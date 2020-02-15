A woman called Tracy police at 5:15 a.m. Monday to report that a man she was with at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., had stolen her car while she was in the shower. She told police that she was from Santa Rosa and met the man there. The man allegedly said he was from Tracy but was in Santa Rosa for work. She drove her 2000 Dodge Neon, which she had just bought, out to Tracy to meet up with him.
Tracy police received 1,430 calls for service from Feb. 6 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:40 a.m.: A man wearing a full mask covering his face was reported to have been screaming inside Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St. He reportedly went through the self-checkout aisle and put candy and soda into a backpack and left without paying. Outside, he almost got into a fight with someone standing with a bicycle. The two men were last seen yelling at each other as they walked toward the railroad tracks. The store wanted the police to give the masked man a trespassing warning. Police found both men near the railroad tracks and arrested the alleged screamer. He was cited and released.
7:42 a.m.: Traffic officers gave 11 citations over the course of an hour to drivers at Central School, 200 W. Eaton Ave. The Tracy City Council recently approved new “no left turn” signs for Eaton Avenue between Parker Avenue and Holly Drive in front of Central and St. Bernard’s schools. Tracy Unified School District warned parents in mid-January that police enforcement would begin soon.
10 a.m.: A caller on the 500 block of Tennis Lane said a neighbor’s dog broke through the fence and was trying to eat the chickens in a cage in the caller’s backyard.
11:39 a.m.: A patient at Bright Now Dental, 2663 Naglee Road, reportedly threw a chair and an instrument tray at a doctor. The doctor was not injured and the patient left. A staff member said the dental office would no longer accept the person as a patient, and the police told them to call again if the person returned.
3:55 p.m.: An employee at Tracy Learning Center, 51 E. Beverly Place, said a homeless man was blocking the gated entrance to the preschool. The man, described as wearing a sweatshirt and socks but no shoes, at one point was zipping and unzipping his pants as he stood in front of the preschool. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the man.
9 p.m.: A former employee who had a restraining order from his former manager kept returning to Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and acting as if he still worked there. The man left, but the store had video surveillance of him. The store wanted the police to warn him to stay away from the store if they found him. The man returned to the store about an hour and half later and was allegedly taking pictures of store employees, but he was gone again when the police arrived.
11:52 p.m.: An elderly woman was reportedly causing a ruckus and throwing things around in the dining room at Nations, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd. Police talked to the woman and let her go.
Tuesday
8:03 a.m.: A Toro Dingo walk-behind tractor and a single-axel trailer, both rented from a Home Depot in Las Vegas and never returned, were reported to be at a home in Tracy. A GPS unit had traced them to an address on the 100 block of West 22nd Street. Police found the tractor and the trailer, and both appeared undamaged. An employee from Home Depot went to the house to pick up the equipment.
9:53 a.m.: A woman said she was getting texts with inappropriate pictures because of a false Craigslist ad. The woman said the texts were regarding a sexual ad on a phone number that had since been disconnected. She said all she had on Craigslist was an ad to sell two cars. Police advised the woman to contact Craigslist to remove the ad, block any phone numbers calling her about the sexual ad, and repost her car ad with a different email account.
10:30 a.m.: A resident on the 900 block of Vallerand Road said a neighbor’s dog broke through her fence and ate birds in a cage. The dog also chased a woman around the yard and she fell, hurting herself. An officer checked the house and left a note telling the residents to keep their dog contained at all times. The officer said he didn’t see or hear a dog at the house.
11:36 a.m.: An employee at Wells Fargo Bank, 1900 W. 11th St., said all the ATM cameras had been covered with stickers overnight. The employee said there was no damage to the ATMs but thought it was suspicious and asked for extra patrols at night.
3:07 p.m.: A woman allegedly stole food from the cafeteria at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., and went to sit in a car in the parking lot. Police told her to leave and not return to the hospital unless it’s an emergency.
4:41 p.m.: Police were called about a suspicious person in an orange utility uniform with a clipboard asking residents about their Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility bills on the 800 block of Sequoia Boulevard. One resident shut the door on the person and called the police. Officers found someone and were told the person was from “Spark Energy.” Police said the person had no business license and told them go to City Hall to be in compliance.
Monday
Midnight: A resident heard a noise and looked outside and saw that a neighbor's home had been toilet-papered on the 200 block of Dorset Lane. The resident didn’t see any people or vehicles that might have been involved.
1:14 a.m.: A caller said they saw what looked like a human head in the northbound lanes of Corral Hollow Road between Parkside Drive and Golden Leaf Lane. An officer checked and found an opossum in the median near Starflower Drive.
