A man called police at 2:48 p.m. Monday to report that his girlfriend had a knife and attacked him on the first block of E. South Street. Police dispatchers could hear the sounds of a loud argument taking place. The man said she also threw a jar of pickles at him.
Officers surrounded the house and prepared to search it with a police dog. They found the woman in the backyard and also found a car that had been reported as stolen at the house.
The 52-year-old woman faces multiple felony charges, including auto theft, domestic violence and making threats, and a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a weapon. Police took her to San Joaquin County Jail, where she was held on $105,000 bail pending a court hearing next week.
Tracy police received 1,481 calls for service from Oct. 24 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:03 a.m.: Police were called about a fence on fire and something burning in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of East Deerwood Lane. They transferred the call to the local fire department.
3:56 a.m.: Someone called and said a car was pulling into driveways and then backing out and driving slowly down the road on Tennis Lane east of Renown Drive. Police searched the area but the car was gone.
8:16 a.m.: Extra patrols were requested for the area of Fabian Road near Lammers Road for a black Acura, a black Camaro with orange construction cones on top and a white Toyota Camry that reportedly race down the street and drive on the wrong side of the street. The person who called the police said the drivers attend Kimball High School and race every day between 7:50 and 8:10 a.m.
9:18 a.m.: A white Tracy Unified School District van was reported as stolen overnight from Stein High School, 650 W. 10th St. The van was a 1998 Ford Club Wagon E150 with school district stickers on both sides.
12:19 p.m.: A caller said he was arguing with a truck driver at Amazon, 188 S. International Parkway, when the driver pulled out a machete. The information was being relayed from the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, which originally took the call. The person reporting the incident apparently wouldn’t provide much information. When police finally talked to the caller, he declined to give any information and said the police weren't needed anymore.
7:16 p.m.: Two people were reported to be breaking into storage units at Storquest, 225 Gandy Dancer Drive. The men appeared to be trying to saw the lock off a storage unit in one of the buildings. A property manager viewing security footage saw other people trying to hide and place a bicycle inside one of the storage units. Police found a total of three people inside the business and were able to confirm that none of them should be there or in one of the storage units that had been opened. Police arrested the three men, who were also wanted on no-bail warrants. A worker was called to lock up the storage unit they had opened.
8:51 p.m.: A person reported the sound of five gunshots coming from the area of Sixth Street and Tracy Boulevard. Police received two more calls reporting gunshots, and another reported a lot of people near the dead end of Sixth Street where a boy was killed a couple of years ago. Police searched the area around the railroad tracks and called in a crime scene technician.
Tuesday
2:21 a.m.: A man told police that a woman had been shot in the butt at an undisclosed location in Tracy. The woman was taken to the hospital, and the police tried to talk to the man and woman about what happened. The man called the police just before 2 p.m. to make a statement about his girlfriend accidentally shooting herself with his gun.
5:05 p.m.: Traffic officers issued 31 citations to drivers in the area of International Parkway and Schulte Road in a two-hour period. The intersection and surrounding area has been the source of many complaints about traffic and reckless driving. A special two-day traffic enforcement last week resulted in more than 80 citations issued.
9:23 a.m.: A caller told police that two people, a man and a woman, had been camped out for a week at Galli Family Park, 2341 W. Lowell Ave. Their camp near a rock wall by the creek was full of backpacks, bicycles and crates of belongings. The caller said the woman was bathing in the park’s restroom.
1:00 p.m.: An owner of Downtown Tobacco, 1037 N. Central Ave., said someone called him saying they were with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and would shut the power off to his business in 30 minutes if he didn’t pay his bill. The person told him to go to a local CVS store to make the payment. The business owner said he went to the PG&E office downtown instead and someone there told him it was a scam. He told the police the person who called him identified himself as Adam, and he gave the police "Adam's" phone number.
3:08 p.m.: A Castle Court resident called the police about a homeless camp on a patch of dirt between Holly Drive and his home. He also suspected that a rusty pickup truck might be involved in drug transactions. He complained that he was tired of people living behind his fence and making their dog bark all the time. The information was passed along to the code enforcement staff, who said the area was scheduled for a cleanup.
10:35 p.m.: An employee at Chevron gas station, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, said a man with blood on his face and blood on his knuckles had just bought a beer. The man was outside the store in the parking lot screaming at nobody. Police talked to the man, who wanted to leave the city by cab, but none were available. They lectured and released the man, who was last seen on Banta Road.
Monday
2:43 a.m.: A man allegedly threatened to beat up a banker at Stars Casino, 775 W. Clover Road. He left in a car with another person and headed south on Tracy Boulevard. Police met with a casino security guard, who said the man had left the area.
7:46 a.m.: A caller said a woman in an older tan pickup truck was driving recklessly near West High School and had almost run the caller off the road. The caller said the truck cut off two cars going about 50 mph and then turned north on Lincoln Boulevard. The caller was concerned that the woman might have been trying to force people off the road on purpose.
