and Tracy Boulevard, possibly just north of Tracy Truck & Auto, 3904 N. Tracy Blvd. Police checked the area and were flagged down by a homeowner who had shot at a dog that was attacking him. They contacted the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, which sent an animal control officer to check on the dog.
7:36 p.m.: A person delivering a pizza said a man tried to pay with a fake $100 bill. The delivery person said the man was waiting for the pizza outside a gateway on the 4500 block of Maplecrest Court, but it wasn’t clear whether he actually lived at the address. When the delivery person refused the counterfeit bill, the man walked away. Police checked the area but didn’t find the man.
9 p.m.: An employee at Finish Line in the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, was sprayed with mace by someone who stole a pair of shoes. The store didn’t want the police to respond but asked for an ambulance to check the employee.
Tuesday
1:45 a.m.: A man called the police and said he had seen two men carrying guns and pointing them at each other about 10 minutes earlier in the Motel 6 parking lot, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd. Police spoke with a manager at the motel who hadn’t seen anything. Police then looked into the caller and found that he had made similar reports about people carrying guns in the past. Shortly after 2 a.m., they arrested the man on suspicion of making a false police report and released him with a misdemeanor citation.
8:34 a.m.: Employees at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, reported the theft of about $2,000 worth of electronics from the store on Saturday. Walmart’s security staff gave the police the name of a suspect who was on probation for burglary and petty theft. The store wanted an incident number from the police to begin its investigation.
9:10 a.m.: A homeless man was chased by a construction worker who accused him of stealing carpentry tools from an apartment construction site on the 2600 block of Henley Parkway. The construction worker said the other man got into the site through the fence from a nearby encampment. Officers found and detained a man with a wheelbarrow on Pebble Creek Court.
4:56 p.m.: A woman went to the Tracy Police Department lobby and offered to provide information about someone committing mortgage fraud in Tracy and Mountain House. She said she had talked to the county sheriff’s department and wanted to make sure police were handling it seriously. She did not provide any specific addresses. The Tracy police checked with the sheriff’s office, which had last heard from the woman in December, when she said she was being bullied by her community. The police noted that the woman had no proof of fraud.
8:30 p.m.: Someone complained about homeless man sitting with a blanket and masturbating in front of Starbucks Coffee, 2459 Naglee Road. The person who called the police said customers could tell what he was doing even though he was covered by the blanket. Police checked on the man and let him go.
9:43 p.m.: A man allegedly stole sandwiches and milk from Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St., and was last seen walking down 11th Street. The store wanted to press charges. An officer stopped a man near Alden Glen Drive, and he was arrested and released with a citation.
Monday
12:02 a.m.: Someone called about loud music at a home on the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way and wanted to “sign a complaint” about it. Dispatchers noted that there had been many noise complaints at that address over the past year.
1:26 a.m.: Police were called to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., because a man who had been escorted off the property had returned. The man was standing in front of the emergency room entrance door and at one point had a folding knife in his hand. The hospital had warned him about trespassing before, and when the police arrived, they arrested him.
11:54 a.m.: A caller on the 1400 block of Chester Drive said she was being harassed by a neighbor who went into her home and stole everything. She didn’t know his name and refused to give the police her address, but she said she was going to set up security cameras around her home.
1:44 p.m.: Someone called about a large group of kids fighting in Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave. A second caller said two kids were fighting near East Street and about seven people were watching them. An officer arriving at the park said he saw the fight breaking up and the kids scattering.
5:11 p.m.: An empty white Ford Taurus riddled with bullet holes had reportedly been parked for two weeks near 21st Street and Court Drive. Police looked up the car registration and the last registered owner of the car. They noted that the car appeared to have been involved in a shooting and that a report would follow.
