Employees at Advance Auto, 1133 W. 11th St., called Tracy Police Department at 8:08 p.m. Monday to report that someone had just stolen a truck that police had towed the night before. Employees in a tow truck were following the Dodge truck, which police had towed from in front of Byron Market after someone reported it as suspicious. They eventually lost sight of it on southbound Tracy Boulevard.
The Advance Auto employees also reported that they saw a Chevy Silverado truck speeding down an alley and believed that truck pulled down the business’s gate to facilitate the theft of the Dodge truck.
Police alerted the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office about the theft. Deputies checked the addressees of two people who were with the truck when it was towed, but they didn’t find the truck.
Tracy police received 1,422 calls for service from Dec. 5 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:18 a.m.: A caller said someone was breaking into the bathrooms at Joe’s Smog Shack, 500 E. 10th St. The caller was watching the shop on camera and said a woman was in one of the bathrooms for about 10 minutes but might still be on the property going through cars. The police found two people near Sixth and F streets and warned them both to stay away from the smog shop. About 15 minutes later, another woman was seen at the business, and she was also warned about trespassing.
4:55 a.m.: A resident on the 500 block of Gonzalez Street complained that homeless people were screaming on the other side of the sound wall behind her house. The police dispatcher taking the call could hear loud voices over the phone. Officers talked with two people.
7:10 a.m.: Someone called and said that drivers were cutting in line and making illegal U-turns on Summit Drive. The caller was concerned it was only making the traffic worse and could cause an accident.
8:51 a.m.: A caller said a screaming man was walking in front of Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road. A second caller also reported the man pacing back and forth and screaming. Police checked on the man but took no action.
10:44 a.m.: Two people pushed a shopping cart filled with toys worth about $1,000 out of Target, 2800 Naglee Road. One person went back into the store while the other waited in a Toyota Camry. Police detained two people at the car and found additional merchandise, including a chainsaw. One person had a warrant for petty theft.
3:59 p.m.: Extra police patrols were requested for the 2500 block of Byron Road in the afternoons when buses drop children off from school. The person who made the request was worried that a child might be injured because of how fast people drive through the area.
6:26 p.m.: A resident on the first block of West Seventh Street told the police someone was jumping over her backyard fence to steal oranges and tangerines off her trees at night.
10:37 p.m.: An employee at Valero, 153 E. 11th St., said a man was bleeding after he put his hand through a window while trying to steal from the business. The caller said the man might have been trying to steal a carton of cigarettes and later said he was trying to buy 10 cartons of cigarettes for $1. The man, who was blind and carried a walking stick, was arrested and taken to the hospital to get checked out.
Tuesday
6:40 a.m.: A resident on the 1700 block of Hoops Court wanted to talk to an officer about an ongoing problem with a neighbor messing around with her sprinklers. She said the neighbor had also sprayed her vehicle with a hose and verbally assaulted her and other people who live nearby. An officer tried to talk with the neighbor, but she was upset and denied any wrongdoing. Both women said they would ignore each other.
8:21 a.m.: A homeless woman at a bus stop at Grant Line Road and Parker Avenue had all of her belongings spread out and was taking up all the space. A worker told police the woman became angry when she approached and began yelling and throwing things. Police had the woman move along from the bus shelter.
11:26 a.m.: Police were told about someone in a black GT Mustang who was running red lights, tailgating and swerving toward other cars on Grant Line Road near Naglee Road. The person who called was able to give the police the personalized license plate number, and officers said there was a history of reckless driving involving that car in that area. Police searched for the car but it had left the area.
2:10 p.m.: A resident on the 700 block of Marie Angela Drive told the police he was the victim of a scam. He said someone claiming to be from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. called him and said they were going to immediately turn off the electricity. He paid them with $640 in prepaid cards he bought from CVS. Later, he called PG&E and was told that he didn’t owe any money and it was a scam. Police checked the phone number and said the call came from India. The money was transferred on an untraceable Moneypak card. Police gave the man some tips to protect him from scams in the future.
3:11 p.m.: Someone called the police and said three girls had been picked up at West High School and taken to Monte Vista Middle School, where they beat up another girl. The driver of the car, a black Infiniti, was described a 20-year-old man. Officers thought they had witnesses who might be willing to talk to them.
3:43 p.m.: The police were told about six carloads of kids involved in a fight at the Tracy Sport Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. The person who called clarified that two kids were fighting and about 15 kids were watching them. The group ran back to the cars and scattered into nearby neighborhoods. Officers stopped several people to get their names and information.
