A woman called Tracy police at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday and said four men with a gun choked and robbed her at Wendy’s, 725 Clover Road. She said the robbers stole $400 and her phone and then got into a dark-colored car and got on Interstate 205.
California Highway Patrol officers spotted the car on Interstate 5 near Mossdale and followed it to Manteca, where they stopped the car after it exited the freeway.
Police found a 9mm Ruger pistol in the car along with two phones. The victim was taken there to see if she could identify any of the people in the car.
At least one adult in the car was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of marijuana for sale.
The woman did not want an ambulance for her injuries from the robbery.
Tracy police received 1,448 calls for service from Nov. 27 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:33 a.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., called the front desk and said someone was shooting up drugs outside her window. The caller couldn’t give a description but said the person was in the motel’s back parking lot. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone.
5:41 a.m.: A caller said someone was spinning doughnuts and losing control of the car on the 1800 block of Mello Court. The caller was concerned because of the wet weather and said the driver had been at it all week and had hit other vehicles in the past.
12:07 p.m.: A person called the police about a homeless man stealing tips and food at Starbucks Coffee, 569 W. Clover Road. The person didn’t want to press charges but wanted the man warned to stay away from the business. Police talked to the man, who had a warrant for petty theft, and gave him a trespassing warning.
4:12 p.m.: A police officer stopped a car that had been involved in a theft at the Ulta Beauty store in a parking lot at Naglee Road and Interstate 205. Officers blocked the car in and arrested a woman on suspicion of stealing about $600 worth of merchandise from the store. She was taken to jail and the car was towed away.
7:14 p.m.: A car got stuck on the railroad tracks at Sixth Street and MacArthur Drive, and the driver needed help to move it. Police notified Union Pacific Railroad in case there was a train nearby, and a tow truck took the car away.
11:38 p.m.: A man and woman were seen going through garbage cans in the 1200 block of Citadelle Street. Both of them had garbage bags in their hands when police found them. Officers explained the city's municipal codes and the couple left in a car and said they would not go through garbage in Tracy again.
Tuesday
12:01 a.m.: The driver of a tractor-trailer called and said a guy in a silver BMW hit the truck on Chabot Court and took off, turning east onto Grant Line Road. The truck driver said the car would probably have visible damage to the front left side and another driver had a blurry video of the crash. Police checked the area for the car, but it was gone.
7:36 a.m.: Someone staying at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, said someone broke into the toolboxes on their pickup truck and stole power tools, a chainsaw and other items.
8:25 a.m.: A person at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive, told the police that the school building had been vandalized with graffiti in three places. The person said the graffiti mentioned ISIS and “blowing up” San Francisco.
11:10 a.m.: A driver pulling into a parking space at the Tracy Inn, 24 W. 11th St., called and said they almost ran over a man sleeping under a sleeping bag in the parking lot. Police went to check on him but the man was gone.
12:48 p.m.: A resident on the 700 block Fox Hollow Way complained that a neighbor drove an all-terrain vehicle through Kit Fox Park and tore up the grass and then became belligerent when confronted. Police talked to the man, who reportedly admitted that he had driven through the park on the ATV. The police also noted that the man had a large vehicle extending beyond his driveway, a military vehicle that was too heavy to park on the street, and an RV parked on his lawn, and they planned to notify code enforcement.
5:21 p.m.: Someone called the police and said a girl walking her dog on the 300 block of Cecilio Way was attacked by another dog that got loose. The girl picked up her dog, which had a minor injury on its back leg, and the other dog jumped on her and scratched her knee. An officer noted that the dog was contained and the owner had been contacted, and the incident was turned over to animal control officers.
10:20 p.m.: A man was seen running from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, with stolen tools that he might have hidden in some bushes in the parking lot of a nearby business. He was seen walking south across Grant Line Road. A night manager at Home Depot confirmed that a shoplifter ran out of an emergency door with a Ryobi combo tool kit. Police stopped a man in the parking lot near Mod Pizza, 2682 Naglee Road, Ste. 120. They took him to Home Depot, where an employee said they would file an online report the next day. The man was searched and let go with a warning to take care of a traffic warrant.
Monday
1:40 a.m.: A nude woman was found asleep after she locked herself into a bathroom stall at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St. Employees had asked her several times to leave the bathroom but she refused. The person who called the police said the woman smelled like alcohol and might have stolen a bottle of alcohol earlier. Police talked to the woman, who said she was pregnant, and she was taken to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. The woman also turned out to be wanted on warrants including a no-bail warrant for robbery from the Santa Clara sheriff’s office. She was warned not to return to Safeway and was arrested and taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.
7:12 a.m.: A glass door was found smashed at Euro Star Cafe, 1918 W. Grant Line Road. The caller wasn't sure whether anything had been stolen. About an hour later, someone reported a burglary at Mazaa Kabob House, 2745 Naglee Road. The front door was secure, but an employee noticed a broken window.
9:56 a.m.: A caller complained that a homeless man had set up a camp behind O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3323 N. Tracy Blvd. They said he was blocking access for trash and deliveries and he refused to move. Police determined that the man’s camp wasn’t blocking anything but had him leave the area anyway.
