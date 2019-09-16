A police chase of a pickup Wednesday morning ended when the truck crashed into a tractor-trailer on MacArthur Drive. The chase began at 2:58 a.m. when the pickup fled from an officer near Grant Line Road and Joe Pombo Parkway. The driver got on eastbound Interstate 205, reaching speeds of 90 mph. Then the driver took the MacArthur Drive exit and struck the tractor-trailer.
Two men ran from the truck, with one captured near the Chevron gas station. Police searched for the other man and even called in a drone from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. They called off the search about three hours later.
Tracy Police logged 1,568 calls between Sept. 5 and Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3:07 p.m.: The owner of L&L Hawaiian BBQ, 2271 W. Grant Line Road, said his alarm company called and told him that the back door of his restaurant had been opened. When he checked cameras, he saw that someone had broken the glass. Police advised the man to wait for officers to arrive. The video showed a white pickup truck pulling up to the restaurant and two men in hoodies carrying something.
8:25 a.m.: A construction crew at MacArthur and Yosemite drives reported hitting a natural gas line. Police closed the road for nearly two hours while workers repaired the line.
10:36 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Holly Drive wanted to talk to an officer regarding a neighbor who has a rooster within city limits.
5:56 p.m.: A man allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of clothing from JCPenney, 3100 Naglee Road. The man was last seen getting into a gray four-door Honda. Police checked the area for the man and the car but couldn’t find him.
7:02 p.m.: Someone called the police about a man lying in the middle of Corral Hollow Road about halfway between Linne Road and Interstate 580. Another caller surmised that the man might have been involved in a vehicle accident. Police found the man along with a Nissan van that had a lot of damage to the ignition switch. They arrested the man on suspicion of being drunk in public and had the van towed.
10:54 p.m: A caller at Motion Industries, 4165 Commercial Drive, said two homeless women appeared to be beating a dog. The caller said he was willing to buy the dog from the women. Police checked on the dog and said there wasn’t any sign of animal cruelty.
Tuesday
6:48 a.m.: Someone reported a fire in a haystack near the football field at Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run.
9:51 a.m.: Someone apparently tried to steal a scissor lift from near a business on the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway. A man reported that he had rented the lift and the rental company came to pick it up and found it near another business on the 1000 block of Pavilion Parkway.
11:27 a.m.: A police officer found five teens in a restroom at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle, sharing a cannabis vaping device. Police identified them as West High School students, and they were referred to school administration for disciplinary action.
6:17 p.m.: A person called the police to report that a woman on YouTube had displayed a gun and talked about hurting herself and her child. Concerned, the caller did a little investigating on the internet and learned that the woman had a Tracy address. Police found a phone number for the woman, and, once contacted, she explained to the police that it was not her in the video but that police had called to check on her repeatedly over the past four years in response to the video.
6:45 p.m.: Someone reported a kitten stuck in a manhole on the 100 block of Loma Prieta Court. Police referred the call to the fire department, but firefighters could not get the kitten out because it kept running out of reach. They said they would try to rescue the kitten again Wednesday.
Monday
3:32 a.m.: A woman on the 2700 block of Doyle Court reported an explosion and fire in the street a couple of houses down from her house. Police found out that someone had set off fireworks in the street, but there was no need for the fire department to respond.
4:19 a.m.: A worker at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, reported that a man who regularly steals food from the store was back again, this time trying to take a box of Pop-Tarts and some milk. A store employee stopped the man and got the food back, but he returned a short time later. Police arrived and gave the man a warning against trespassing.
3:51 p.m.: Someone reported that a man had a fire going in a barbecue at Hoyt Park, 234 Dale Odell Drive, and kept adding bark to the fire, creating more smoke. Police notified the fire department, and the man was gone when an officer arrived.
4:25 p.m.: A person at Belconte Drive and Byron Road reported that a driver in an older black Ford Mustang was doing doughnuts and hit the caller. No serious injuries were reported, and the local police warned the California Highway Patrol to keep an eye out for the Mustang.
10:31 p.m.: Police stopped a car at Larch Road and Industrial Way and arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving.
11:40 p.m.: A homeless man reportedly went into Save Mart Supermarkets, 875 S. Tracy Blvd., and stole multiple bottles of liquor and then left on a bicycle. He was last seen heading west on Schulte Road with a large gray backpack.
Sunday
7:37 a.m.: A woman reported that a man ran up to her on the 500 block of West Kavanagh Avenue and tried to cut her neck with a saw and then left in a black car last seen on Holly Drive heading toward Grant Line Road. She did not require medical attention, but she did have a red mark on her neck.
12:39 p.m.: A man reported that he went to the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, to buy a laptop that he found listed on Craigslist. He told police that the computer was advertised as a 2018 MacBook with a 1 terabyte hard drive, but it turned out to be a 2017 MacBook with a 500 gigabyte hard drive. Police advised the man that it was a civil issue.