6:53 p.m.: A man who was allegedly trying to shoplift at Save Mart Supermarkets, 875 S. Tracy Blvd., pepper-sprayed an employee and was possibly still in the store, hiding in a bathroom. The employee refused emergency medical treatment and was taken to an eyewash station at the back of the store. Police never said whether the suspect was found.
Monday
12:18 a.m.: A security guard told the police a group of people were messing around with the front left tire of the guard’s vehicle near the Hidden Lake Clubhouse, 1355 Hidden Lake Circle. The security guard said there were about six people, some of them wearing skeleton masks, and they had parked in the grass across from the clubhouse. Officers stopped and talked to four people. No action against them was noted.
5:27 a.m.: A gold 2000 Honda Civic was reported as stolen from the 3000 block of Misty Meadows Drive. The caller guessed the car had been stolen late in the evening Sunday. Police forwarded the information to the regional auto theft task force.
7:06 a.m.: A burglary was reported at a house on one of the new streets in the Tracy Hills community. A dishwasher, a refrigerator, a microwave and a stove hood were all missing. All the appliances were stainless steel from General Electric.
8:36 a.m.: A caller said several people had been going through garbage cans and dumping them in the street and making a mess on the 800 block of Potsgrove Place. The caller wanted the police to talk to three people who were still there. The caller also wanted extra patrols on trash pickup days.
9:21 a.m.: Construction workers said that equipment and tools stolen from their job site had been found near a homeless encampment on the 2600 block of Henley Parkway. A stolen Bobcat was stuck in the mud near the camp. Workers also found boxes from their job site at the camp a few days earlier, and some of their property was behind a sound wall nearby.
6:36 p.m.: A caller said a man jumped the fence onto the property of the Church of Christ, 415 Emerson Ave. The man left the church property when he saw the caller in his vehicle watching him. The caller then confronted the man, who said he would be back. Police searched the area but didn’t find him.
Sunday
12:51 a.m.: Someone called the police about loud people at New Covenant Church, 324 N. West St. The person who called said there was no music, just people making a lot of noise. Police checked the church and didn’t hear anything. About two hours later, they received another call saying there was loud music playing and people were singing, clapping and crying. Officers talked to a church member, who said the loud portion of the service was over and the whole service would end around 3 a.m. and there shouldn’t be any more noise.
1:53 p.m.: A caller told the police that a homeless man was sleeping in the laundry room again at the back of the parking lot at Tracy Garden Apartments, 2926 N. Tracy Blvd. The police had the man move along.
3 p.m.: Someone who lives on the 1100 block of Mamie Anderson Lane told the police they chased after a man who stole a bike from a neighbor’s yard, and they got the bike back and took a picture of the man, who ran off through Hastie Park. The owner of the bike didn't want the police to do anything. The photo showed someone wearing a hoodie, but the person's face wasn't visible.
8:20 p.m.: A caller said several vehicles and people were loitering on the railroad tracks behind their home on the 1700 block of Ray Wise Lane.
11:51 p.m.: A caller said she could hear homeless people fighting on the railroad tracks behind the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St. Police checked the area and didn’t find anyone on the tracks.
Saturday
3:10 a.m.: A gas station employee said there had been a power failure and then cameras showed a broken door at Union 76, 2420 W. Grant Line Road. The employee was working at two different stations and noticed the broken glass on a door on the east side of the building. The owner of the station went to check on the business and said the only obvious thing that was missing was a drawer full of Scratchers lottery tickets.
6:23 a.m.: A caller said there was a homeless man with a blanket sleeping in front of Taco Bell, 2880 W. Grant Line Road, and when they walked past him, he didn’t move at all. Police checked on the man and said everything was all right.
12:10 p.m.: A caller said an older man driving a white truck was vomiting on himself as he drove east on 11th Street from Valero, 153 E. 11th St. The man allegedly exposed himself when the caller approached his truck. Another caller said the truck might have struck an unoccupied car. Police stopped the driver at School and Ninth streets and gave him a field sobriety test. The man complained of back pain and was taken to a hospital. Witnesses positively identified the man, who was arrested and then released with a citation.
3:36 p.m.: A homeless man sleeping under a blanket on the curb at the back of Mel’s Diner, 2986 W. Grant Line Road, reportedly yelled profanities when he was asked to leave. The person who called the police wanted them to make him go away. Officers talked to the man and warned him about trespassing on private property.
