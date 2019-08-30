A woman near the intersection of South and D streets called police on Tuesday at 3:09 p.m. after she found her neighbor on the ground after an apparent chainsaw accident. She told police that it looked like he had died from a head wound.
Fire and ambulance crews arrived and the San Joaquin County coroner was called to the scene. Police closed the street to pedestrians and car traffic for about 3½ hours as detectives and crime scene technicians examined the area, eventually confirming that the man’s death was accidental. It was about an hour before police found an adult relative who they could notify.
Tracy police logged 1,552 calls between Aug. 22 and Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:55 a.m.: A resident on the 200 block of Carlton Way said his neighbors were tapping on his windows for no reason and the sound was keeping him awake. Police tried to call the man back and get an apartment number, but the call wasn’t answered.
6:23 a.m.: A staff member at Monte Vista Middle School, 751 W. Lowell Ave., told the police that a homeless man was sleeping outside the multipurpose room and he wanted an officer to accompany him to try and wake the man. Then he called the police and said the man was up and walking in the direction of Tracy Boulevard and Grant Line Road. Police stopped the man and gave him a trespassing warning.
9:25 a.m.: A man told the police two men choked and robbed him while he was walking to his car parked on Sixth Street near the downtown area. He said one man came up behind him and started to choke him and the other man took his belongings.
1:28 p.m.: A caller said two men were fighting on the 200 block of East Ninth Street and one of the men was trying to push the other man’s face into the ground. A second caller said the man on the ground had tried to break into the other man’s car. Police arrested one man on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.
2:30 p.m.: Someone called the police and said they had followed a woman who was driving erratically — running stop signs and passing cars in the opposite lane of traffic — while her children, who appeared to be 5 and 6 years old, were jumping around in the back seat. The woman disputed the accusation of erratic driving but was given information about the rules for children's car seats.
7:40 p.m.: A resident on the 200 block of West Third Street said a 6-year-old boy was outside throwing rocks at houses. He said he saw the same boy last week trying to start a fire in a driveway. The resident didn’t want to talk to the police but wanted officers to talk to the boy’s parents. The boy was gone when officers arrived.
11:37 p.m.: A caller at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive, said 10 people were in the pool making noise and the pool was supposed to close at 10 p.m. Police told the group to quiet down.
Tuesday
7:39 a.m.: Someone reported that a man in a white Toyota was panhandling at the AM/PM market, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway, and the woman in the passenger seat looked sick. The caller said the man was telling people that she had cancer. An officer arrived, noticed that the woman was having trouble breathing, and called an ambulance to take her to the hospital.
10:37 a.m.: A man on the 1900 block of Alegre Drive called police to report that a tow truck parked next to his house for the past five days had a metal box on it, and at a certain time each day, the sun would reflect off the box and shine a bright light into the man’s house. Police notified the truck owner of the problem.
12:13 p.m.: A woman told police that some other women whom she did not know had followed her to Food Maxx, 1950 W. 11th St., and slashed her tires and smashed her car windows while she was in the store. The car had to be towed, and police took a report.
7:54 p.m.: Multiple callers reported a large fire in the area of Lammers Road and Feteira Way. Police and fire crews arrived and saw that it was a vehicle on fire. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the vehicle was towed away.
Monday
4:56 p.m.: Tracy police received a call about a man, who appeared to be high on drugs, swinging a baseball on the 200 block of North Central Avenue. Another person called about the man as well and said he didn’t appear to be threatening anyone but just looked “spaced out.” Police arrived a few minutes later but didn’t find the man.
7:04 p.m.: Police went to the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th St., for a report of a woman in the hotel office who appeared to have been drinking and was allegedly making racist comments to the man in the office. The man called back a few minutes later and reported that the woman was throwing rocks at his window. Police arrived and arrested the 30-year-old woman on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, and then had to put her in a full body wrap after she reportedly started banging her head against the patrol car window and tried to kick out the glass.
8:04 p.m.: A person called police to report a possible drunken driver, noting that a man driving through Corral Hollow Canyon along Tesla/Corral Hollow Road had been driving slowly, speeding up only to prevent people from passing him, and then brake-checking the cars behind him. Tracy police advised the California Highway Patrol.
8:51 p.m.: Police were called to the intersection of Lotus Way and Starflower Drive for a report of a black Cadillac Escalade doing doughnuts in the roadway. A second caller said the Escalade was heading east along Starflower, and a woman who had briefly exited the car was having trouble walking. Meanwhile, a woman on Geranium Way reported that she had heard a crash on the street in front of her house and went out to find that someone had smashed into her car and then drove off. The Escalade was soon back at Starflower and Locust and was doing doughnuts again and nearly hit another car before the woman got out again and started walking. An officer arrived and arrested the 36-year-old woman on suspicion of drunken driving and towed the Escalade.
Sunday
12:17 a.m.: A woman in the drive-thru at Jack in the Box, 1935 W. 11th St., reported that a woman in a black car had just rammed her three times. Police arrived about five minutes later and then made a traffic stop after an officer saw the black car hit the curb as it headed south on Alden Glen Drive. After a series of field sobriety tests, police arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of drunken driving.
7:51 a.m.: A person on the 1500 block of McDermott Drive reported that a group of transients had set up camp behind the caller’s home. Police arrived and found that a man at the camp was wanted on a warrant for a previous drug possession charge, and he was taken to San Joaquin County Jail.
