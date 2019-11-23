Tracy police chased an SUV over the Altamont Pass after three people were seen running out of the Chivamex Soccer store, 319 W. 11th St., at 2:14 a.m. Monday.
The three men, carrying a long object, got into a white Yukon with tape over the license plate. They fled from officers and hit 90 mph on 11th Street on the way to westbound Interstate 205. The driver got off the freeway briefly and then got back onto I-205, going as fast as 106 mph.
Livermore police and the Alameda County sheriff’s office were alerted. As the SUV passed North Flynn Road on Interstate 580, the California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Spike strips were set up at Eden Canyon Road, and the Yukon’s tires were punctured shortly after 2:30.
It stopped at Fairmont Drive, where the three men got out and ran across the freeway to the eastbound side and climbed over a hill. Officers said there were too many cars on the freeway to safely chase the men.
Around 3:20 a.m., CHP officers found a man and held him until the police could check the video from the soccer store.
Tracy police received 1,338 calls for service from Nov. 14 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:14 a.m.: A group of five drunken people were said to be making trouble in a vehicle in the Leia’s parking lot, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. The group allegedly did not pay a $54 tab at the bar. The car left the parking lot but three of the people had gotten out and were hiding under a tree. The car was gone when police arrived.
8:06 a.m.: A caller told the police there was a large tumbleweed on Corral Hollow Road near Kavanagh Avenue. It was last seen rolling north. An officer moved it out of the roadway.
9:06 a.m.: Someone called the police to say a man was sitting in the median of Grant Line Road near Joe Pombo Parkway making an obscene gesture at passing drivers. The caller feared the man might be in danger of being struck by a car. Police talked to the man and had him move to the sidewalk.
11:17 a.m.: A woman called and said her Amazon delivery van had been stolen from the parking lot at Chevron, 2615 W. Grant Line Road. The van was described as white with no markings on it, and the woman reporting the theft did not see who took it or which direction it went. Officers contacted Amazon.com Inc., which was able to track the van through a GPS device. The van had traveled onto Interstate 5 and exited the freeway, and it was tracked to a residence where a Tracy police detective arrested one person on suspicion of vehicle theft. The van was undamaged and was released to an Amazon representative.
2:46 p.m.: A caller who wanted to remain anonymous reported that a pontoon boat on a trailer connected to a pickup was partially blocking the intersection at Newcastle Court and Yorkshire Loop. The caller said the pickup and boat were forcing cars to drive on the wrong side of the street to go around it. Police noted that the owner moved the pickup and boat.
8:05 p.m.: A man wearing a ski mask was reported to be waving two guns around after he jumped over a fence near Tracy Buyback, 99 W. Sixth St. The caller didn’t see which way the man ran, and police stopped one person who fit the description but let him go. Officers were unable to find anyone with guns in the area.
Tuesday
7:32 a.m.: Someone told the police said they couldn’t get into the restrooms at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., because two homeless people were living inside. The caller said their belongings were sitting outside the restrooms. The police checked on the two people.
9:24 a.m.: A customer threatened to fight employees at Mister Car Wash, 1725 W. 11th St., because was upset about his account at the car wash. A manager offered to refund his money, but he was still threatening people. The man was in his car in the car wash tunnel when the employees called the police. Police talked with the man when his car came out of the car wash and warned him to leave and not return.
1:28 p.m.: The police got a secondhand report from a mail carrier that a group of 15-20 kids were watching a fistfight on the 900 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Someone else called and said two youths were running toward the railroad tracks where the fight was supposed to resume. The first witness said it was a group of 15 to 20 people that were watching the two kids fight. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the fight.
2 p.m.: An 11-year-old boy in the office at North School, 2875 Holly Drive, said he had a bomb and gave the principal a plastic toy knife and a plastic hand grenade. School administrators planned to handle the situation.
2:49 p.m.: A Kimball High School student was found with a vaping device. The school suspended the student and arranged counseling for the student and their parents.
