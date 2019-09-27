Tracy police went to the construction area at Kaiser Permanente’s Tracy Medical Offices, 2185 W. Grant Line Road, at 4:19 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man looking around and putting things into a bag.
The caller then told the police the man had was on the roof, and was also seen loading the things he had taken into a silver sedan with a moon roof. The man and the car were gone when police arrived.
About an hour later, a man and a woman on bikes were seen sneaking through the fence around the construction site. The man was putting metal from a generator into a duffel bag while the woman was taking items down from a scaffold. They were both packing things into duffel bags when officers arrived. The police arrested both of them and were told a Kaiser engineer was on his way to check the losses from the earlier incident.
Tracy police received 1,413 calls for service from Sept. 19 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:27 a.m.: A person in the area of Holly Drive and Emerson Avenue called to say a man was breaking bottles as he walked north on Holly Drive toward 20th Street, leaving the street covered in glass. Police found the man and gave him a warning.
5:52 a.m.: A resident on the 2900 block of Cabrillo Drive said nearly $2,000 worth of tools were stolen from the bed of a pickup truck parked at a home. The resident said a neighbor's video camera might have recorded the crime.
12:39 p.m.: A 17-year-old girl went to the Tracy police station and told officers to expect her father to stop by later and say that she had been kidnapped. The girl said she was with her boyfriend and her 18th birthday will be next month.
3:25 p.m.: A driver crashed a Toyota Sienna van into a clinic building at 644 W. 12th Street. No one was injured in the crash, and the driver was inside with a doctor when police arrived. Police said the building did suffer some damage from the impact.
3:26 p.m.: A caller said about 20 teens were fighting at Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Ave. The caller couldn’t see any weapons but said some students were watching and recording the fight. One student reportedly had a backpack taken during the fight. Some of the students were running away in different directions, and at least one jumped a fence to get away. No one was injured, and those involved were identified and referred to school resource officers for follow-up.
5:08 p.m.: A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public after he was found passed out with a bottle of alcohol in his car in Barboza Park, 1587 Parkside Drive. Police had the car towed away.
9:43 p.m.: A man allegedly ran out of the back of Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, with a bucket full of merchandise. The man was described as being in his 30s and wearing a headlamp. He was last seen near a retaining wall near the business. Store employees wanted the man removed from the area because he got into an argument with an employee who confronted him about theft. Police couldn’t find the man.
Tuesday
7:03 a.m.: Two or three homeless people with carts were seen going through bins and making a mess in the area of Manitoba Court and Ontario Drive. Police warned them about going through people’s recyclables.
9:29 a.m.: A caller complained about FedEx trucks speeding through a construction zone at Hansen Road and Hood Way and ignoring construction signs. The caller asked for extra police patrols in the area.
11:24 a.m.: Workers at JCPenney, 3100 Naglee Road, said a man and two women were shoplifting from the Sephora section of the store and they might be the same group who stole nearly $700 worth of cosmetics a couple of weeks ago. Workers watched as the group left the mall parking lot in a silver Saturn.
12:31 p.m.: A caller said three tents had been up for several days with lots of trash around them in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. Police and a code enforcement officer went to the park and noted that the people with the tents cleaned up the trash while they were there.
2:33 p.m.: A woman in her mid-40s was reportedly trying to fight people in the roundabout at Sixth Street and Central Avenue. Then she and a man went over to the nearby Tracy Transit Station, where they were reportedly being loud.
4:55 p.m.: A man and a woman were allegedly bothering people and asking for money at Chevron, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive. The couple, who had a tan-colored car, had been at the gas station for a couple of days and refused to leave. Police talked to them and learned that the woman had a car issue and was trying to get it fixed.
10:57 p.m. Police were called to the 600 block of Tantaros Lane for a house fire. The fire was in the garage and there were still people in the house. The residents didn’t know what was on fire, but police had them go outside and wait for firefighters. Sprinklers in the house turned on and kept the fire contained to the garage. The local fire department arrived and took over and reported that a cigarette might have started the fire.
Monday
4:52 a.m.: A caller said a man was stealing pallets worth $150 each from Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, and taking them under the freeway near the railroad tracks. The caller said the man had stolen four pallets so far and also took one of the store’s orange flatbed carts. The caller was able to retrieve the stolen items but wanted police to warn the man to stay away from the store. He also wanted city code enforcement told about an encampment at the southwest corner of the intersection of Byron and Lammers roads, and he planned to call the county as well.
