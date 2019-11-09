Tracy police went to the 1200 block of El Portal Street at 6:46 p.m. Friday after a man reportedly went into a home, barricaded himself in a bathroom and said he was going to kill himself. The landlord called police and said that the man, who she didn’t know, might have a gun, and her tenant was trying to keep the man from hurting himself.
Police sealed off the neighborhood and called for the department’s armored vehicle. They tried to contact the man using a robot, and officers went inside the house to try to get him to come out.
The man eventually surrendered around 9:30 p.m. and told that police that two men had threatened to shoot him earlier, which was why he locked himself in the bathroom and pushed a dresser in front of the door. Police said the man didn’t have any visible injuries but might have a mental health issue. They didn’t find anyone else in the home.
Tracy police received 1,325 calls for service from Oct. 31 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:49 a.m.: A caller said a man with a pellet gun on the 300 block of West Court told her he would “kill someone in order to go to jail.” The man was seen wearing a blanket walking toward Fourth Street. Police found the man and noted that he didn’t have a pellet gun, just a bowl of noodles. They contacted the Housing Authority to try to find a solution to the problem.
3:02 p.m.: An employee at Bottoms Up Espresso, 2355 W. Grant Line Road, said she was getting ready to open the business, but a homeless man was standing by the door and she was afraid to leave her car and go inside while he was there. She told police the man had punched the menu several times and possibly walked east toward a nearby gas station. He was gone when officers arrived.
5:30 a.m.: A man went to the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital and said he had been stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend at a friend’s home in Tracy. He refused to give the address.
12:19 p.m.: Someone reported that a woman was acting belligerent and threatening people in the lobby of Tracy Interfaith Ministries, 311 W. Grant Line Road, saying no one should come near her. When she left, she headed toward El Pescadero Park. Police found the woman and warned to stay away from Interfaith.
2:59 p.m.: Students from West High School were reportedly fighting near the bus stop at Lowell Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. One caller said some of the students were jumping on cars and another said some were running away. Campus security guards were at the corner, but the fight had already ended when a parent broke it up. No one gave the police a description of the students involved in the fight.
7:40 p.m.: Someone called the police and said that a shoeless woman whose face and hair were painted blue was trying to open vehicle doors and being argumentative at Ritter Family Ballpark, 2001 Bessie Ave. She was gone when the police arrived.
10:49 p.m.: Two men were fighting near Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and the person who called the police said they could hear someone egging the men on. One of the men was on the ground and the other kept hitting him. Someone in a car stopped and tried to cover the man who was getting hit with a blanket, but the other man pulled it off and kept hitting him. The man on the ground eventually got up and walked away.
Tuesday
2:40 a.m.: A resident on the 500 block of West Third Street said a man living in a trailer on a vacant lot was making loud banging noises. Police checked on the man in the trailer.
7:13 a.m.: Drivers complained about traffic being backed up at International Parkway and Schulte Road. One caller said people were driving the wrong way and being reckless. The line of cars reportedly went down Lammers and Redbridge roads. A traffic officer said the road was backed up because of traffic on Interstate 580. About 20 minutes later, police received calls from residents in the area of Whispering Winds Drive about semi-trucks driving through the area and blocking driveways as they tried to avoid the backup on Schulte Road.
10:21 a.m.: Someone who lives on the 1500 block of Riverview Avenue said someone stole about $1,300 in cash and a phone charger from their Honda Accord while it was parked on the street in front of their home.
3:08 p.m.: A person called the police and said two West High students were fighting near Lowell Avenue and Regency Drive. The two youths were surrounded by a group of onlookers. The fight moved to the other side of Corral Hollow Road near the Tracy Unified School District office, 1975 W. Lowell Ave. Eventually the students walked back toward the school. The police couldn’t find the two who had been fighting.
4:14 p.m.: Someone called to express concerns about homeless people who had set up camp along the fence line in Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane. The caller said they had cut through the fence and ripped sections down so they could camp along the freeway sound wall. Officers emailed code enforcement about the encampment.
8:40 p.m.: A resident on the 300 block of West Emerson Avenue reported having a video of someone stealing mail from a mailbox.
9:46 p.m.: Police were called to the area of Hansen Road and Promontory Parkway, where fire hydrant had been knocked off its base. A pickup truck was parked next to the sheared hydrant. Police found the driver and gave him field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and the pickup truck was towed away.