9:47 a.m.: Someone called and reported a homeless person living under the overpass at Byron and Lammers roads with a collection of shopping carts, boxes and other items under the overpass. The caller wanted the person and all their belongings removed. Police noted that they had received several calls about the same issue over the past few months.
11:41 a.m.: Administrators at Williams Middle School, 1600 Tennis Lane, found a large amount of marijuana in a student’s backpack. They told the police the student would be suspended.
12:25 p.m.: A towable welder worth $8,000 was reported as stolen from a job site on the 6600 block of Hopkins Road. The welder might have been stolen as long as a week or two ago, but the theft was just being reported to the police.
8:02 p.m.: A caller said the driver of a white Nissan Pathfinder was driving into oncoming traffic on Byron Road and almost hit three cars as it swerved across both lanes. The SUV was last seen on southbound Corral Hollow Road past 11th Street. The police were unable to find it.
Sunday
1:17 p.m.: Multiple callers reported that a power line that was hanging down and swinging on Grant Line Road between Chrisman Road and Skylark Lane. One person said it was so low that it almost touched her windshield. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. sent someone out and determined that it was actually a phone or cable line, not a power line. AT&T was notified.
1:26 p.m.: A power line came down behind a business on the 1100 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The passerby who reported it originally said the line wasn’t sparking, but after the fire department arrived, it began giving off sparks. PG&E assigned a team of technicians to deal with the downed line, but an apparent miscommunication led to a delay. The situation was finally resolved just before 7 p.m.
1:54 p.m.: Someone at Target, 2800 Naglee Road, reported that a man stole $2,500 worth of Dyson vacuums. A witness saw his vehicle turning off Corral Hollow Road onto Larch Road.
2:37 p.m.: Severe winds brought down a tree that was blocking East Eaton Avenue near the library. As it fell, it took down a city light pole, which damaged a car.
Saturday
12:14 a.m.: A theft was reported on Cottage Grove Way, where a resident’s camera was allegedly stolen twice and then returned. She said she found the camera in the bushes. She wanted to talk with an officer.
8:24 p.m.: Neighbors reported gunshots but also mentioned the gun looked and sounded like a cap gun. The gun was fired 3 separate times into the air, they are unsure if it is a true gun. A report was taken.
10:02 p.m.: Two women were caught trying to shoplift at a Halloween store at 1005 Pescadero Ave. One woman made violent threats and refused to leave the store. Police arrived, and although the store didn’t press charges, both women were warned not to return.
Friday
6:12 a.m.: A white Honda Civic was reported to have flipped over on International Parkway. A man got out of the car and asked the police to call a tow truck.
12:30 p.m.: An 80-year-old woman who had been out walking since 8 a.m. was having difficulty finding her way home. She didn’t speak English, but a man who found her wandering was trying to help her. An officer helped figure out her address.
3:17 p.m.: A parent called the police about a fight near the corner of Eaton Avenue and East Street, saying that four boys beat up their son and they would need medical help. Officers were called out and asked dispatchers to contact Tracy High School administrators. The case was later canceled.
Oct. 24
12:03 a.m.: A caller said a man tried to hit him with a gun while stealing his bicycle at Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive. He said the thief drove off in a black Camaro with a loud exhaust with two bicycles in the back seat and was last seen turning on to Cherub Way.
12:35 a.m.: A worker at Paws & Claws Veterinary Hospital, 1924 W. 11th St., said a customer was screaming about her bill inside the 24-hour clinic. The woman who was complaining about her bill went out to a silver Hyundai and began to honk her horn continuously. Then she dropped her pants and mooned the employee. The woman was gone when police arrived.
4:56 a.m.: Police officers gave 45 citations to drivers between 5 and 7 a.m. in the area of International Parkway and Schulte Road. A message on the police department’s Facebook page said the special enforcement was in response to numerous complaints of drivers not obeying traffic laws in the area.
2:06 p.m.: A shoplifter reportedly ran out of Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road, with clothes still on the hangers and got into a black four-door Hyundai or Toyota.
3:25 p.m.: A caller said there was some kind of explosion near Starbucks Coffee, 569 W. Clover Road, and it had started a grass fire in a nearby field. A second caller reported the same explosion and fire. The local fire department put out the fire.
4:35 p.m.: A resident on the 1300 block of McDermott Court wanted to talk to an officer about family members who he said had been harassing him by sending child protective services to his home and school and having the police go to his home for welfare checks. He said all their accusations were unfounded.
9:32 p.m.: A woman called and said a squatter at her home on the 1200 block of El Portal Street tried to hit her with a sledgehammer and she wanted police to remove the man from the house. She gave police his name and said he was refusing to leave the house, where he had been staying for three months. The woman’s boyfriend, who also stays at the house, took away the sledgehammer. Police talked to the man, and the woman said she didn’t want anything further done because that conversation probably scared him enough.
