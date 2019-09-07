Someone called the police at 3:54 p.m. Friday to report a man with a gun at Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Ave. Officers arrived and ordered three people to the ground. The weapon turned out to be an Airsoft BB gun, and the three all turned out to be youths, who were released to their parents.
Tracy Police Department logged 1,551 calls between Aug. 29 and Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:56 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Graham Court said a neighbor’s dog had been barking nonstop for an hour, and the dispatcher noted that she could hear the dog over the phone. When police arrived, the dog stopped barking. The resident called back about 20 minutes later saying the dog had started barking again. Police talked to the dog’s owner and had them take the dog inside.
9:50 a.m.: A man and a woman allegedly stole a Lego set from a house on the 300 block of West 20th Street. The person who reported the theft had advertised the Lego set online, and the couple went to pick it up and left without paying. They were last seen heading toward Holly Drive. Police checked the area for their car but couldn’t find them.
10:46 a.m.: Someone at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., said they sold an iPhone X to someone last night and they were paid $700 in counterfeit bills. The seller still had the bills and information on the person from OfferUp.
2:01 p.m.: A man reportedly threatened to shoot up 99 Cents Only, 1320 W. 11th St. The man was described as in his late 40s or 50s, wearing a red bandanna on his head and camouflage pants. The caller said he was the same person who tried to rob the store on Sunday.
5:11 p.m.: A caller complained that about five homeless people were loitering near the bench area and staring at kids at Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Ave. The caller wanted the people moved along because of the young kids in the park. Police called back and explained the state laws regarding parks and said that sitting in the park was not suspicious behavior.
8:08 p.m.: A driver in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was reportedly swerving across the road and struck a fire hydrant at Skylark Way. The driver left the vehicle and began walking down Grant Line Road but had left his identification in the truck. Police closed the road while the fire department worked to shut off the water from the hydrant. Police towed the truck and checked for the driver at his home.
10:16 p.m.: A caller heard four or five gunshots in the area of Mount Diablo Road and West Street. Police found several shell casings in the street on Mount Diablo Road just east of the intersection with West Street. Police checked nearby homes for victims, but no one was found with a gunshot wound.
Tuesday
2:31 a.m.: A man and a woman were reported to be in an argument outside the Grant Bar and Lounge, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. Police dispatchers could hear people say “ow” and “stop” as the argument grew louder. Officers arrived and said a man ran away from the scene toward the Ford dealership. The man had been involved in a fight with other people who had been drinking. Some of the people involved in the fight were trying to leave using Uber rideshares. An ambulance was called for at least one person. The man who ran away was trying to start other fights but the people did not want to press charges.
6:14 a.m.: A driver complained to police about the traffic situation at International Parkway and W. Schulte Road. The caller said the road was “chaos” every morning saying they saw a car in the right turn lane cut across all the lanes of traffic to make a left turn. Police sent notified the traffic unit of the complaint.
12:32 p.m.: A man and woman stole five bottles of Gucci perfume from Ulta, 2475 Naglee Road. The perfume prices ranged from $75 to $120 a bottle. The pair got into a black SUV that left headed toward Grant Line Road. Someone followed the car to a gas station on Grant Line Road but when police arrived they were already gone.
3:01 p.m.: A man in his 30’s was outside Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, screaming and threatening to kill people. A caller who reported him said if police didn’t do something about the man he would run him over. The caller said the man moved to the apartments across the street and was trying to break into them. Police stopped and searched the man.
3:23 p.m.: A resident on the 2400 block of Berryessa Court called police about someone flying a drone near his house. The resident said the drone has flown near his and his daughter’s bedroom windows while she was changing. The caller said the drone flying had been going on every night.
5:01 p.m.: An excavator reported stolen from the Tracy Hills construction site Friday night was reported by GPS to be at the Delta Charter School site. Officers headed to the school found the vehicle on Bird Road just south of 11th Street.
5:40: Police received several calls of a man jumping in front of cars in the area of Grant Line Road and Tracy Boulevard. The man was reported to be running in and out of traffic, pulling his pants down and trying to get into passing vehicles. Police found the man near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Kavanagh Avenue and arrested him for being drunk in public.
Monday
3:39 a.m.: A caller on the 1100 block of Whispering Winds Drive said two men were outside ringing her doorbell and one of them had a flashlight. The caller also said they heard a sound come from their backyard. The two men parked their car on English Oak Avenue and they were with the car. Police found the car and checked the men. They also checked the backyard of the house and said it was secure.
8:36 a.m.: A stolen white 1999 Ford Pickup truck was found in the Altamont Corridor Express parking lot, 4800 S. Tracy Blvd. The truck was turned over to the registered owner.
10:10 a.m.: A man said he found his stolen tools listed online for sale in Manteca. At first the man told police that he recognized his tools because his information is on them. Then he said he was not completely sure the tools were his so he asked the seller to send him more pictures if they were still for sale. The man said he would bring the pictures to the police.
11:17 a.m.: Employees at the AM-PM Mini Mart, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway said a customer had passed a counterfeit $50 bill and now they wanted it back. While the employees were talking to the customer a little girl passed a counterfeit $20 bill. The people left before police arrived and the officers said the cases were unrelated.
2:32 p.m.: A caller said two men jumped into his car at Thoming Park, 1000 Cambridge Place, and stole his keys, the title to his car and $300. The man told police he had just bought the car the previous day. The man didn’t see any weapons but the two men kept their hands in their pockets and demanded his money. Police said upon further questioning the man no longer wanted to make a report on the theft.