Monday
6:13 a.m.: Someone called the police about a man who was yelling and hitting his head against an ice machine at 7-Eleven, 2360 W. Grant Line Road. A police dispatcher noted that the man’s yells could be heard in the background of the call. Police talked to the man and had him leave the area.
10:31 a.m.: A caller said about six to eight homeless people had congregated in the parking lot behind Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road, and more people were arriving. Police issued a citation.
12:43 p.m.: A parent called the Bohn Elementary School office and the office staff called the police about an ongoing issue with a man banging on vehicles and yelling at people at the back of the campus at 350 E. Mount Diablo Ave. Officers determined that the man was never on school grounds.
3:47 p.m.: Police were called about a traffic accident involving a school bus at Emerson Avenue and Tracy Boulevard. One student was on the bus at the time, and a California Highway Patrol officer was called to investigate the crash.
5:52 p.m.: A caller in the area of Bessie Avenue and Grant Line Road reported hearing an explosion that shook her house. Another caller near Lincoln Boulevard and Beverly Place reported a similar noise. Police searched the neighborhoods but couldn’t find anything. People on social media were also talking about hearing a loud boom across Tracy.
7:03 p.m.: A passing driver called the police about two men fighting and a third man watching them outside Parker Market, 1656 Parker Ave. Police talked to all three men at the store, and the two men said they met there to fight each other. Both refused an ambulance even though one man said his shoulder hurt from being kicked. Police told them to leave and the man who complained about his shoulder said he would contact the police on Tuesday.
11:30 p.m.: Police were told about a car that had crashed into a ditch at Corral Hollow Road and Kavanagh Avenue and a woman who was yelling at people not to call the police. Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of drunken driving and called a tow truck to get the car out of the ditch.
Sunday
1:34 a.m.: A man walking his dog near Patzer Park, 850 Alden Glen Drive, said people were driving by and harassing him because of a workman’s compensation lawsuit. He said a few cars passed him more than 50 times. Police said they would check the area and meet with the man.
2:02 a.m.: A man said he was injured by a bouncer at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. The man said he was at the bar when a fight broke out between other patrons and he was shoved down by a bouncer and scraped his elbow. He wanted to talk to the bar owner and possibly press charges, but he wanted advice from an officer about how to proceed.
6:17 a.m.: Someone reported that homeless people had started a fire near the bathrooms at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. The local fire department chose not to send firefighters to put it out because it was a “warming fire.” Police talked to people at the park and had them put the fire out. The city planned to clean up the area Monday.
2:21 p.m.: A resident on the 2000 block of Raven Street said a neighbor was throwing chocolate across the fence and causing their dog to have seizures. Police talked to the resident.
3:24 p.m.: A man threatened violence against store employees after they caught him using products without paying for them at CVS, 3320 N Tracy Blvd. The employees didn’t see any weapons, and the man was gone when the police arrived.
5:29 p.m.: A man made a scene inside In-Shape Health Club, 101 N. Tracy Blvd. He was allegedly yelling racial slurs and making sexual comments to a woman, and at one point he pulled his pants down. He was last seen walking through the parking lot. The staff at In-Shape wanted the police to warn him to stay away from the gym, but officers could not find him.
11:29 p.m.: Someone reported hearing several rapid-fire gunshots at Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive. Police checked the park and couldn’t find anything.
Saturday
12:48 a.m.: A fire was reported near the intersection of Central Avenue and 10th Street behind a construction fence. One caller said part of a building might be on fire, and another caller said there was woman near the fire who might have started it. Police transferred the call to the local fire department and found that it was a fire in a dumpster. They arrested a woman who said she had set the fire because she was cold.
10:35 a.m.: A teen on a skateboard allegedly assaulted the manager and took money from the office of Go Green Recycling, 45 W. Grant Line Road. The manager, who was bleeding, didn’t know how much money the teen got away with. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the teen.
1 p.m.: An employee at Motel 6, 3810 N Tracy Blvd., said woman who was not a guest at the motel was refusing to leave a room. The woman, who was described as in her 40s with no teeth, told the employee there was a dead body in the ceiling of the room. The employee said the guests in that room had checked out that morning and didn’t know how the woman got inside. Police talked to her and gave her a warning.