5:11 p.m.: A man allegedly stole a few cases of beer from Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, and took off in a black sedan with a disabled license plate. The store wanted to press charges for the theft.
5:44 p.m.: A man said a woman attacked him when he went to visit a friend in a homeless encampment behind the sound wall near Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave. He said he didn’t know she would be there and she got upset and attacked him and threw something at his windshield. The man was scratched but refused medical treatment. Police searched the area near the sound wall and didn’t find the woman.
10:30 p.m.: A resident on the 1300 block of Claremont Drive said several people were having a party in a park nearby and were driving recklessly and performing burnouts in the neighborhood. Officers arrived and found some people trying to hide in the park’s gazebo while others jumped fences to get away. All together, they found about eight people, all of them minors, and waited for their parents to pick them up.
Friday
12:01 a.m.: Someone who lives on the 2200 block of East Avenue called and said they heard a noise and went outside and found that their truck’s rear window had been smashed. No one was around and it wasn’t clear what had been used to break the glass. Nothing appeared to have taken from the truck.
6:41 a.m.: A homeless man reportedly walked into Starbucks Coffee, 569 W. Clover Road, and urinated into a bin next to the restroom, then went into the restroom and locked the door. The coffee shop staff wanted the man to leave. When the police arrived, he had already gone, but an officer found a 21-year-old man near another business in the same shopping center and charged him with a misdemeanor crime against public health and safety for allegedly urinating in the coffee shop. He also had a petty theft warrant.
9:17 a.m.: A caller said someone dumped a dishwasher in the gutter in front of their house on the 100 block of Silkwood Lane. Police contacted the public works department to remove the appliance.
10:59 a.m.: Two cars on the 900 block of Belle Court were egged sometime during the night. The person who called was unsure whether their surveillance camera recorded the vandalism but thought they knew who did it.
3:47 p.m.: A man ran out of Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, with a bag of groceries he didn’t pay for. He ran across the parking lot and behind another store and gave the bag of groceries to someone in a Winnebago. Store management planned to file an online report.
9:28 p.m.: A woman called and said she heard about five gunshots coming from the 800 block of Menay Drive or maybe Gatetree Court. She said she heard a woman’s scream and saw a sedan driving around the area. A resident on Gatetree Court told an officer someone was setting off fireworks.
11:06 p.m.: The manager at Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th St., said a DJ stole a valuable coin from the bar. The manager said the theft of the coin, which is worth several hundred dollars, occurred earlier in the day near the register and was probably caught on video.
Dec. 5
3:25 a.m.: An employee at Bottoms Up Espresso, 2355 W. Grant Line Road, called the police about a man walking around the building as the employee was getting ready to open. Police talked with a man near the drive-thru coffee shop.
5:49 a.m.: At a resident’s request, officers checked on a man in a sleeping bag next to a shopping cart on the sidewalk in front of a home on the 1800 block of Kagehiro Drive. They noted that the man was on county probation for malicious mischief and had him move somewhere else.
7:27 a.m.: A construction manager working on a model home on the 2900 block of Ironstone Drive told the police someone broke the front door lock and stole a space heater worth more than $1,000.
10:44 a.m.: A woman driving a Hyundai SUV hit a parked Toyota Camry outside Central Valley Bank, 60 W. 10th St., and the person who called the police suspected she might be intoxicated. The woman reportedly tried to leave, but the caller told her to stay until the police arrived. Officers arrested the 66-year-old driver of the Hyundai on suspicion of driving under the influence and called an ambulance to draw a blood sample.
1:26 p.m.: An employee at Juanita Market, 340 W. Grant Line Road, said that five checks cashed the night before had turned out to be fraudulent. Different people cashed the checks, but three of them used the same address. The market had one person’s fingerprint and possible ID information for the others.
4:13 p.m.: A senior at West High School said his bike had been stolen from a bike rack on the campus the afternoon before. He said the bike was worth $200 and was stuck in sixth gear. A school resource officer found the theft on surveillance video and sent a message to employees of nearby schools in hopes of identifying the thieves. The owner of the bike said he wouldn’t press charges if he got his bike back.
6:49 p.m.: Someone called the police about a man loitering near the ATM at Well Fargo, 2600 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the man hadn’t asked for money but was pretending to use the ATM, and the caller was worried about the safety of the bank’s customers. Officers said the man was gone when they arrived.
