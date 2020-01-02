Security guards at the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, called the police at 2:50 p.m. Monday to report that a rapper walking around the mall had attracted a crowd of about 500 people, and some kids were reportedly getting into fights.
The operations director at the mall said around 3:15 p.m. that the crowd in the mall had dwindled to about 200 kids, including a group concentrated near a barbershop in the Target wing. Security guards planned to have the rapper leave the mall and wanted officers to help them deal with the crowd.
At 6 p.m., someone from the mall security office called the police and said they had heard the rapper might return later Monday night or Tuesday.
Tracy police received 1,289 calls for service from Dec. 26 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:45 a.m.: A caller said a group of intoxicated people, none of whom appeared capable of driving safely, got into a silver Lexus. The car was last seen turning south on Corral Hollow Road, and the police were not able to find it.
2:10 a.m.: A resident on the 4600 block of Bonsai Avenue heard people yelling and fighting in the street and also heard glass breaking and someone banging on the hood of a vehicle. The caller said it was too dark to see what was going on. Police found the people, who said it was only an argument.
9:43 a.m.: Someone said a hot air balloon appeared to be too low and might be out of control in the area of Monument Drive and Yorkshire Loop. An officer found the balloon near Starflower Drive and Corral Hollow Road and noted that a crew was waiting in a field just to the west for the balloon to land.
4 p.m.: A resident on the 300 block of East 22nd Street told police there was a cat on top of a power pole in the corner of his neighbor’s yard, and it had been there most of the day. The resident consulted Google about what to do with a cat stranded on a pole and determined that the cat would probably come down by itself. Police noted that there was a nearby fence the cat could jump to when it was ready.
7:02 p.m.: A driver called and said that a teen girl threw rocks and fireworks at his car in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Grant Line Road. He said his car wasn’t damaged but he thought the police should warn the girl not to throw fireworks at cars. Police checked the area but she had already left.
8:13 p.m.: Someone who lives on the 1800 block of McPeak Court wanted extra police patrols because of a neighbor’s excessively noisy motorcycle. The person said an officer had cited the man a couple of weeks ago for the noise but it had started again.
10:01 p.m.: A caller at Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive, said a man had moved into the trailer of a former tenant and was refusing to leave even though he wasn’t paying rent. The man said he was a friend of the tenant and had been living there since October. The police told the caller it was a civil matter and they would have to go through an eviction process.
Tuesday
12:46 a.m.: A caller said two vehicles were racing and a group of about six people were setting off fireworks in the area of Dally Court and Maison Lane. Police stopped a group of people and gave them a warning and waited for parents to pick up their kids.
11 a.m.: Callers reported as many as four people fighting near the closed Long John Silver’s building at Clover Road and Tracy Boulevard. Police arrived and found two men nearby, and one was arrested on a warrant for being a felon in possession of ammunition and taken to San Joaquin County Jail.
2:13 p.m.: A woman said a pit bull ran out of a home in the 300 block of Edgewood Lane and attacked her dog. The woman said the people in the home were screaming that it wasn’t their dog. It took seven adults to separate the two dogs, and the woman who called police reported that she had been cut while trying to pull them apart. Police noted that there had been similar trouble with the dog in mid-December but they were unable to find the owner.
4:26 p.m.: A man on a skateboard was reportedly yelling at people and riding in front of cars in the parking lot of Food Maxx, 1950 W. 11th St. He allegedly struck someone in the head as he went by. Police stopped a man in the parking lot on the other side of 11th Street and took his information. More than an hour later, someone called about the same man skating around the Costco parking lot and yelling about his Second Amendment rights. He was seen going into a nearby field before officers arrived.
7:16 p.m.: A caller suspected that the driver of a red Ford pickup truck on the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard might have been drinking. The caller followed the truck to Holly Drive and reported that it was driving on the wrong side of the road. When the driver reportedly got out near North School, the truck kept moving. Police found the driver and arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving and had the truck towed.
7:57 p.m. A 13-year-old who lives on the 1200 block of Tony Stuitt Court said they heard gunshots or fireworks going off. The phone disconnected, and when the police called back, an adult told the dispatcher it was fireworks. Police received 11 more calls about fireworks going off around the city between 8 p.m. and midnight.