6:50 p.m.: Six youths wearing hoodies and beanies were seen stealing an entire rack of clothes from Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road. A Macy’s customer told the police she thought she could identify them if she saw them again. The youths allegedly took the rack out through a door on the north side of the store. A Macy’s employee didn’t know who they were, what merchandise they took or where they went.
Monday
12:31 a.m.: An intoxicated woman got upset and starting trying to fight other guests at Applebee’s, 3060 Naglee Road, because the bar stopped selling drinks to her and her friends. The group walked out and back into the bar a few times and then stood outside for a while. They were gone when the police arrived.
3:24 a.m.: An employee at Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road, called the police and said a woman wearing a Taco Bell uniform was throwing food at the employee and refusing to move out of the drive-thru lane. The caller said the woman was upset that her order was wrong. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the woman’s vehicle.
2 p.m.: A chase began when two people stole beer from Target, 2800 Naglee Road. They loaded the beer into a pink backpack and then ran out the store and drove away in a Ford Explorer. A police officer spotted the SUV on Bethany Road and followed it. The driver kept going, reaching 70 mph on the rural roads, including Reeve, Wicklund and Byron roads. At one point, the officer said the Explorer’s front passenger side tire was smoking and coming off the rim. After the tire blew out, the driver continued to drive on the rim and was weaving in the roadway. The Explorer crashed into a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck on Byron Road near Mountain House Road at 4:10 p.m. Police called off the chase and let the SUV go but noted that it would have major front end damage. They checked with Oakley police to see if they had any information about the registered owner of the Explorer.
3:40 p.m.: Someone called to say that a man was sitting in a parked car on the 500 block of Palm Circle and he appeared to have a rifle sticking out of the passenger window. The car was described as an older brown sedan with two bullet holes in the driver’s side door. Police arrived within 10 minutes of the report and said the car was gone.
7:26 p.m.: Two people called and complained about a guy in a black Ford Mustang convertible doing doughnuts on the 3900 block of Comstock Place. The first caller said the driver had wrecked another car doing the same thing. The second caller noted that there were children playing nearby. An officer spoke with the owner of the car and the first caller.
10:24 p.m.: A caller said several drivers were loitering and doing doughnuts in the parking lot near Target, 2800 Naglee Road, while customers were leaving the store. The vehicles were gone when police arrived.
Sunday
12:08 a.m.: An intoxicated man was allegedly creating a disturbance at West Valley Bowl, 2365 East St. The man ordered a pitcher of beer but didn’t have any ID. When the staff refused to serve him, he got upset. He eventually left the bowling alley but stood in front of a car and kept yelling. The man was gone when the police arrived, and no one had a description of the car he left in.
1:50 a.m.: A resident of Kennsington Lane called and said they heard a scream, three gunshots and a car driving away. Police checked the area but couldn’t find anything.
7:10 a.m.: A naked man reportedly approached some women in the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and then got into a silver minivan and drove to Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road. Police stopped the minivan near a coffee shop and took the man’s information.
12:45 p.m.: Someone called from the 2100 block of Betty Lane and said a band in a garage was making too much noise with especially loud bass. The caller said it was a continual problem. Police gave the musicians a warning.
1:55 p.m.: A black sports car was seen spinning doughnuts in the parking lot of Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive. The person who called the police was worried because there were children nearby in the park. The car was gone when the police arrived.
6:23 p.m.: A caller from Cosmos Professionals, 804 W. 11th St., said the business was having an ongoing problem with a homeless man sleeping, urinating and defecating on the east side of the building near a closet and dumpsters. The caller wanted police officers to tell the man to leave. Police checked the area and couldn’t find him.
11:09 p.m.: The police received two calls about a loud party in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Parkside Drive. The callers said there were several vehicles parked on the street and orange lights in the backyard. Officers gave someone a warning.
Saturday
1:30 p.m.: A black Ford Mustang was reported going 100 mph on Robertson Drive and Naglee Road. The driver was stopped and he denied the majority of the allegations. He claimed to have been speeding because someone was throwing things at his car. He was given a warning.
5:18 p.m.: A caller reported that someone stole the rims and tires off a Chevy Silverado around 5 p.m. in front of the La Huacana Nightclub, 1005 Pescadero Ave., Ste. 221.