8:14 a.m. A 13-year-old girl walking on Lincoln Boulevard on the way to Monte Vista Middle School said a man in his mid-20s driving a red compact car stopped and asked for her phone number. The girl said she told the man she was in middle school and he offered to give her a ride and then followed her for a few blocks after she told him no. She reported what had happened when she got to school. The girl said the man stayed in the car the whole time.
11:24 a.m.: The owner of an abandoned lot and business on the 400 block of West 11th Street said a homeless man wearing only shorts was trespassing on the property and refusing to leave. Police found the man and talked to him, and they were called back to the scene later when the man went into a fountain on the lot.
12:41 p.m.: A woman at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., was challenging people in the park to fight and brandishing a knife. Police arrived and said the woman was very uncooperative, throwing the knife in the skate park and then trying to jog away from officers. Police found the knife and arrested the woman, booking her into county jail on $100,000 bail to face a charge of threatening a school or public officer or employee.
2:38 p.m.: A caller said a roommate interrupted a burglar in their house on the 2600 block of Merchant Lane earlier in the day. The roommate heard a noise in the kitchen around 10 a.m., and when she went to check, she found a man, who said he wasn’t going to hurt her and left through the backyard. She didn’t call the police at the time because she said she didn’t speak very good English. The roommate was reminded to always call the police in an emergency because the dispatchers can work to find an interpreter. Police checked the house and then searched a nearby sports complex for the man.
9:10 p.m.: A woman called the police and said her ex-husband, who was at her house, got a text from his cousin saying he wanted to kill him and was on his way to shoot him. She said her ex-husband had a gun out. When officers arrived, the man had left, saying he didn’t want any police contact over the matter.
Sunday
12:49 a.m.: A caller said a man standing next to a bench on the Sycamore Parkway opened his jacket to show he was carrying a handgun. The caller said the man didn’t threaten her with the gun and might have had a backpack. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the man.
9:18 a.m.: A woman said a man grabbed her private parts on Tracy Boulevard. The woman said the man pretended to talk on a cellphone and then grabbed her and ran away. He was last seen running down Buena Tierra Drive. Police checked the area and looked for cameras that might have recorded the assault.
12:24 p.m.: A group of about 10 people were reportedly fighting and throwing rocks in the parking lot of the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road. The caller said the people had stopped fighting but were still in the parking lot. Some of the people in the fight were seen running toward Tracy Boulevard. Police stopped several people and determined it was a fight between juveniles. The two kids were released and left with friends.
6:57 p.m.: A caller said someone was spray painting swastikas under the overpass at Grant Line Road and Interstate 205. The caller, who works at a store in the mall, said the suspect had been in the store earlier and offered to give police the store’s video recordings to review. Police gave the California Highway Patrol the information, saying it was the CHP’s jurisdiction.
8:48 p.m.: A man at Musashi, 2203 N. Tracy Blvd., appeared to be overdosing. The man was stripping down naked and screaming. Police said it was a medical issue and had two officers follow an ambulance to the hospital.
11:58 p.m.: A caller reported that a shirtless man carrying a stick threatened to kill him behind the Good Shepherd Church, 306 W. Eaton Ave. The caller said the man had a firearm, possibly a large-caliber handgun. Police checked on the man and then wanted to meet with the caller.
Saturday
12:37 a.m.: Tracy police were called to the Shamrock, 117 W. 11th St., for a report of a woman passed out in the parking lot. The person calling police said the woman was conscious but was not responding. Police called for an ambulance to take the woman to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
2:49 a.m.: Police got a call from the 100 block of DeBord Drive reporting that a neighbor was having a loud party and someone was shooting an Airsoft pistol. When the police arrived, they got no answer at the door but could hear people inside. When the dispatcher called back, the person on the other end of the line became increasingly belligerent and then started calling 911 repeatedly.
7:12 a.m.: Police went to Tracy Boulevard and Fourth Street after a couple of people reported that a recycling truck had crashed into the railroad crossing arms. Police arrived and found a railroad arm in the roadway. Police cleared the roadway and called Union Pacific Railroad.
