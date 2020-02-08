A woman called police at 10:36 a.m. Jan. 30 to ask for help removing a squatter from a house on the 1500 block of Chester Drive. The woman, who had power of attorney related to the homeowner, gave police the keys to the house so they could go inside and make the squatter leave.
Police went the house and arrested a 27-year-old woman on a warrant for felony assault and took her to San Joaquin County Jail. Police searched the rest of the home, including the attic and a crawl space under the house where people were known to hide. They found one man in the garage but let him go. A dog was impounded, and a code enforcement officer was also called to check the house.
Tracy police received 1,300 calls for service from Jan. 30 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:08 a.m.: A man in the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., had sought treatment for back pain but then refused to leave after the hospital staff discharged him. Police arrested the man on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
6:46 a.m.: A man told police that someone had been impersonating a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. worker in his Burlington Drive neighborhood on Tuesday. He suspected the fake PG&E worker might be casing the area.
12:16 p.m.: A landlord and a tenant were in a heated argument on the 1300 block of Dronero Way. Dispatchers could hear a woman saying she had paid the rent and a man shouting profanity. The man was claiming she had a gun and the woman said that she didn’t but that the landlord had one. At one point, the two people were spitting at each other and the landlord was reportedly threatening to kill the woman and her boyfriend. The woman didn’t want to go outside because she was afraid the landlord would lock her out of the home. Police arrived and determined it was a civil matter. No one was arrested.
4:49 p.m.: A mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service called and said she was being chased by a stray dog on the 2900 block of Elsinore Drive. She described it as a large brown dog of unknown breed. Neighbors on the block said the dog was friendly and pointed out which house it belonged to. The carrier left the neighborhood and the police weren’t able to find the dog.
7:25 p.m.: Police were called to the 1300 block of Holly Drive, where a car had crashed into a house. They found that a Honda Accord had clipped a Dodge Ram pickup before running into bushes near a home. The house didn’t suffer any structural damage, and police called a tow truck to remove the Honda from the yard.
10:05 p.m.: A resident on the 2800 block of Joleo Court said a man and a woman were ringing his doorbell, but he didn’t know who they were or why they were there. The couple walked off and the resident wanted the police to check the area. The police looked around but didn't find them.
10:28 p.m.: A homeless man was allegedly panhandling and bothering customers in the parking lot of Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd. Employees said they had already asked the man to leave several times and they wanted the police to give him a warning to stay away. Police had the man move along.
Tuesday
4:49 a.m.: Police chased a man on the 1300 block of Parker Avenue. They caught him and arrested on suspicion of drug-related charges, resisting arrest and violating a court order.
8:51 a.m.: A man called the police and said a tow company was illegally towing someone’s Honda Accord from the parking lot of CVS, 3320 N. Tracy Blvd. He said he was watching from a distance as the tow truck headed east on Clover Road with the car not properly attached. The dispatcher advised him not to follow the tow truck. Later, the tow truck driver told the police that the man who had called them tried to run the tow truck off the road and that he lives out of his truck.
10:48 a.m.: A man described as homeless was seen walking through the neighborhood around 20th Street and Bessie Avenue and kicking down political signs in people’s yards. The person who called the police was following the man and said he was also waving his arms and yelling to himself. Police stopped the man and talked with him before letting him go.
1:14 p.m.: Someone called and complained about a woman at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., who was allegedly harassing people living in the park by throwing pinecones and tent stakes at their tents. Another caller said the woman had moved to the sidewalk and was throwing things onto the street. Police found the woman near the park restrooms and said she had calmed down and let her go.
5:23 p.m.: Someone called the police about a person sitting on a bench drinking a bottle of alcohol and putting up signs that said “I have the right to walk a girl to the park” at Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive. Police went to the park and checked on the person.
10:20 p.m. A man wanted help getting his electronic benefit transfer card back after he left it with an employee in an exchange for some snacks last week at 11th Street Liquors, 18 E. 11th St. The man said he left the card in good faith, knowing that he would return to the store when he had money and pay for his snacks and get his card back. But the employee at the store wouldn’t give the card back until the man paid in cash, not using the card. A short time later, police reported that the man had his card back.
Monday
1:30 a.m.: A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after the SUV he was driving hit a parked car and a tree on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
7:44 a.m.: An employee at Zinus, 5731 Promontory Parkway, was caught on video stealing about $5,000 worth of mattresses. The employee returned the items half an hour later and Zinus reported that it would be handling the situation.
8:12 a.m.: A school bus broke down near railroad tracks near Linne Road and Tracy Boulevard, causing other vehicles to be backed up and stuck on the tracks. The bus was moved to the side of the road shortly after 9 a.m.
10:13 a.m.: A caller on the 1700 block of Hummingbird Way reported that a white-bearded man in a gold Chrysler minivan kept stopping and taking pictures of homes. The police went to the area but didn't find the man.
9:28 p.m.: A resident on the 100 block of Glazzy Lane said two men were parked across the street from her house, and when she confronted them, one of them got out of the car with a rifle. The woman said she drove away and was scared to return in case they were still there. The woman said her husband and children were in the house and she thought one of the men in the car was jumping to look into her garage. The woman was able to give police the license plate number of the car. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the car or the men.
Sunday
5:51 a.m.: A homeless man who had allegedly started an argument on Saturday returned to Dunkin Donuts, 1970 W. 11th St., and was sitting at a table outside the shop. Police talked to the man and gave him a warning.
9:05 a.m. A pair of auto burglaries were reported in north Tracy. A catalytic converter was reported as stolen from the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard, and four tires were reported as stolen off a car on the 3200 block of West Lowell Avenue a few minutes later. There were no suspects in either case.