5:12 p.m.: Security guards at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, said a guard saw a woman use a stun gun on a man at the mall and followed her as she pushed a shopping cart across the parking lot toward a car dealership. The security guards weren’t sure where the man went. An hour later, the man went to the security office and said he was possibly having heart issues because of the incident, and an ambulance took him to the hospital.
8:05 p.m.: Two people were reportedly fighting at Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., and five people standing outside the store were said to be involved and ran off. Police stopped one person and the others kept running on Lincoln Boulevard.
9:41 p.m.: Someone using the ATM at Chase, 691 W. 11th St., called the police about a man who was taking photos of the bank with his cellphone, which they thought was suspicious. The man was gone when the police arrived.
11:29 p.m.: Police were called to the 1400 block of Tamarisk Lane for a report of a loud party with singing and music. They gave a warning.
Friday
2:10 a.m.: A caller complained about loud music and the smell of marijuana coming from an apartment at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway. The caller said it might be unsupervised teenagers. Police gave a warning.
7:32 a.m.: Someone called the police and said homeless people had started a fire under the overpass at Byron and Lammers roads. Police transferred the call to the fire department.
11:49 a.m.: Two people called about a man running into traffic and chasing a car with a tree tied to the roof near the intersection of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. He was last seen walking around the shopping center on the southeast corner. Police looked for the man, but he was gone when they arrived.
1:52 p.m.: Four young men were seen gambling with dice on Baker Way.
5:14 p.m.: An angry customer reportedly threatened the restaurant staff at Juniors’, 939 N. Central Ave., and left without paying her $300 bill. Employees wanted an officer to stop by the restaurant.
6:46 p.m.: Police were called to the 1200 block of El Portal Street after a man reportedly went into someone’s home and barricaded himself in a bathroom and said he was going to kill himself. The landlord, who called the police, said she didn’t know the man, but he might have a gun, and her tenant was trying to keep the man from hurting himself. Police blocked off the surrounding area and called for the armored vehicle. The man said something about having been shot. After trying to communicate with the man using a robot, officers went inside to try to get him to come out. The man eventually surrendered around 9:30 p.m. He told the police two men had threatened to shoot him earlier, which was why he locked himself in the bathroom and pushed a dresser in front of the door. Police said the man didn’t have any visible injuries and might have a mental issue. They didn’t find anyone else in the home.
8:50 p.m.: A caller asked for extra patrols after midnight and told the police to give a trespassing warning to any transients they found on the property of Valley Baptist Church, 903 S. Corral Hollow Road.
Oct. 31
8:12 a.m.: A woman who lives on the 2600 block of Balboa Drive said someone broke into her home the other day and she discovered that her husband’s Rolex watch and other expensive pieces of jewelry were missing. She suspected her sister-in-law from San Francisco might have been stealing from her since her husband died.
10:06 a.m.: Employees at T-Mobile, 2114 W. Grant Line Road, said several iPhones worth about $4,000 had been stolen the day before, but they waited to file a report because of the lack of police response. The police asked for a list of the stolen phones’ serial numbers.
3:18 p.m.: A woman allegedly assaulted the manager of Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th St., and then sat in her car while the manager stood in front of it.
4:53 p.m.: Someone returning home to the 400 block of West Central Avenue said three boys were breaking into a car and left behind a pellet gun. At least one other caller said the boys broke the car’s window and ran into the Sycamore Village apartment complex. One of the callers said the kids got into a parked car and then walked away. Police took a report.
7:19 p.m.: A girl told police she had been attacked by a group of girls wearing costumes from “The Purge” at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle. She said at least one of the girls in the group hit her and stole a family heirloom ring. The girl’s mother said they didn’t know which way the group went but they all go to the same school.
9:23 p.m.: Police received several calls about a large fire behind Grocery Outlet, 825 W. 11th St. The fire department said it was arson and there was a video of two boys who allegedly started the fire.
10:19 p.m.: A caller told the police it sounded like several shots were fired in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Sixth Street. People were yelling, and someone on Sequoia Boulevard told the police there were gunshots and then two vehicles sped away. About 20 minutes later, a resident on the 1400 block of Sequoia Boulevard said she found a bullet hole in her house but no one was hurt. Police searched the surrounding areas but couldn’t find anyone.