7:50 a.m.: An employee at Denny’s 2718 N. Tracy Blvd., got in an argument with a man who tried to leave without paying for his food and had a handgun on the seat of his pickup. The caller said the gun was a black revolver and the man was with a woman who was walking away from the pickup. The man left the parking lot and walked across the street to a gas station. Police stopped the man, who was on probation for receiving stolen property, and arrested him. The woman was stopped and released. The pickup was towed.
2:31 p.m.: Someone reported that four men might be making drug deals in a parked car at McDonald’s, 1820 W. 11th St. The caller said the car smelled like marijuana, and several other vehicles pulled up to it while it was parked there the day before. Police checked the car and found that one of the people inside was on probation for drug violations, including selling drugs to a minor. Police took the information of all the people in the car.
4:56 p.m.: Two kids were seen vandalizing signs on the property of West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. When a security officer confronted them, one of them grabbed a “ban booklet” that contained sensitive personal information and ran away. Police searched for the kids on possible charges of theft and malicious mischief. They stopped and arrested one person.
11:37 p.m.: A caller said two men were in a car at Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road, and the driver was “two sheets to the wind.” The driver had allegedly gone into the pizza place next door and started cursing at the caller. Then the men got out of the car and appeared to be fighting each other. Police arrived and arrested both men for being drunk in public.
Sunday
12:51 a.m.: A man out running with his dog called the police after an intoxicated man yelling racial slurs in the middle of the road made a rude hand gesture at him near Villalovoz Elementary School, 1550 Cypress Drive. Another caller told the police someone in a white sedan threw something that might have been a Molotov cocktail in the direction of the man in the road. Police checked the area and said the man was gone and there was no sign of broken glass or a bottle near the school or the intersection of Cypress and Alden Glen drives.
2:34 a.m.: A caller said three cars were racing up down the neighborhood near Carol Ann Drive and Gibraltar Lane. The cars came close to hitting other vehicles and were last seen near Corral Hollow Road and Golden Leaf Lane. When the police reached the area, the cars were gone. The caller told the police the cars had returned a short time later and were parked on Gibraltar Lane with their lights off. Police checked the cars and let everyone go.
10:12 a.m.: Several wind-related incidents were reported to the police, including a tree that fell and almost hit a person at Veterans Park, 177 Glenhaven Drive; a bush that was blocking eastbound lanes of 11th Street at Alden Glen Drive; sheet metal from a construction site in the road on Gandy Dancer Drive; and another tree that fell and blocked the entire westbound side of Valpico Road near Fairoaks Road.
2:38 p.m.: Nearly 20 cars were reported to be driving recklessly in a sideshow on Promontory Parkway near the Medline building. A California Highway Patrol officer in the area said a driver in a Ford Mustang was trying to get away along Berkley Road. Tracy police met up with the CHP and said all the cars were gone.
3:47 p.m.: Someone at Jules Veterinary Center, 1755 W. 11th St., reported that a homeless man locked himself in the bathroom and then took sodas out of the employee refrigerator. The person said the business had an ongoing problem with the man and they wanted him warned to stay away. The man was gone when the police arrived, and the employees were given information about how to get a restraining order.
7:05 p.m.: Two people were allegedly trying to steal baby monitors by removing the security devices using magnets at Target, 2800 Naglee Road. The caller said the same two people had stolen from the Target store in Modesto earlier in the day. When the caller tried to stop them, he said they ran out of the store and drove away in a white Honda Accord.
11:15 p.m.: The police were told that 15 youths ran into a house on the 2700 block of Handstand Way after a private security guard confronted them about throwing rocks at cars. The person who called the police said two cars arrived several minutes later and picked up most of the group.
Saturday
12:43 a.m.: A caller reported a loud party and what looked like high schoolers passing a bong around in the backyard of a home on the 2900 block of Rugby Court.
8:48 a.m.: A landlord told police she had tenants bouncing checks, smoking marijuana and parking vehicles without proper registration at a home on the 1500 block of Shadowood Court. She said she had called the police six months ago with the same issues and had been trying to evict the tenants. Meanwhile, neighbors of the rental had been calling the landlord with complaints, and she didn’t want to be held liable for things the tenants did at or around the home.
10:57 a.m.: A resident at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave., said someone took the rear license plate off a 2014 BMW and replaced it with a stolen license plate. Police said they would file a report on the theft.