12:06 p.m.: A man started an argument inside Apna Bazaar, 3380 N. Tracy Blvd., and then left the restaurant and went to a mattress he had in a corner of the property near a dumpster. The man eventually left on a bicycle, leaving all his things behind, and employees at the business wanted to talk to an officer.
2:55 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a woman stuffing things into her purse while she was shopping at Dollar Tree, 2691 N. Tracy Blvd. The woman had a 5-year-old child with her. Employees said they wanted to press charges and waited for her at the register. Police told the woman to stay away from the store.
6:29 p.m.: A woman wearing a mask and carrying a cane was walking through Dollar Tree, 2691 N. Tracy Blvd., and eating food off the shelves. The woman had been walking through the store slowly for about an hour, and employees thought she might have been given a trespassing warning to stay away from the store in the past. Police caught up with the woman inside the store and had her leave.
7:09 p.m.: A resident on the 1200 block of Marlin Place said someone behind his house was firing a gun. He said he never saw a gun but just heard two loud bangs. Police checked the area and found that fireworks were going off near Corral Hollow Road and Lowell Avenue.
9:33 p.m.: A caller said a brown vintage road bike had been stolen out of the cab of truck in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot, 2820 S. Tracy Blvd. The owner said the bike had a flat tire and he was driving around the area looking for it. The man planned to file an online theft report for the bike, which he said was worth about $300.
Saturday
3:15 a.m.: Two men were seen in a fist fight in the 1200 block of King Loop. A caller heard them say “You hit me first” and then saw them hit each other. The caller lost sight of the two men in the fight and police couldn’t find them in the area.
7:32 a.m.: Employees at another business said a woman had been sitting on a bench in front of In-N-Out Burger, 575 W. Clover Road, for almost four hours. Police told the woman to leave and gave her a warning.
11:12 a.m.: A woman was seen stripping her clothes off and yelling to herself at the intersection of Dovenshire Drive and Kavanagh Avenue. The woman stripped to her underwear and was lying on the sidewalk and thrashing around. Police arrested her on suspicion of being drunk in public.
3:30 p.m.: A man drinking a bottle of Hennessy was reportedly approaching parents and children and trying to talk to them in Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive. Police found the man near the gazebo in the park and noted that he was on probation. They found a bottle of alcohol in the bushes that the man said didn't belong to him, so they poured out the contents and threw the bottle away.
4:28 p.m. A man with a shaved head and a beard was reportedly asking for money and getting aggressive when people said no at the Safeway gas station, 1987 W. 11th St. He was also seen going through garbage cans. The man was gone when police arrived.
8:35 p.m.: Four men got into an argument with security guards at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The men were in a car in the east parking lot and reportedly appeared to be drunk. They allegedly threatened to beat up the security guard and tried to start a fight with the mall manager. Police found the car and took the men’s information.
9:42 p.m.: Two men were throwing each other into poles near Junior’s, 939 N. Central Ave. The men had also been seen fighting near a tire shop across the street earlier in the day. A police officer found the two men, who had bicycles and were homeless. One was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Friday
6:32 a.m.: Police had to shut down the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Interstate 205 so a tractor-trailer could back down the off-ramp. The truck was stopped near the Tracy Boulevard sign at Holly Drive on the freeway. The California Highway Patrol helped get the truck down the ramp safely.
9:20 a.m.: Neighbors in the area of Brantford Court and Shelborne Drive said someone parked a black trailer filled with boxes and garbage on the side of the road. They didn't know who owned the trailer. Police issued a warning.
12:26 p.m.: A caller said a man had two pit bulls off leash outside the dog park area at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. Police found a couple of people with dogs off leashes and gave them all warnings.
1:20 p.m.: A man was reported to be sticking his right leg into the intersection of Grant Line Road and Tracy Boulevard as if trying to get run over. A caller said drivers had to either stop or swerve to avoid his foot. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
4:28 p.m.: A woman who had allegedly been yelling at customers in front of Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd., went into a bathroom and refused to come out. At the same time, a man who had been banned from the restaurant had returned and was reportedly masturbating in a bathroom. Police arrested the man on a warrant for not registering as a sex offender and took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
7:30 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man hit them with a suitcase at La Plaza Market, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said it was the second time they had been assaulted by the same guy. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the man.
Jan. 30
2:11 a.m.: Someone called police and said they went to the 1600 block of Midway Road to turn off the electricity and unexpectedly found a marijuana grow house.
6:45 a.m.: A man walking around a parking lot on the first block of 11th Street was reportedly yelling and trying to fight people. The man’s mother said he was upset because he didn’t have any cigarettes, and he was last seen walking toward 10th and B streets. Police checked the area and the man’s mother said she would make sure he got cigarettes and his medication to calm down.
2:14 p.m.: A man flipped his Lexus sedan on Lammers Road just north of Redbridge Road. The man was uninjured and the car landed on the shoulder of the road out of the way of traffic. Police called a tow truck for the car.
3:43 p.m.: A resident on the 1300 block of Ray Harvey Lane said a stranger was trying to break in. The man reportedly got into the house and said he was looking for his children and then went back outside and sat on the curb. The resident said they didn’t know the man, and the police confirmed that there were no children at the home. Police found the man lying on the ground and took him into custody. He was cited on traffic warrants, and an officer took him home and made sure he went inside.
7:21 p.m.: A man and a woman used counterfeit cash to pay for $500 worth of clothes at Hibbett Sports at the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. They got away with two pairs of $200 Air Jordan shoes, socks, two shirts and sweatpants.
11:03 p.m.: A caller said a live video feed showed a man with a grey sedan in the lot at Tracy Hyundai, 3480 Naglee Road, walking around vehicles and the back of the building. Police checked the area but the man had already left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.