4:40 p.m.: A man reported that five people jumped him in El Pescadero Park and one of them was armed with a knife. The man required medical attention for injuries to his face.
7:01 p.m.: A woman called the police to report a car crash at Grant Line Road and Holly Drive and said that an ambulance might be required. Police arrived and determined that no one was in need of medical attention, but one woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and her car was towed.
7:24 p.m.: A man at Extended Stay America, 2526 Pavilion Parkway, called police and said that a woman had been attacked and was bleeding from the head. Police learned from the woman and other witnesses that a man came up behind her, hit her on the head and took her phone. Police called an ambulance for her.
8:01 p.m.: A man on the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue reported that someone had just crashed into his car, which was parked on the street, and the driver appeared to be drunk. Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving and noted that a full body wrap was needed to take him into custody. They had his car towed away.
10:35 p.m.: A man reported that his truck was stolen while he was inside Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St. He left his phone in the car, so the police were able to track it to Stockton, where Stockton police recovered the truck.
11:18 p.m.: Police and an ambulance were called to the 600 block of West 11th Street, where a car had run up onto the sidewalk and crashed into the metal railing in front of a business. The woman who had been driving was out of the car and lying on the ground, and she was taken by ambulance to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Saturday
12:27 a.m.: Someone called police to report a possible drunken driver heading west on 11th Street. Police caught up with the driver at the Jack in the Box drive-thru and arrested the 36-year-old man and towed his truck.
2:20 p.m.: Police received the first of 10 calls over four hours of fallen trees or tree limbs blown over by Saturday’s strong winds. Most of the calls were regarding city trees that had fallen in roadways, and there were also reports of limbs falling on vehicles and trees falling onto houses.
6:28 p.m.: A person found two little girls, who appeared to be no more than 2 years old, by themselves near the intersection of Cochran Drive and Chossier Court. The caller was with the children for about 10 minutes before their mother came out looking for them. They apparently walked out through the garage of their home during a family gathering.
9:49 p.m.: A woman on West Street just north of South Street reported about 20 gang members hanging out in front of her house. She said one of them had knocked on her window the night before and also had approached her son in a threatening manner. The group scattered when the police arrived, but officers were able to chase down a few people and take down their names.
Friday
10:10 a.m.: A man on the 1300 block of Merced Way reported that he and his wife were attacked by a dog while they were out walking their dog. Both the man and his wife were injured as they tried to protect their dog, but they did not require an ambulance.
3:41 p.m.: Someone at a business on the 500 block of East Grant Line Road reported that 13 or 14 homeless people on railroad property were urinating and defecating in view of the office workers. Police arrived and arrested at least two people on warrants.
5:02 p.m.: A man reported that a motorcyclist ran a stop sign and ran into his truck on the 1500 block of Promenade Circle. The caller said the motorcycle rider threatened him and spat on his son. Police talked to everyone involved and took a report.
5:17 p.m.: Police responded to Eaton Pediatrics, 518 W. Eaton Ave., for a report of a homeless man, who appeared drunk, blocking the entrance to the business parking lot. Police arrived and arrested the 33-year-old man on a warrant.
9:07 p.m.: A person on the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue reported that an unknown man tried to open the caller’s front door. When police arrived, an officer saw the man walking toward Tracy Boulevard and acting strange. The man was reportedly uncooperative when the officer approached him and started fighting with the officer. Police used a stun gun on the man before putting him into handcuffs and taking him into custody.
9:18 p.m.: Tracy police responded to a report of a fight at Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run, at the end of the Kimball vs. West football game as the crowd was leaving. Police learned that the fight outside the stadium involved two girls from Tracy High, and they were detained and referred to Tracy Unified School District administration for disciplinary action. At the same time, in an unrelated call at the same location, one person told police that someone on the campus had a gun, but nobody heard any gunshots. An officer detained a teenage boy, who was not from any local high school, after he was found hiding in the bushes at the east end of Jaguar Run. No gun was found, and he was questioned and released.
Thursday
11:46 a.m.: An 81-year-old woman and her daughter told police they were approached outside of Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St., by a man who claimed he wanted to work on their car. The man reportedly asked for $50 dollars initially but changed the amount to $450 after the job was completed.
3:32 p.m.: A backpack was reportedly stolen from a liquor store, and the thief tried to get away on a white mountain bike. Someone followed the bike and saw the backpack handed off to a minor. The backpack was later found abandoned near Acacia Street.
10:56 p.m.: A man with a red bandanna obscuring his face robbed Chevron, 755 S. Tracy Blvd., at knifepoint, taking everything in the cash register. The robber, a young man wearing a black hoodie, rode away on a bicycle, heading east along Schulte Road.