9:06 p.m.: A woman called and said that the people in a white Mercedes apparently shot at a black car while it was stopped at the light in front of Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run. The caller said someone got out of the back seat of the Mercedes and then there were three shots from what sounded like a 9 mm pistol. The black car sped away and the white car followed, heading north toward 11th Street. The caller pulled into the high school parking lot to wait for her son to get out of basketball practice. Officers found two 9 mm shell casings at the scene. The black car reportedly had a window shot out, and the police notified area hospitals to be on the lookout for a gunshot victim.
11:16 p.m.: Union City Police Department officers were at the scene of a vehicle fire and wanted to know whether a resident on the 400 block of Carlton Way knew where their Ford F-150 pickup was or who was supposed to have it. Tracy police said it was an unreported stolen vehicle and the owner was on his way to file a report about the theft.
Sunday
12:08 a.m.: Police went to Sloan Court in response to a series of alarms at a business, and a person also called police to report seeing a man jump a fence in the area. A person associated with the business arrived and found a window open and a trash bin positioned near the fence, but nothing appeared to be missing from the business.
1:11 a.m.: Workers at Nations, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a man went into the restaurant but just stood in the doorway and stared at people, even after he was asked if he wanted to order anything. Police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
2:46 a.m.: A person at La Huacana Nightclub, 1005 Pescadero Ave., reported that a drunken man was trying to drive away after getting into altercations with others at the club, including a security guard who “had to throw him to the ground once and kick him in the face once too.” Police arrived and arrested the 34-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
6:07 p.m.: Someone at Famous Footwear, 2471 Naglee Road, reported that two men stole about $1,000 worth of merchandise, including 12 pairs of shoes, and then drove off in a silver Mercedes.
7:10 p.m.: A woman at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave., reported that her brother-in-law had threatened to kill her mother. The woman then said the man had calmed down and no police response was needed. She called back and said the man was acting up again, and then said he calmed down and she wasn’t sure if police were needed. A dispatcher told her that if she called again, the police would definitely respond to sort out the situation.
7:31 p.m.: A staff member at In-Shape Health Club, 101 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that an angry man looking for his wife had jumped over the counter to try to grab the phone. Police arrived and talked to the man but did not detain him after he agreed to leave.
8:06 p.m.: A woman on the 900 block of West Eaton Avenue told the police that her husband was holding a possible thief on the ground after the man came onto their front porch. Police arrived and learned that the man had not stolen anything and told him to stay away from the house.
9:26 p.m.: A person on the 8900 block of Palmquist Road reported seeing a dark SUV and somebody shooting a gun as the vehicle headed toward Linne Road. Police found shell casings in the road, but nobody had been shot.
Saturday
12:31 a.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of Azalea Avenue said a man was walking down the middle of the street with a flashlight, singing along to music from a boombox he was carrying. The caller didn’t want to talk to the police; he just wanted the man to stop singing.
9:48 a.m.: A 4-foot sinkhole was reported in a busy walking path near Lauriana Lane and Schulte Road along the north side of the train tracks. The person who told the police was worried that someone would get hurt. Police notified a city standby crew.
12:30 p.m.: Someone at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, said that a man had set up a table in front of the store and was hassling customers about signing a form and blocking access to the store. Police gave him a warning
2:50 p.m.: A resident of the 1500 block of Doe Trail Lane said he confronted an older man who walked into his backyard to use an outlet to charge a phone after banging on the front door and getting no answer. He said he didn’t know the man and had never seen him in the area before. The man headed off toward Alden Glen Drive and the police were unable to find him.
4:52 p.m.: A man was seen walking up and down driveways and sitting on the porches of three houses in the area of Bessie and Eaton avenues. Police found the man in the parking lot of a doctor’s office and he said he had been looking for something to eat.
8:51 p.m.: A person who lives on the 2100 block of Cabana Lane reported hearing 15-20 gunshots very close to their home, possibly in Marlow Brothers Park. Police checked the area and went to the park, where people told them they saw aerial fireworks over near Corral Hollow Road. Police did not find any signs of gunfire.