1:27 p.m.: A man was locking himself in the bathroom at Nations, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd. The man was at the restaurant at 5:30 a.m. when he locked himself in the bathroom for three hours. The man came out and touched customers’ food before leaving the building. He came back and locked himself in the bathroom again. When he left the man took coffee and the left the building again. The man was gone when police arrived.
2:31 p.m.: A woman who lives on the 500 block of Buena Tierra Drive said a man claiming to be with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. wanted her to let him inside to look at a utility bill, but he didn’t have a badge or ID. She said he kept asking whether her husband was home.
9:29 p.m.: A person on the 700 block of Palm Circle reported several gunshots and said something hit the roof. The person also said people were arguing about three houses away. Police didn't find any evidence of gunfire.
Sunday
12:40 a.m.: Something caused power lines at C and Ninth streets to arc and glow red — possibly fallen tree branches, according to an onlooker. The police called the fire department and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to make sure everything was safe and fix the problem. Firefighters checked and said that residents in the area didn’t need to leave their homes.
2:37 a.m.: A man and a woman who had been denied a room at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road, were allegedly loitering in the doorway and shouting profanities at their phone. Hotel security workers said they appeared to be intoxicated and might be planning to sneak in behind a hotel guest. The staff wanted the pair removed from the hotel’s property. Before the police arrived, they got a ride.
2:55 a.m.: An alarm company told the police that security camera footage showed a person with a crow bar smashing a register at Byron Market, 2650 Byron Road. He said two men wearing masks were inside the store. The burglars reportedly broke the register and took an ATM and left in a light-colored SUV or truck. A police dog team checked the store to make sure no one was still inside.
9:53 a.m.: A woman was reportedly sleeping in the lobby of McDonald’s, 3430 N. Tracy Blvd., and refusing to leave. She was gone when an officer arrived 20 minutes later.
2:23 p.m.: A caller said that two people walked into the backyard of an empty home with a for-sale sign on the 1200 block of Sequoia Boulevard. The caller said they took their bicycles into the backyard and one of them was carrying a white grocery bag. An officer got their information.
7:27 p.m.: A few homeless people were seen hopping a fence at Public Storage, 1616 W. 11th St. The caller said two men and a woman had asked to be let in, and they went over the fence after they were told no. The caller guessed they were planning to use the restroom or break into storage units. The police searched the storage area but didn’t find anyone.
10:17 p.m.: A man carrying a bicycle and a container was seen running out of an emergency exit near the garden center at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. A witness said the man left the bicycle near a bank across the parking lot and got into a dark Mercedes SUV. She said he dropped the bike because he “got spooked” when he saw her feeding cats in the parking lot. Officers found the bicycle behind the bank and returned it to Walmart.
Saturday
2:01 a.m.: A caller said he noticed that his work truck was missing from the Gateway Crossing apartment complex on the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road. He said he had been trying to call his boss. Half an hour later, the owner told the police that a GPS tracking system on the vehicle said it was in Hayward. Tracy police entered the 1997 Chevy Express 3500 van into a stolen vehicles system, and by 3:06 a.m., Hayward police had found it.
10:24 a.m.: Someone on the 1900 block of Ponderosa Drive said there was a homeless man in the middle of the road yelling at a resident and calling him racist. Another caller was worried about children playing in the area while the man was shouting profanities. Someone said the same man had been charging his phone on her front porch a week earlier. An officer talked with the man.
12:54 p.m.: Several vehicle break-ins were reported at the Black Bear Diner parking lot, 2351 Toste Road. The owners were there, and at least one of the vehicles needed a tow truck.
4:06 p.m.: A man who was supposed to install a carbon monoxide alarm at a rental on the 1500 block of Foxwood Drive told the police he saw what looked like a full-scale marijuana growing operation. He said he was supposed to meet the tenants at the house, but the neighbors said they weren’t there most of the time. Through a sliding glass door, he said he saw marijuana plants and a false wall in the kitchen area. The department’s special investigations unit was sent information for follow-up.
7:55 p.m.: Someone called and asked for extra police patrols at the intersection of Lasata Drive and Perennial Place because of drivers speeding through stop signs. The caller was afraid there would be a traffic collision. An email was sent to the traffic unit about the problem.
11:28 p.m.: A resident in the area of Cabrillo Drive and Ranchero Way said he heard an explosion and then his power went out. They guessed it might have been a transformer or some kind of auto accident. The police checked the area and couldn’t find any signs of an explosion.
11:30 p.m.: At least two people called about a man wearing nothing but a beanie who was masturbating near a restaurant on the 500 block of West Clover Road. The police found him and arrested him on misdemeanor warrants. He was cited and let go.
Friday
1:30 a.m.: Someone at Jack in the Box, 1935 W. 11th St., called and said a woman walked in, took a curly fry, hit herself on the head with a fire extinguisher, and walked out, leaving the fire extinguisher on the ground. She walked through the drive-thru and then headed east through the shopping center. Officers checked the area but didn’t find the woman.
5:58 a.m.: A homeless man was reportedly talking to himself and bothering customers at Chevron, 1960 W. 11th St. The person who called the police wanted the man to go away but didn’t want to approach him. An officer talked with the man about leaving the gas station property.