8:56 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol asked Tracy police for help finding someone who was pointing a green laser at CHP vehicles on Interstate 205 near Hansen Road. The CHP had a specific suspect in mind.
Monday
1:24 a.m.: A man and a woman were seen going through recycling cans and leaving a mess. They were walking with a dog and were last seen heading toward Jesse Martinez Drive. Police found them and gave them a warning.
2:03 a.m.: Police officers responding to an alarm at Taco Bell, 915 S. Tracy Blvd., found that someone had smashed a window at the restaurant. A door was open at the back of the building, and they sent in a police dog to search inside. The police spoke to a manager, who planned to check the surveillance video.
10:18 a.m.: A community mailbox was reported as stolen on the 200 block of West Clover Road. The box wasn’t owned by the U.S. Postal Service, and officers talked to the owner of the property where it was stolen.
12:36 p.m.: Someone called and said a man was running in and out of traffic and banging on car hoods and windows in the intersection of Schulte Road and Tracy Boulevard. The caller was worried that he might cause a traffic accident. Police couldn’t find the man.
9:21 p.m.: A man dressed all in black with a trench coat was allegedly drinking beer from a coffee cup inside Habit Burger, 2682 Naglee Road. The person who called the police said the man had been staring at him and then started cursing at him. He said he left the restaurant because the man was following him.
9:29 p.m.: An employee at Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th St., said a woman walked out of the store with multiple bottles of alcohol after trying to use a fake credit card. She reportedly got into a silver SUV driven by a man with colorful shoes and they went north on Parker Avenue. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the car.
Sunday
12:38 a.m.: A woman who lives near Hastie Park, 1384 Lankershire Drive, said she could hear people fighting at the park. She said she heard three male voices and maybe one female, and it sounded like people were being thrown against the playground equipment. Police checked the area and found 10 kids in the park.
1:23 a.m.: Someone called and said there was a homeless man in a sleeping bag lying in front of the front doors to Bob’s Market, 854 W. 11th St. Police checked on the man and had him move along.
9:13 a.m.: A man told the police that a woman was living in an abandoned van that didn’t belong to her in a back parking lot between businesses on the 500 block of West Clover Road. The caller claimed that he knew she was a prostitute.
12:14 p.m.: A caller said there was a man drinking from a large bottle of alcohol and “making a scene” or maybe setting up camp near the play structure at Gretchen Talley Park, 1551 Dove Drive.
1:46 p.m.: People reported vehicle break-ins outside three different restaurants at the West Valley Mall within half an hour. A purse was reportedly stolen from a Subaru Outback at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2790 Naglee Road; a backpack with a Nintendo Switch was stolen from a Ford Flex at IHOP, 3120 Naglee Road; and Christmas presents were stolen from a Toyota 4Rrunner at Applebee’s, 3060 Naglee Road.
3:59 p.m.: Someone told the police about an older dark teal car doing doughnuts in the area of Middlefield and Whispering Wind drives. It was last seen driving toward Corral Hollow Road. Police searched but didn’t find the car.
8:50 p.m.: Employees at Chipotle, 2512 Naglee Road, said a homeless man had been living in the trash area behind the business and causing trouble when they took the trash out, and they wanted him to go away and stop trespassing. Police found the man and he agreed to leave.
Saturday
2:10 a.m.: A patron at the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th St., said someone threw a bottle at her head and it broke in front of her face around 1 a.m. She wasn’t hurt but wanted the police to document what happened. She said the person who broke the bottle was angry with her friend about how the person’s dog died more than a year ago.
8:58 a.m.: A person called and said a man and a woman stole a cartload of items from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, and put everything into an older red Chevy Suburban and headed west on Interstate 205. The person followed them as they weaved through traffic, throwing things out the window and at one point making a U-turn to drive the wrong direction on the freeway before turning around again. Police went to the store and noted that the loss prevention staff had already made an online report. Livermore police found the car abandoned with power tools and boxes around 9:30 a.m., and they arrested a man who was positively identified by witnesses to the theft.
11:59 a.m.: A caller told the police that her boyfriend, a registered sex offender, had graphic photos of children on his computer and phone. Police were investigating.
4:04 p.m.: A man carrying a red box reportedly ran out of Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, through an emergency exit. A witness took a photo of the early 2000s Ford Mustang he got into and gave police the license plate number. No one was sure what was in the box.
