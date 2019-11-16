Police went to the 2400 block of Naglee Road at 11:39 a.m. Friday after a white Dodge pickup reportedly crashed into another truck and then sped off, plowing through landscaped areas toward the West Valley Mall.
Police and mall security guards pursued the truck around the perimeter of the mall, and eventually two men jumped out of the truck near Olive Garden, 3140 Naglee Road. Officers detained one at gunpoint while the other ran into the restaurant, but they eventually caught him too.
They handed a 22-year-old man over to the Delta Regional Auto Theft Team, and he was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of auto theft, possession of a stolen car, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting arrest.
Tracy police received 1,383 calls for service from Nov. 7 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
11:20 a.m.: A man on the 900 block of Ben Ingram Lane reported that he had just returned home after getting out of jail in Alameda County to find that his landlord had removed his belongings from the home and put new locks on the door. The man said the only notification he received was a text message from his landlord, but not a formal eviction notice. He added that the charge of making threats, which was what put him in jail in the first place, was based on false information.
11:40 a.m.: A woman on the 200 block of West Emerson Avenue told police that a group of youths was outside of her home menacing her son. She believed the same youths had smashed the family’s car windows in front of the house earlier. They were gone when the police arrived.
12:36 p.m.: A school resource officer at Kimball High School found a teen in possession of two folding knives. While the student didn’t threaten anyone or brandish the weapons, just having the knives on campus was grounds for suspension and possibly expulsion.
12:59 p.m.: A woman on the 1100 block of Atherton Drive told police that someone who lives nearby had trapped her cat and wouldn’t say where the cat had been taken. Another person called police a short time later also reporting a kidnapped cat.
2:21 p.m.: Someone reported a tent set up behind Joe Wilson Pool in Dr. Powers Park. Police checked it out and found that a woman in the tent was taking care of a man who had just been released from the hospital after suffering a stroke and was unable to care for himself.
4:40 p.m.: A man in the parking lot of Target, 2800 Naglee Road, was asking people for money and was hostile and confrontational when he was told to leave. The person who called the police had also called two days earlier about the man. When the police arrived, the caller told dispatchers that the man was still in the parking lot ducking between parked cars to avoid officers.
Tuesday
12:45 a.m.: A caller in the area of McKenna and Tulloch drives reported hearing gunshots. Other callers in the area said it was fireworks, not gunshots, and one person said the sounds were coming from a dirt lot near Eastlake Circle and Dominique Drive. Police checked the area but didn’t find anyone setting off fireworks.
6:38 a.m.: Police received a request for extra patrols on Corral Hollow Road near Ellis Town Drive because of traffic congestion, dangerous merging and drivers with road rage. The request said it had been an ongoing problem with commuter traffic.
9:29 a.m.: A caller from the 1000 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a barn on the property was broken into and tools worth $1,000 were stolen. The caller said security cameras in the area had been vandalized to prevent them from recording.
11:27 a.m.: A man wearing a green bathrobe was apparently in front of Bohn Elementary School, 350 E. Mount Diablo Ave., refusing to leave. The school said the police knew who the man was and had told him he wasn’t supposed to be at the school, and it was nearing the time when kindergarten students would be going home. Police checked the area around the school and didn’t find the man.
4:49 p.m.: Drivers told police garbage and debris were strewn across Schulte Road and Sycamore Parkway and on Valpico Road near the new cemetery. Police advised the public works department that the roads needed to be cleaned up.
6:38 p.m.: Two different Southwest Airlines crews reported that someone pointed a green laser at the jets from the area of 11th Street and Tracy Boulevard. The caller said neither jet reported any injuries as a result. The police checked the area and said they would be on the lookout for the person with the laser.
10:50 p.m.: A caller on the first block of West Street said she could hear someone on her roof, or maybe two people. She said she was too scared to go outside and look, but she heard a thud and then running steps. The woman guessed someone might be trying to vandalize the air conditioning, satellite television or stove components on the roof. She did not want to talk to the police unless they found someone.
Monday
5:51 a.m.: Someone reported that a man in a white GMC pickup was walking around a business on the 300 block of West Grant Line Road asking people for gas. Police learned that the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office had listed the truck as stolen, and the 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
9:45 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a car crash at the intersection of Chrisman Road and Elissagaray Drive. A witness told the police that a woman driving a white Mustang was trying to do doughnuts when she lost control of the car and ran into the curb and onto the sidewalk. The car was towed away.
4:49 p.m.: An officer on patrol spotted a man believed to be in violation of his probation at the intersection of 11th Street and Parker Avenue. The man was on a bicycle and led the police on a brief chase around the area before an officer caught him in the parking lot of Pete’s Liquors. Police arrested the 42-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. He also had warrants for previous charges of hit-and-run and driving without a license.
8:05 p.m.: A woman told the police that her neighbor had put a mattress in the street on Lasata Drive in an effort to save a parking spot, but the mattress had been there for about a week and was partially blocking the street. Police notified the public works department.
9:28 p.m.: A man at Carl’s Jr., 1963 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that someone with a gun had just approached him and that employees at the business would verify what he saw. Someone at the nearby Taco Bell also reported that the man went into that restaurant but left after an argument with another man. Police found the man along Grant Line Road near Parker Avenue after he called 911 repeatedly. Police arrested him for misuse of 911 but also noted that he should be treated for mental health issues.
Sunday
4:36 a.m.: A woman at McDonald’s, 3430 N. Tracy Blvd., told police that a man came to the restaurant and claimed he was “undercover” and needed to look through her car and through another restaurant employee’s purse. When the women told the man they would not cooperate, he reportedly said he would go get “backup” and return.
