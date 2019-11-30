A group of cars was reportedly involved in a sideshow Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Promontory Parkway and Hansen Road.
Tracy police received 1,272 calls for service from Nov. 21 through Tuesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
1:35 a.m.: A woman called 911 several times and said that someone was trying to break into her garage on the 1100 block of Johnson Court. The police noted that she had made a similar report the night before. An officer checked the area and didn’t see anything, but she kept calling after the dispatcher tried numerous times to tell her that the police had already checked the garage. The police turned over the case to neighborhood resource officers for follow-up. The woman called again about a half an hour later and was angry at the officers who checked her home and yard and found nothing. When asked when she last took any narcotics, she said it had been two days.
7:13 a.m.: Police arrested a woman at the Microtel Inn, 861 Clover Road, after employees called and reported that she was acting suspicious. They said they thought she might be using a fake ID, and a card she used at the front desk had been reported as lost or stolen. People had reportedly been walking in and out of the woman’s room, but when the police arrived, she would not answer the door and an officer smelled smoke. Police entered and found the remains of a fire and a credit card in someone else’s name. The woman refused to talk to officers, but the police identified her and found that she was wanted on identity theft warrants from Contra Costa and Sacramento counties. A laptop and mail were also found in the hotel room. The woman was taken to San Joaquin County Jail to be held without bail until a court hearing Monday in Manteca.
12:17 p.m.: A man called and claimed that the trucking company he contracted with was breaking into his rental home and putting surveillance cameras inside. He also thought his former employer in Georgia was trying to poison him.
12:53 p.m.: A person who lives on the 300 block of Acacia Street wanted to talk to an officer about a large, sophisticated drone that had been flying over the neighborhood.
2:11 p.m.: A woman called the police when she found that someone had broken into her home on the 1000 block of Match Point Place. She said she had been gone for about an hour, and when she retuned home, someone had pried open the back door and left behind a pry bar.
3:12 p.m.: Someone called and said a homeless man had a bonfire near the railroad tracks at Central Avenue and Mount Diablo Road. The caller said the fire seemed to be contained but there was dry brush in the area. Officers reported that the fire was out and gave the man a warning.
6:33 p.m.: The police were called about a large tumbleweed blocking Byron and Corral Hollow roads and cars swerving to avoid it. An officer moved a tumbleweed the size of a car out of the road.
11:06 p.m.: A Ford F-250 pickup that had been reported as stolen was found in the parking lot of Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road. The truck was returned to the registered owner.
Monday
12:12 a.m.: A woman who lives in her van said someone was shaking the van, which was parked in a neighborhood in north Tracy, and she heard a man say, “You have received a threat.” The woman was too scared to look outside and wanted police to check the area. Officers got there a few minutes later and didn’t find anyone nearby.
1:09 a.m.: Someone called the police and said they heard a pop and then saw a car on fire on the 1200 block of Brighton Drive. Other callers reported the same thing, and when the police arrived, they found a white Chevy engulfed in flames. The local fire department got the car fire under control and determined that no one was inside. The car had been reported as stolen and the remains were towed away.
10:11 a.m.: An employee at Custom Sounds, 508 E. 11th St., said a customer had passed $1,000 worth of counterfeit $100 bills on Saturday. The business gave the police a video and other information about the person.
11:36 a.m.: A resident at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave., said a homeless woman with a Chihuahua was going through dumpsters in the complex. Officers didn’t find the woman.
11:48 a.m.: A woman told the police that she got home and saw a man inside her house on the 200 block of West Highland Avenue. She took a photo of the man, who ran through the back of the house and jumped over a fence and ran toward Walnut Street. The man was seen running through the neighborhood, and a custodian at Central School saw him walking on Eaton Avenue toward Tracy Boulevard. Police searched the area but didn’t find him.
1:04 p.m.: A resident of Woodland Court complained that her neighbor had been stealing water by connecting their sprinklers to her water line. The police suggested contacting the code enforcement division to get an exact determination of the property line.
1:52 p.m.: A commuter who parked at the Altamont Corridor Express station lot, 4800 S. Tracy Blvd., said their car and another nearby had been broken into.