6:15 p.m.: A bicycle valued at $700 was stolen from behind El Pollo Loco, 2442 Naglee Road. The manager of the restaurant said there might be video surveillance of the theft.
8:29 p.m.: Someone called and said aerial fireworks were going off near Audrey Drive and Beverly Place. The person could hear squealing tires too.
11:30 p.m.: An anonymous caller told the police she just saw a video that showed several people smoking marijuana near the basketball courts at Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive. She wanted someone to check the park. An officer didn’t find anyone there.
Friday
12:30 a.m.: A caller said there was a small fire on the railroad tracks near Hickory Avenue and Sequoia Boulevard. The police dispatcher transferred the call to the local fire department and an officer found one person in the area. The man was arrested on warrant with charges of burglary and failure to appear in court and was taken to the county jail.
3:12 a.m.: A man called from his home on the 1100 block of Mamie Anderson Lane and said a stranger was ringing the doorbell and jiggling the front door handle. He said he wasn’t expecting anyone and didn’t know the man who was at the door. Police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of being drunk in public.
11:04 a.m.: A woman said her vehicle registration information, including the new sticker for her license plate, had been stolen out of her vehicle on the 900 block of Lourence Drive. An officer left a message for her to call back.
2:56 p.m.: A person called and said a man and a woman tried to steal $500 worth of merchandise and threatened to stab the caller at Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road. The caller said the man made the threats and kept his hand in his coat. The couple left in a black Yukon toward Corral Hollow Road. The caller got all the merchandise back and gave the police the SUV’s license plate. Officers warned the California Highway Patrol and Contra Costa County sheriff’s office to be on the lookout for the SUV.
7:38 p.m.: A caller said a dozen teens were fighting in the West Valley Mall parking lot near Target, 2800 Naglee Road. Mall security guards and police officers arrived and found that the group was playing football.
7:53 p.m.: A resident on the 1000 block of Mabel Josephine Court said someone broke into a vehicle during the night and stole a case of beer worth $24. A neighbor had a video of the break-in and described the burglars as “the ‘gypsy’ couple.”
10:10 p.m.: A fire in a garbage can was reported in one of the teacher parking lots at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue. The person who called about the fire said there was dry grass nearby. Police found a “very small” fire and firefighters put it out.
Dec. 26
1:08 a.m.: A caller said someone was smoking drugs in a car that had been parked for more than 10 minutes on the 200 block of Mount Oso Avenue. Police found two people and talked with them about smoking marijuana in a car and let them walk back to their home.
6:04 a.m.: Workers reported that burglars had ransacked a construction trailer and an iPad had been stolen in the Tracy Hills development off Corral Hollow Road near Interstate 580.
7:34 a.m.: Several pest control vehicles kept at Tracy Self Storage, 250 W. Valpico Road, were reportedly broken into overnight. The vehicles were ransacked, and a stereo and some backpacks containing chemicals were stolen. A manager checked the surveillance video and saw two people jumping over a fence and breaking into the vehicles after midnight, but it was too dark to identify them.
3:03 p.m.: Someone called and said that cabinets worth about $5,000 had been stolen from Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said there was a video from the apartment complex.
4:38 p.m.: A postal carrier said a man got upset and sent his dog after her when she refused to hand mail over to him at an apartment complex at 2388 Parker Ave. The carrier said she couldn’t verify that he lived at the address he named. When the man saw that she was on the phone, he called off his dog, which was described as fluffy and not vicious. He and the dog walked away before the police arrived.
6:51 p.m.: A woman walked into Black Bear Diner, 2351 Toste Drive, and said someone was threatening to hurt her. She said they were near the Interstate 205 sound wall, and Tracy police told the California Highway Patrol, which has jurisdiction there.
11:44 p.m.: A woman called and said someone stole her children’s clothes from the 11th Street Laundromat, 824 W. 11th St. She had left a load of laundry on while she went to pick up her children and get some food, and when she returned, the clothes were gone. She said the owner of the laundromat, who lives in a different city, insisted that she file a police report before reviewing the surveillance video. The video showed a woman who allegedly stole someone’s clothes the night before, and the owner wanted to press charges against the woman and have her banned from both of their laundromats. The owner planned to file a report at the police station Friday morning.