6:10 p.m.: Police received a call from someone on Cactus Street saying that an 18-year-old neighbor had run up to their house and claimed that people were trying to kill him. The young man told the residents that someone in a truck had pointed an AR-15 with a laser at him and someone in a second vehicle had a Glock. An officer found him and talked with him.
Friday
12:35 a.m.: A driver said they almost ran over a man standing in the northbound lanes of Corral Hollow Road. The man was reported to be wearing a yellow construction vest but the driver was sure the man wasn’t a construction worker. Police checked but couldn’t find the man.
5:25 a.m.: A resident on the 1800 block of Duncan Drive reported that someone stole his black Honda Accord from in front of his house. He said he had cameras and would check to see if one of them recorded the theft. The car, with one person inside, was spotted at Sixth Street and Windeler Avenue about 10 minutes after it was reported as stolen. Police called the registered owner to pick it up, and he said he would bring a video of the person who stole the car.
12:41 p.m.: A woman shopping at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, reported that a man sneaked up behind her and whispered in her ear, “I know who you are and you better watch out.” Then he walked away to talk with an employee and left the store. Officers accompanied the woman home to ensure she was safe.
5:56 p.m.: Police received a call about a group of teens in hoodies throwing knives outside of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. Mall security guards noticed them and they took off, leaving a knife in the bushes. The police were told that the group had been banned from the mall. No one could give a description of the kids because they had their hoods up, hiding their faces.
Nov. 14
3:26 a.m.: A caller in the area of Polk and Gonzalez streets called the police about a man living in an older BMW parked in the area. She complained that the man was dealing drugs out of the car, leaving trash on the street and having sex with his girlfriend in the bushes. She said she was tired of picking up the man’s trash and wanted officers to “go over and tell him ‘the world is not his trash can.’” Officers gave the man a warning.
5:06 a.m.: A man was reportedly sleeping on the sidewalk on the 1700 block of Kagehiro Drive with blankets piled up around him and two flashing lights. Someone said he had been sleeping in the same spot for three nights in a row. The police talked to the man and let him go. The man said he was planning to leave the area within half an hour.
9:32 a.m.: A caller complained about a woman living near a rock climbing wall at Galli Family Park, 2341 W. Lowell Ave., and keeping her things in the bushes nearby, along with a shopping cart and a cat in a box. The caller was concerned about children playing in the park near the woman. Police checked on the woman and found a warrant in her name and gave her a citation.
12:12 p.m.: Three relatives reportedly got into a fight on the 1400 block of West Lowell Avenue, and one of them was armed with a baseball bat. When the police arrived, two of the men had gone inside, and the police were told that one of them was drunk and the guy with the bat had been trying to protect himself. One of the men ran and started jumping backyard fences until a police officer found him standing on top of someone’s shed on Newport Court. The man was arrested at gunpoint and officers found he was wanted on a no-bail warrant from the county sheriff’s office. The people at the house at Lowell Avenue said they did not need help from the police and denied that any crime had occurred. About two hour later, another fight was reported at the same house. Police went by and couldn’t see any signs of a disturbance, and no one at the house wanted anything done.
3:58 p.m.: A caller told the police that someone had parked several cars with for-sale signs along Cardoza Road near Tracy Boulevard, and they were blocking access to the street. The caller thought the owner of the cars was rotating them around and moving them a few feet if they were tagged by police. An email about the situation was sent to the police department’s traffic interns .
7:42 p.m.: Someone called and said they heard people fighting at Carbona Market, 28323 S. MacArthur Drive, followed by the sound of shots and drivers doing burnouts or doughnuts. Tracy police transferred the call to the highway patrol.
9:21 p.m.: A driver told the police about a woman who was standing on the sidewalk and mooning passing cars at Kavanagh Avenue and Tracy Boulevard. She was described as having a beer in one hand and a candy bar in the other, with her pants down around her ankles. When the driver stopped and tried to talk with the woman, she would not answer. She was gone when the police arrived.