5:46 p.m.: A woman allegedly stole about $400 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty, 2475 Naglee Road, putting it into a bag and leaving the store. Police said the woman was gone when they arrived.
6:52 p.m.: A homeowner on the 400 block of West Carlton Way said their home had been ransacked while they were out for the day. Officers checked the house and didn’t find anyone inside. The owner said two laptops and a phone had been taken. The police said the burglar entered through a window and left through the back door.
Sunday
12:30 a.m.: A person called the police to say that people were burglarizing a neighbor’s house on the 2900 block of Ormonde Street. The caller said that two men went into his neighbor’s backyard, and then one drove away in a van and the other left in a Jeep. Two men returned in the van a short time later. They parked in front of the neighbor’s house, and one person was pacing around the van. The van left again and was stopped by officers on Byron Road in front of Byron Market. A handgun stolen in a burglary in San Francisco was found in the van. Officers had the van towed and took the gun as evidence.
10:55 a.m.: Police were called to the 500 block of East Seventh Street, where a woman said her employer had taken her phone and other things and refused to return them. The woman said her employer was acting erratically and thought she was a hacker. Police said it was a civil issue but arranged to have the woman’s things returned to her.
1:26 p.m.: A man stole an iPhone 8 from Metro PCS, 2 W. 11th St., and ran away on 11th Street, according to someone at the store. They did not want to press charges and only wanted the area checked, saying it would cost more to go to court than the phone was worth.
2:02 p.m.: A group of vehicles was reportedly involved in a sideshow near the intersection of Promontory Parkway and Hansen Road. A caller said drivers were spinning doughnuts and it sounded like someone had crashed. A California Highway Patrol officer said he was there and there were about 50 vehicles. Tracy officers and county sheriff’s deputies went to help the CHP officer as some of the cars tried to leave. A passerby reported that two of the cars that were racing had crashed into each other. A CHP officer was reportedly chasing one of the racers on Byron Road at speeds approaching 100 mph. A fire hydrant was also reported to be damaged and shooting water into the air.
4:32 p.m.: A caller said someone broke into their vehicle while they were having dinner at Red Robin, 2770 Naglee Road, and stole their MacBook laptop computer. About 10 minutes later, another caller reported a vehicle break-in and a stolen backpack at Texas Roadhouse, 2422 Naglee Road. About a half an hour after that, another car was burglarized in the Golden Corral parking lot, 2850 W. Grant Line Road, and witnesses there saw three guys who broke the car windows.
7:16 p.m.: A man wearing glasses and a hoodie to cover his face robbed Subway, 959 S. Tracy Blvd. The man told the employee to give him all the money, and he was last seen running across the parking lot toward Baskin-Robbins. He got away with less than $50. The employees told the police they didn’t see any weapons.
Saturday
1:36 a.m.: A caller said a man was playing “chicken” with cars as he walked south on MacArthur Drive near Sixth Street and he might be intoxicated. The police couldn’t find the man.
8:26 a.m.: Someone told the police that a person, possibly a child, was sleeping under a blanket in front of the old Lammersville Schoolhouse in Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane.
3:47 p.m.: A homeless man reportedly tried to get into the fitness center at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave. He was last seen heading toward the back of the complex, and he was gone when the police arrived.
5:07 p.m.: The police were called to a report of a house on fire in the 1300 block of Hepburn Street. They found that a chimney fire had spread to the roof. They made sure everyone got out of the house and waited for firefighters to arrive.
5:09 p.m.: A Chevy Equinox was reported as stolen from Tracy Chevrolet, 3400 Auto Plaza Way. OnStar was tracking the SUV by GPS and set the ignition so it could not be restarted once it was turned off and also set a limit on how fast it could go. The Equinox was tracked to Patterson Pass Road, where Tracy officers were told not to follow it any farther. The highway patrol and Livermore police were given the information on the vehicle.
6:33 p.m.: A caller reported hearing six shots coming from the 100 block of Silkwood Lane. A police officer found that someone was setting off bottle rockets and told them to stop.