9:17 p.m.: The owner of Premium Wireless, 2 W. 11th St., who lives in Sacramento, said he got an alarm call and checked his cameras and saw someone break into the business. Employees at a store next door said they saw glass from a broken window. Police checked the business and said the window was broken but it didn’t look as if anyone had gone inside the store.
10 p.m.: Someone called and told the police they saw people with flashlights inside Cook’s Furniture, 133 W. Grant Line Road, and when the people spotted the caller, they turned off their flashlights. Police found a man and a woman inside the store and detained them at gunpoint. The man claimed he worked there but didn’t have a way to get into the store. Police arrested the man and let the woman go.
Friday
6:52 a.m.: A homeless man walking around inside Tracy Launderette, 2316 East St., was given a trespassing warning and told to stay away from the business.
7:57 a.m. A caller in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Menay Drive asked for extra police patrols to keep an eye on a lifted silver Toyota Tundra pickup whose driver allegedly revs the engine and drives recklessly through the neighborhood several times a day. The caller was concerned for the children walking to school.
11:24 a.m.: A woman wanted to talk to officers because she found vials of marijuana, a pipe and a knife in her son’s room. Police went to their home on the 600 block of Palm Circle and talked to the boy.
3:02 p.m.: Two teens allegedly threw a large tumbleweed into the middle of Schulte Road west of Sycamore Parkway, where it was blocking a lane of traffic. Police moved it off the road.
3:56 p.m.: A man from the 900 block of Lassen Court said someone had “spoofed’ his cellphone — that is, cloned his number — and started using it for telemarketing. He shut down his phone and told his service provider, but he also wanted the police department to take a report.
4:35 p.m.: A resident on the 900 block of Shelborne Drive said a man was walking from house to house and asking for cash donations for needy families, and he became confrontational when the resident declined to donate. Officers checked the area but couldn’t find the man.
7:28 p.m.: A woman said she left Planet Fitness, 3262 N. Tracy Blvd., and found that someone had smashed her car window and took her mother’s purse. Police entered a driver’s license as stolen.
9:36 p.m.: A caller at an apartment building on the 1600 block of Holly Drive said there was a video recording of a man stealing mail from the community mailbox. The caller said it showed his face and the license plate number of the vehicle he was driving. Police discovered that the car belonged to a man who was on parole for burglary. Officers on patrol were sent the man’s photo and asked to watch for him.
Jan. 9
12:31 a.m.: A person on the 1100 block of Windsong Drive told the police three men were going through items left in front and along the side of a home by people who were moving out. The person said the men were taking things that didn’t belong to them. Officers checked and said the men had been going through a large dumpster and left the area.
3:47 a.m.: A man called and said he caught a masked stranger running out of his garage with stolen jeans at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway. He didn’t know how the other man got into his apartment. He tried to chase the thief, but he was too quick and got away, heading north out of the apartment complex.
10:18 a.m.: Two men trying to get signatures for a petition in front of Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, were asked to leave by the store manager but refused. One of the men with the petition said state law allowed them to be in front of the store, and a Winco manager said the store had a court order allowing them to remove people from their property. Officers talked with everyone involved.
5:33 p.m.: A caller said there had been several mail thefts in the area of Brittany Way and Summer Lane and a video of the suspects in a car had been shared online on a neighborhood forum. The police had a possible address and planned to follow up with the driver and passenger.
8:34 p.m.: A security company called to report a burglary at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road. A man and a woman allegedly stole something and left in a white Honda Odyssey.
10:29 p.m.: A caller said two men were fighting in the intersection of Peppertree Way and Promenade Circle. The caller said he couldn’t see any weapons and one man was talking about his brother. Police talked to both men and took their information and let them go.
10:29 p.m.: A resident on the 100 block of West 21st Street said he walked out of his house and saw a man breaking into his neighbor’s red Ford Explorer SUV. The man ran away and the neighbor told the neighbor about the burglary.