1:30 p.m.: Five kids were playing on a field they weren’t allowed to be on at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. The kids cursed at the caller when they were told to leave. Police talked with the kids about the park rules.
4:03 p.m.: Employees at Burger King, 3220 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a man was in the restroom with his pants down and the door unlocked. Police checked on the man and arrested him on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released and told to stay away from the business.
5:41 p.m.: A resident of the 4700 block of Twin Oaks Court said his son had been bitten by a neighbor’s pit bull that went into their yard. The dog had been taken away and the man was waiting for the police before taking his son to the emergency room. A second person called saying there was an ongoing problem with the pit bull and they had argued with the dog’s owner over the bite. Police planned to have an animal services officer follow up on the incident.
10:22 p.m.: A drunken man with a bottle in his hand was allegedly harassing customers and pointing at people at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St. Police talked to the man, whose friends picked him up.
Friday
1:27 a.m.: Residents in the area of Eaton Avenue and Tracy Boulevard said they could hear banging sounds in the area, as if someone were trying to break into one of the doctor’s offices. The caller said it sounded like metal. Another caller said it was a homeless person in a parking lot banging on something and being loud. Officers went out and talked to the homeless person and checked the doors of surrounding businesses to make sure they were still locked.
8:21 a.m.: A caller wanted extra police patrols near the intersection of Darlene Lane and Glenbriar Circle between 7:45 and 8:20 a.m. because of a school crossing guard who was waving through too many cars at a time at a stop sign. The caller was afraid it would lead to a crash.
11:12 a.m.: Police were told about a man wearing all black, with a mask over his face up to his eyes, who had been mumbling to himself and opening products in Walgreens, 1830 W 11th St., for two hours. Employees asked the man to leave but he refused. Police talked to the man and had him leave the store.
11:40 a.m.: Three homeless men were reportedly throwing trash all over and urinating on the handball court at McDonald Park, 55 N. Central Ave. The men had left before the police arrived.
1:57 p.m.: An employee told police they stopped a homeless man from stealing alcohol at Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th St., and the man threatened to return and kill everyone in the store. The man was reportedly carrying a large knife and wearing a brown jacket that covered his face. The employee didn’t want to file charges against the man but did want him to be warned to stay away from the store.
3:54 p.m.: Residents in the area of Derone and Yung Nguyen lanes said a homeless man with a dog was living out of a pickup truck parked on a nearby street and was letting his dog defecate all over their yards. They said they were scared of both the man and his dog. Police told the man about the complaint and advised him to leave the area.
9:54 p.m.: A caller told police there were people at his house on the 1500 block of Chester Drive and he didn’t want them staying there anymore. The man said he had told four people they could stay at the house one night and now he was giving them 15 minutes to leave. Police checked on the people and arrested one man on drug charges. Dispatch records did not say what happened to the three other men at the house.
Feb. 6
6:40 a.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man stole gasoline from his parked vehicle. The gas thief got into a white truck with a trailer and drove away.
8:28 a.m.: A construction worker on the 1400 block of Schulte Road was working on closing down the road when a car pulled up behind the construction truck and a man got out and stole a backpack from the truck. Construction workers stopped the man, who eventually gave back the backpack and a wallet that was inside. The construction workers said there was a 9-year-old girl in the car with the man, who drove off toward Lammers Road. The construction worker said he didn’t want to press any charges against the man if police found him.
11:10 a.m.: A caller said someone had stolen a free-standing range and combination microwave and range hood from a home in the 2600 block of Sanbelle Way. The caller had just noticed the theft but thought it occurred the night before.
1:40 p.m.: Someone said about eight people were playing dice and making a lot of noise in front of a home on the 900 block of Joranollo Drive. The caller the dice games had been an ongoing problem. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone. They met with a man in front of the house where the dice games were reportedly happening and told him about the complaint.
3:08 p.m.: A crossing guard on the area of 200 Beverly Place told police about a man who lived in the area and let a vicious dog off leash that kept charging at them. The crossing guard said it was the third time they had complained about the same dog.
5:30 p.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, said they saw a man use a slim jim to get into a black Chevy Monte Carlo parked on the street in front of the Department of Motor Vehicles. The caller said that when the man got the door open, he yelled at two other people to jump in the car and drove off. Police advised the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office to be on the lookout for the car.
11:32 p.m.: Employees at Carl’s Jr., 1963 N. Tracy Blvd., said a homeless man was trying to open the locked doors of the business after hours. They said the man might have crossed Tracy Boulevard and hidden in the bushes. They wanted police to check the area and then talk to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.