9:02 p.m.: A caller said they saw a video on Snapchat of a bunch of weapons with the caption “I’m not a killer but don’t test me.” The caller said the picture was posted to a story that said the picture was taken 5 days ago. The caller was unsure who the guns belonged to but said the person that posted the Snapchat has a bad temper. Police said they would check.
Sunday
5:38 a.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said she let her dog out to go to the bathroom when a man walked in her room through the open door. The woman’s dog barked at the man who then kicked the dog and tried to punch the woman. The man left the room and police found him near the motel’s pool. The man was arrested for being drunk in public.
11:50 a.m.: A resident on West Street said someone spray painted their car parked on the street some during the night.
12:16 p.m.: A caller from the 500 block of Gonzalez Street said homeless people were living under a tree on railroad property off of MacArthur Drive. Police found a man and woman in a tent on the railroad property. The couple were told to leave and remove all their property from the area and they agreed to leave within four hours.
5:12 p.m.: Police received a call about three kids on bicycles near Villalovoz Elementary School, at least one of whom was carrying a handgun. Police stopped three boys as they were walking near Alden Glen and Deer Run Lane. Officer found a toy gun that had been painted black on one of the boys. All three kids were turned over to their parents.
8:53 p.m.: Someone told police they heard gunfire in the area of Third Street and Central Avenue. The caller said three or four shots were fired in rapid succession from somewhere north of Sixth Street. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
9:47 p.m.: A man said a friend who was visiting him on the 1800 block of East Street had his 2017 Kia Sportage stolen. The man said his friend had left the keys in the ignition and it had been stolen about five minutes earlier.
11:25 p.m.: Police were called to the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., after a patient allegedly became combative with nurses. The man was in the emergency room hallway and had already tried to hit one of the nurses. The man had already been discharged, but his wife refused to pick him up and he refused to leave the emergency room. The medical staff had the officers talk to the man and they allowed him to stay for treatment.
Saturday
4:27 a.m.: A man called police and said that his friend, an 18-year-old woman, called him and said that a man who she stole drugs from last week was now holding her against her will and threatened to take her to Oakland for “trafficking” if her friend didn’t pay to have her released. They arranged an exchange at Dr. Powers Park, and when police arrived, they found the woman safe.
8:11 a.m.: Someone from the area of Parker and Emerson avenues reported a man and a woman in an argument, with the woman holding a knife and throwing bottles and other items and the man continuing to follow her. Police arrived and arrested one of the people on a warrant.
9:32 a.m.: Someone reported a line of 21 trucks blocking the roadway on the 1500 block of East Grant Line Road. The person told police that the trucks were related to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and they expected 100 more trucks on Saturday.
1:34 p.m.: Police responded to a road rage incident at 11th Street and Alden Glen Drive involving two drivers and a report of a weapons violation. No arrests were reported but police took a report.
7:30 p.m.: Nobody was injured after a car crashed into a fire hydrant on the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue, but police did conduct a field sobriety test on the driver and made an arrest. People also reported that the fountain from the severed water line was reaching overhead power lines. It was about a half-hour before the water line was shut off.
11:42 p.m.: A woman driving a gray sedan reportedly crashed into a tree near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road. Police arrived and found the woman uninjured, but unable to perform field sobriety tests. She was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and her car was towed away.
Friday
4:53 a.m.: Police responded to the Safeway gas station, 1801 W. 11th St., for a report of a man who had taken some merchandise from the store. The man tried to run away when police arrived, but an officer chased him down and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and resisting police.
5:42 a.m.: Police responded to a crash between two trucks on Valpico Road between Glenbriar Drive and Tracy Boulevard. According to the Tracy Police dispatch log one of the trucks was trying to pass another vehicle on Valpico Road when it made contact with the other truck. No injuries were reported but one of the trucks had to be towed away.
7:49 a.m.: Police called an ambulance after a car reportedly hit a man who was walking his dog near the intersection of Golden Leaf Lane and Carol Ann Drive. The man was down on the sidewalk when police arrived but he was conscious and breathing. Police took a report.
12:44 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a crash at 10th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. No serious injuries were reported, but one of the cars had to be towed away.
3:33 p.m.: Police called an ambulance for a woman who complained of back pain after a hit-and-run crash at Madison Avenue and Tracy Boulevard. She reported that the other car, described as a red Honda Civic, was last seen heading south on Tracy Boulevard toward Chase Bank.
8:19 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a fight at the 7-Eleven store, 2360 W. Grant Line Road, and another call regarding two men who had threatened the store owner and his family. Police got a description of two men and a woman in a red Chrysler, and talked to a man who had a laceration to his face and said the others had taken his wallet, but he got it back. Police found and identified three people believed to be involved and the case is under investigation.
Aug. 29
2:17 a.m: Security cameras at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, recorded a man breaking into the store and stealing multiple packs of cigarettes, which he stuffed into a hiking duffel bag. The man fled the scene of the crime in a gray Jetta.
11:18 a.m: A man smashed open a case at Kay’s Jewelers, 3200 Naglee Road, and stuffed all he could reach into a red bag before leaving in a Lexus IS 300. A contractor working at the store saw the car head toward the freeway but did not record the license plate number.
11:47 a.m: A U-Haul truck that was reportedly stolen in Hayward was recovered in Tracy. An officer recognized the vehicle and called the local manager to come pick it up. The vehicle was undamaged and still had its license plate intact.
1:50 p.m: An unidentified male called Dunkin Donuts, 1970 W. 11th St., with a threat to shoot up the establishment. Police followed up on the phone number that the call came from but could not determine where it came from.
4:44 p.m: A disturbance was reported at Stars Casino, 755 W. Clover Road, where a family appeared to be arguing. One man got angry and threw the car keys onto the roof of the building. A fire truck was called to come retrieve the keys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.