9:09 a.m.: Employees at the FedEx warehouse, 5655 Hood Way, said they found a package that appeared to contain marijuana. The police planned to put together a report.
1:11 p.m.: A resident on the 500 block of Renaissance Lane said he found the skeletal remains of a dog under his deck and he wanted to know what to do about it. The call was sent to the animal shelter.
3:59 p.m.: Someone called and said there was a sideshow at Central Avenue near Sycamore Village Apartments and another one in the Raley’s parking lot around the corner. A gray Dodge Charger and several other vehicles were said to be involved. The police checked both areas but couldn’t find anything.
5:03 p.m.: A man who lives on the 100 block of Walnut Street complained that a guy had been throwing stuff into his backyard and shooting his oranges with a pellet gun. He said he didn’t have any proof, and the police suggested that he could set up a camera in his backyard and get a restraining order.
9:09 p.m.: A car crashed into a chain-link fence around an empty lot at Sixth Street and Tracy Boulevard, and at least one person got out and ran. One witness said people ran toward Palm Circle. An officer caught a man near Boyd Service Center and held him at gunpoint. Another man was hanging out of the crashed car and appeared to be vomiting, according to a witness. The owner of the empty lot where the car crashed was notified about the damage to the fence. The police also noted that a crosswalk signal at the intersection of Sixth Street and Tracy Boulevard was damaged and needed to be replaced.
Nov. 28
12:44 a.m.: A person who lives on Mulberry Court woke to the sound of several gunshots in front of the house. She said she heard one more shot a few minutes later that sounded like it might have been closer to Tracy Boulevard and Whispering Winds Drive. She didn’t see anyone outside. The police didn’t report finding anything in the area.
1:45 a.m.: The owner of Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th St., had some trouble clearing the bar at closing time. About 30 people reportedly got into a fight, which then broke up into about six smaller fights spilling out into the parking lot. The police got to the bar and detained two people who were allegedly causing the problem. They were taken home by a sober driver.
8:52 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol transferred a case to the Tracy police about two tractor-trailers that had six tires stolen during the night at J. Valles Trucking, 6715 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the tires were worth more than $2,000.
11:24 a.m.: A woman told the police she was on her way to the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive, to kick out a large group of people playing football on a soccer field without a permit. She said she needed help from the police because there were too many people on the field. The police had the group leave the field.
1:54 p.m.: Someone called about a car speeding up and down the 300 block of North Hickory Avenue and running stop signs. The police gave the driver a warning.
6:49 p.m.: A person who lives on the 4400 block of South MacArthur Drive heard a car driving by and then something that sounded like gunshots but might not have been. The person also saw a flash.
9:13 p.m.: A caller on the 3100 block of Antonio Loop called 911 and said that someone was shooting off fireworks. The police told the caller not to dial 911 for fireworks again. (Instead, people should report fireworks by calling 831-6550, the police department’s nonemergency line.) An officer checked the area but didn’t find anything.
9:27 p.m.: Police were told about a car that ran a red light and was swerving in and out of lanes on Corral Hollow Road. An officer got behind the car and pulled the driver over near Clover Road. The driver wasn’t cooperating, and the officer ordered him out of the car at gunpoint. The police blocked traffic on Corral Hollow Road while they took the driver into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nov. 27
2:21 a.m.: A private security guard called the police and said two men near Reich’s Medical Supply, 350 W. Grant Line Road, had refused to leave. The men were described as wearing hoodies and having bicycles with them. The police had the men move along.
9:31 a.m.: A staff member at Poet-Christian School, 1701 S. Central Ave., told the police someone had left a meth pipe and other drug paraphernalia near one of the classrooms. The police found a broken marijuana water bong and got rid of it.
12:15 p.m.: A person at Blaze Pizza, 2976 W. Grant Line Road, said the staff believed that nearly $2,000 in cash had been stolen by an employee, who had been fired the day before. The person reporting the theft had documentation of the deposits to show the police.
2:31 p.m.: A caller said that a man he knew had broken his windshield with a rock at the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th St. The caller said the man also slashed his tires earlier and was last seen heading east on 11th Street on a bicycle. The police found the bicycle near a business on the 900 block of West 11th Street and the man near a bank. They arrested him on suspicion of malicious mischief and let him go with a citation. The bicycle was taken as found property and returned to the owner later that afternoon.
4:13 p.m.: First responders were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle at 11th Street and Summer Lane. The impact threw the motorcycle into the bushes near a sound wall on the sidewalk east of the intersection. The motorcycle rider had a serious leg injury and was taken by ambulance to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp. The police closed one lane of eastbound 11th Street while they investigated the crash.
7:09 p.m.: A caller said two vehicles, a black SUV and a white sports car, were racing and running red lights on northbound Corral Hollow Road near 11th Street. The police checked the area but didn’t find them.
10:30 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party with 10-15 cars parked in front of a home on the 1400 block of Coolidge Avenue. The caller said people were playing loud music in the backyard and it was an ongoing issue. An officer talked to someone who lived there and gave them a warning.