10:50 p.m.: The driver of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was cited for racing on Corral Hollow Road near Lowell Avenue. The driver was released, but the truck was taken and impounded for 30 days.
Friday
12:22 a.m.: A man who lives on the 3000 block of Fairfield Drive, off West Kavanagh Avenue, said he heard a noise outside and thought his car was on fire. When he went out to check, two men got out from underneath his car and took off. He said the car made a strange loud sound when he moved it. Officers said they would take a report. At 10:50 a.m., someone told the police that a catalytic converter had been stolen off a vehicle on the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue, just around the corner. Another catalytic converter was reported as stolen by a resident at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave., at 6:13 a.m.
7:46 a.m.: Someone called and told the police that someone pulled trees out of the ground and stole several pallets of tiles from a construction job site on the 2600 block of Lyndridge Avenue in Tracy Hills. The cost of the damage and theft was about $1,000. The caller planned to make an online report.
10:38 a.m.: A person on the 200 block of East 20th Street told the police that a dog was trying to attack them. The call disconnected after the dispatcher heard the caller demanding that someone take the dog away and threatening to kill the animal. The police noted that the dog was returned to a nearby home.
1:11 p.m.: A caller reported a man stealing packages from the area of Bridle Creek Circle and Old River Court. When the caller confronted the man, he ran away and went over a fence at Henley Parkway. The police added extra patrols to the area.
6:19 p.m.: A caller wanted extra police patrols in the area of Woodland Lane and Promenade Circle because a light-colored Dodge Challenger was doing doughnuts in the area. The car would apparently do about five doughnuts, leave, and then return and do more doughnuts.
9:39 p.m.: Someone reported hearing six gunshots near Yasui Park, 490 Glenbriar Circle. Another caller near Mars Court reported hearing maybe seven shots. A caller on Lasata Drive said there were fireworks going off nearby and someone was playing loud music. Police checked and said it was fireworks.
Nov. 21
2:43 a.m.: A caller in the area of Chester Drive and Vallerand Road told the police they heard someone running away toward Duncan Drive and then noticed a pickup with a shattered window. The police called the registered owner of the pickup and had him step outside to see the damage. He told them he would file an online report later.
7:11 a.m.: A person reported that someone had broken into the toolbox in their vehicle and taken all the valuable tools at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road. They spoke with a hotel employee who planned to check the security cameras for footage of the burglar. The police left a message telling the person to call them or file an online report.
11:34 a.m.: A resident told the police that their doorbell camera showed a man trying to break into their home on the 200 block of Mount Hamilton Drive. The resident showed the police a video and picture of the man, who drove up and parked in a neighbor’s driveway, stumbled up to the front door, and then took the screen off a window. He couldn’t get inside because the window was locked. Officers weren’t sure whether the man was trying to break in or was intoxicated and went to the wrong house. The resident was given an incident number to cite in case the man returned.
2:31 p.m.: Three male students got into a fight related to “a ‘bullying’ issue” at Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run. No injuries were reported. The fight was deemed mutual and school administrators handled it with suspensions, a fight contract and an antibullying contract.
3:24 p.m.: A person went to the police and said that someone had called and claimed to be from the Social Security Administration and asked for a large amount of money in gift cards. The person had already sent the scammer a picture of a $400 gift card but still had four other gift cards worth $500 each.
6:05 p.m.: Employees at Taco Bell, 915 S. Tracy Blvd., told the police that a man was threatening the staff and customers and they thought he was going to hurt someone. They didn’t see any weapons, but the man was refusing to leave, and at least one employee thought he might be on drugs. An employee tripped a holdup alarm because of the man’s aggressive behavior. The man left the restaurant a few minutes later.
8:09 p.m.: A woman on the 2000 block of Tolbert Drive told police she was the victim of a scam. She said she sent $1,320 to someone who claimed to be from an agency and gave her a badge number and a warrant number. The police told her she should file a report with the FBI Internet Crimes Complaint Center, www.ic3.gov.
10:17 p.m.: Someone called the police about four people in a silver Scion parked near Middlefield and Peony drives who were playing loud music, dancing in the street and “acting crazy.” Officers didn’t find the car or anyone dancing in the street.