7:05 p.m.: A person at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, reported that three men came into the store in what appeared to be a preplanned and coordinated theft from the store’s meat department.
7:21 p.m.: Tracy Ford, 3500 Auto Plaza Way, reported that a man using an obvious fake identity, including a fake driver’s license, was trying to buy a car. Police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of using a fake name.
10:27 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a silver Ford Mustang doing doughnuts in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and Lowell Avenue. A person reported that a Nissan Altima and a BMW 528i also were racing back and forth between West High School and Dr. Powers Park. Police checked out a couple of people at the scene and gave a warning.
Friday
8:04 a.m.: Police were called to Ceciliani Park, 1600 Cypress Drive, for a report of transients camped out in the playground area for several days, with one of them sleeping on the slide. One person was found to be on probation for previous theft charges, but police made no arrests.
10:01 a.m.: A person on the 2500 block of Ontario Drive reported a fire on a balcony of a house. The Tracy Fire Department arrived and found that a neighbor had put the fire out with a garden hose.
10:04 a.m.: A woman on the 900 block of Roosevelt Avenue called police after she left her house to find that a man was sleeping in her car, which was parked on the street. Police checked out the man but did not arrest him.
4:55 p.m.: A woman reported that her mother had recently died and the man that she had been “dating” was now using her bank card to pay his bills. Police told the woman that she would need to show the bank a death certificate to close her mother’s bank accounts, and in the meantime she should report the bank card as stolen.
5:32 p.m.: Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of Arbor Avenue and Holly Drive. Medics were also advised that one of the drivers said she had lost feeling in her arm, and at least one of the cars had to be towed.
8:50 p.m.: Five people walked into JCPenney, 3100 Naglee Road, and stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. They ran out of the store and left in an unknown direction.
9 p.m.: Someone reported that a man was hanging around in the backyard and front porch of a vacant house for sale on the 1500 block of Parker Avenue. Police arrived and found that the man was wanted on warrants from Livermore, and he was arrested.
Sept. 19
8:29 a.m.: Someone near Hoyt Park at the corner of Dale Odell Drive and San Simeon Way reported that a dog belonging to a homeless person at the park had attacked another dog in the area. Police talked to a couple of people at the scene, but the people with the aggressive dog had left the area.
9:55 a.m.: A person on the 100 block of Portola Way reported that a transient living out of his car had made threats to the caller. Police talked to people at the scene but could not determine if there was anything more than a verbal argument.
11:04 a.m.: Someone reported that a traffic alert sign near construction on Joe Pombo Parkway contained profanity in a message urging people to slow down. An officer spoke with a foreman on the job and determined that the language in the sign did not break any laws.
11:28 a.m.: A maid at the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th St., reported that two women were in a room right after the person who had rented the room checked out, and the women were refusing to leave. Someone from the motel called police about 20 minutes later to cancel the call after the women left.
12:53 p.m.: A person called police to report that a street vendor with a food cart was operating without a permit near the intersection of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. Police received two more calls, at least one of them from the same caller, reporting other similar vendors, one on Grant Line Road and another on the 1100 block of West 11th Street. Police found the vendors and told them to move along.
12:58 p.m.: Someone on the 200 block of East 20th Street reported that two large dogs were running loose in the area. The caller said the same dogs had attacked a mail carrier last week. Police found the dogs’ owner and issued a citation.
2:41 p.m.: Police responded to a crash between a tow truck and a big rig, which was blocking both lanes of eastbound traffic on the 8000 block of West 11th Street. Police determined that the crash was in California Highway Patrol jurisdiction and handed the case over to the CHP for follow-up.
5:23 p.m.: A person at CVS, 3320 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that homeless people camping out in front of the store had been going into the store and stealing merchandise. Police told the people to move along.
9:37 p.m.: A person at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd., reported that two women filled their purses and bags with cosmetics and walked out of the store. Police got a description of their car and followed it as the car headed north along Tracy Boulevard, blowing through red lights on the way to Interstate 205. The pursuit continued on eastbound Interstate 205 and reached speeds of up to 100 mph before the police terminated the pursuit and notified the California Highway Patrol and Manteca Police Department. An officer also found that the women had dumped all the merchandise in the roadway during the chase.