7:58 a.m.: Police went to Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Ave., for a report of a man who had jumped over the fence and was bathing in Joe Wilson Pool. Police arrested a 44-year-old man on multiple drug possession warrants and added a new drug possession charge and took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
3:17 p.m.: Someone called police after seeing a man jump over the fence from Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Ave., into the yard of McKinley Elementary School. Police then saw the man heading west on a bicycle along Lowell Avenue before he dumped the bike and took off on foot. After checking backyards and deploying a surveillance drone, police found the 25-year-old man and arrested him on warrants for previous charges of drug possession and possession of a concealed dagger.
4:45 p.m.: Police responded to a car crash on the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road, with a report of child who was possibly injured in the crash. It turned out that the ambulance wasn’t needed, but at least one of the cars had to be towed away.
5:53 p.m.: A woman on the 100 block of Pereira Avenue reported that a car trying to make a U-turn in the street had crashed into a car in the driveway of the caller’s home, causing a chain reaction that pushed the car in the driveway through the garage door, pushing the car in the garage through a wall and into the laundry room of the house. Police arrived and called code enforcement to evaluate the structural damage to the house. Police also arrested the driver, a 49-year-old woman, on suspicion of drunken driving and called a tow truck to take her car away.
Saturday
9:09 a.m.: A woman reported that a man in a red Hyundai threw a water bottle at her, hitting her in the face, because she was too slow to respond to a green light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Schulte Road. Police tracked the license number of the Hyundai to a rental car agency, but police were then asked to cancel the case.
9:28 a.m.: Someone reported that a branch from a city tree had just fallen on two cars on the 1400 block of Busca Drive.
12:52 p.m.: Someone reported a theft from Marshall’s, 2481 Naglee Road, and said the suspect was last seen heading toward Winco. A manager at Marshall’s said the man took about $1,000 worth of merchandise. Police got a description of the suspect and learned that he was spotted in the produce department of Winco. Police stopped the 32-year-old man as he exited the store and arrested him on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of burglary and theft.
3:40 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a car crash at Ninth Street and Tracy Boulevard. A tow truck was required after a silver Infiniti went up on the center divide and knocked over a sign. The Tracy Fire Department also had to respond to clean up some spilled gasoline.
3:57 p.m.: A man at Custom Sounds, 508 E. 11th St., tried to stop someone who allegedly stole some stereo equipment and drove away in a Chevy Suburban. A man from the shop was dragged by the Suburban after he reached into the window of the vehicle as it drove away. Police got a description of the suspect and took a report.
10:43 p.m.: Police received at least two calls regarding a Chrysler 300 on fire near the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Cypress. The first call was a report of the engine on fire, with everyone out of the car, and the second call was a report of the car on fire.
10:59 p.m.: Police got a call from Sutter Tracy Community Hospital after a woman took her son to the emergency room. He had just been assaulted by two men who tried to take his wallet.
Friday
1:19 a.m.: Police were called to 11th Street and Parker Avenue for a report of a man and a woman in an argument, with the man lying on the ground and the woman yelling at him and slapping him on the head. The caller thought the man might have been injured. Police found the people involved but made no arrests.
6:32 a.m.: A parent of a 15-year-old boy reported that two transients pushed the teen to the ground at 12th and Wall streets and took the boy’s backpack and wallet. Officers checked the area but didn’t find the robbers. Police took a report.
5:50 p.m.: Someone reported an aggressive panhandler at the Safeway gas station, 1801 W. 11th St. The man reportedly was getting close to people’s faces, saying: “Give me money, give me money.” Police advised the caller to notify them whenever any panhandlers returned so they could be given a trespassing warning.
8:13 p.m.: Police pursued a possible drunken driver along 11th Street, starting at Parker Avenue and going west to Alden Glen and south to Cypress Drive and Lauriana Lane. The driver reportedly blew the red light at Lauriana Lane and Schulte Road and finally stopped on Schulte. Police learned that he was on probation for drug offenses. They arrested the 23-year-old man and had his car towed away.
8:37 p.m.: Police went to Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run, for reports of multiple fights during the Kimball vs. Tracy football game, including fights near the home-side bleachers and in the parking lot, with more fights breaking out as police began to detain suspects. School resource officers identified those involved, and the case was handed over to Tracy Unified School District for disciplinary action.
Aug. 22
7:17 a.m.: Police responded to the Masonic Temple, 1601 N. Tracy Blvd., after a white Ford Explorer crashed into the building. Witnesses reported two people running away from the crash, and when police checked out the Explorer, they found that a driver’s license was left behind. Police then got a call from the owner of that driver’s license, and he reportedly said that his car had been stolen. Then he said that he had fallen asleep while driving, ended up driving up on the grass, and then someone stole his car. Police learned that the man was calling from a nearby business, and upon further questioning, he admitted that he was the driver of the Explorer. Police arrested him on a misdemeanor charge and released him with a citation.
11:25 a.m.: A person at Gateway Crossing Apartments on the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road reported that some tenants who had been evicted stole most of the appliances out of the apartment as they moved out. Police took a report.
1:38 p.m.: A woman on the 1600 block of Brandon Dewey Lane filed a missing-person report regarding her brother, whom she hadn’t been in contact with in 43 years. She noted that she has two other brothers and all four of them had inherited property from their parents, but the only lead she has on her missing brother is a photo from a 30-year-old magazine article about homelessness in San Francisco. Police took a report.
5:13 p.m.: Police went to Mount Diablo Avenue and Tracy Boulevard for a report of a boy who was hit by a car. Police talked to witnesses and tried to contact the boy’s parents as the boy was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital.
10:37 p.m.: A man on the 1900 block of East Grant Line Road reported “gang related problems” involving the occupants of two or three cars in a possible assault or argument. Police arrived and arrested three people on warrants.