11:34 a.m.: The police got a call from a hospital emergency room regarding a youth who showed up after being shot in the face with a BB gun. The police believed the call was related to a call Saturday afternoon, when a woman reported that her 12-year-old daughter and her friend had been approached at Ceciliani Park, 1600 Cypress Drive, by a boy on a bicycle who made threatening remarks.
5:41 p.m.: A man on the 2500 block of Mia Way reported that his neighbor was loitering in his yard and asking his wife questions. Another person on that street reported that the man had been acting erratically, living out of his car, driving around in circles, screaming and honking his horn.
7:01 p.m.: Police went to McDonald’s, 1820 W. 11th St., after someone reported two men arguing, apparently over drug money, with one man punching the other man’s car. Police arrived, checked whether the men had any arrest warrants, and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
8:28 p.m.: Police went to the 200 block of Portola Way after a “crazy person crashed into cars,” leading to a fight between two people. Someone told police that the driver of the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored Dodge pickup, was the aggressor. Police arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving and had his truck towed away.
Saturday
1:13 a.m.: A caller reported that a man had been standing in front of her house on East Mount Diablo Avenue for about two hours. When she tried to talk with the man, he began to approach her without talking or responding to anything she said. When the police were contacted, she said the man began to stiffly walk away, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The police arrested the 72-year-old man on warrants for previous charges of indecent exposure and vandalism.
1:51 a.m.: The police received a call about a man believed to have gone missing after leaving the county jail. He was last seen getting into a car with a group of strangers, which his girlfriend said was uncharacteristic of him. His car was found abandoned along with his cellphone.
4:24 p.m.: A hit-and-run collision was reported at the intersection of Joseph Damon Drive and Orchard Parkway. The person who called the police was disabled and unsure whether emergency medical help was needed, but no serious injuries were reported. The California Highway Patrol later spotted a car that might have been involved in the collision.
Friday
4:14 a.m.: A security guard at a shopping center on the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported that she found a man sleeping in the back of a U-Haul rental truck, and he made threatening remarks after she kicked him out. He reportedly continued to stalk her in a menacing manner and then headed west along Grant Line Road. Police found the man and gave him a trespassing warning.
7:48 a.m.: Emergency crews went to the intersection of Whispering Wind and Windsong drives after an 8-year-old boy on his bike was hit by a car. Police noted that he did not appear to have any serious injuries, but he had not been wearing a helmet, and he was taken by ambulance to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
8:07 a.m.: A person at the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th St., reported that five or six people were in a room that had been rented out by someone who was not in the room with them, and they refused to leave when the manager asked them to go. Police arrived and found that one man had multiple warrants, including burglary and drug possession. He was also cited on a new drug possession charge. Everyone else left when the police got there.
8:15 a.m.: Emergency crews responded when a person was reportedly hit by a car at the intersection of Brookview and Oakridge drives. An ambulance was called, but the police noted that the person didn’t appear to be seriously injured.
11:39 a.m.: Police went to the 2400 block of Naglee Road after a white Dodge pickup reportedly crashed into another truck and then sped off, plowing through landscaped areas toward the West Valley Mall. Police and mall security guards pursued the truck around the perimeter of the mall, and eventually two men jumped out of the truck near Olive Garden, 3140 Naglee Road. Officers detained one at gunpoint while the other ran into the restaurant, but they eventually caught him too. They handed a 22-year-old man over to the Delta Regional Auto Theft Team, and he was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of auto theft, possession of a stolen car, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting arrest, and he was held on $245,000 bail pending a Wednesday afternoon court hearing in Manteca.
Nov. 7
4:57 a.m.: Emergency crews went to the intersection of 11th Street and Lincoln Boulevard after a person was reportedly hit by a car. Lincoln Boulevard was closed between 11th and 12th streets while police, fire and ambulance crews tended to the injured person, who was rushed to a local hospital.
6:40 a.m.: A woman near the intersection of Middlefield and Whispering Wind drives called the police to request extra patrols in the area as the roads had become clogged with commuters trying to bypass the traffic backup on Linne Road. Police had also received multiple similar complaints the previous day.
9:14 a.m.: Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of Grant Line Road and East Street after one of the cars reportedly ran a red light. No serious injuries were reported, but both cars had to be towed away.
5:27 p.m.: Police went to the 2400 block of Naglee Road for a report of a man going from one restaurant to another while waving a knife around. Officers arrived and talked to the caller, who said the man didn’t actually threaten anyone. They also talked to the man but found no reason to arrest or detain him.
6:02 p.m.: A person at Larch Road and Tracy Boulevard flagged down a Tracy police officer and reported seeing a man who matched the description of one of the suspects from the Sept. 21 homicide on Carlton Way. The witness said the man was one of two people in a black Chevrolet Tahoe, which was last seen heading north out of town along Tracy Boulevard. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office got involved, and stopped the car north of town at Howard Road. Neither person in the car was the murder suspect, but a 32-year old man detained by the police was found to be wanted on warrants for domestic violence and driving on a suspended license, so he was arrested and taken to San Joaquin County Jail.
11:29 a.m.: A man on the 4200 block of Glenhaven Drive called the police to report that a man and a woman were trying to open car doors in the neighborhood. Officers arrived and detained them. The man reportedly would not give his name, but they found out who he was and learned that the 28-year-old man was wanted on multiple warrants on various theft and identity theft charges. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on $1 million bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.