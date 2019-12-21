The Tracy Police Department SWAT team went to the 800 block of Sequoia Boulevard on Monday to help catch a man who ran from the Oakland Police Department officers who had come to arrest him.
Oakland police called the Tracy Police Department at 5:10 p.m. Monday and said they had a warrant for a local man, but he had run when he saw them and might have dropped a gun. The Oakland officers surrounded a home where they believed he had gone.
Tracy officers blocked off a section of Sequoia Boulevard and evacuated people from the neighboring houses. They called in their SWAT team, which searched houses where the man might be hiding. A police helicopter, an airplane and two drones also joined the search.
Shortly after 10 p.m., the Tracy SWAT team forced their way into the suspect’s house and began to fill it with tear gas. The man came out the front door a short time later and surrendered to officers.
Officers searching the surrounding area found a white Subaru that had been reported as stolen from Castro Valley, and they had it towed.
Tracy police received 1,343 calls for service from Dec. 12 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3:09 a.m.: Police responding to an alarm at Union 76, 2420 W. Grant Line Road, found a shattered window and broken glass on the ground. An employee at a nearby restaurant said a man and a woman on bicycles had been loitering at the gas station. Officers found bicycle tracks leading from the station to a homeless encampment near the Interstate 205 on-ramp, and the people at the camp packed up and left when the police showed up.
5:53 a.m.: The Tracy police SWAT team served a search warrant at marijuana grow house on the 1400 block of Gable Court, approaching the two-story house just before 7 a.m. They arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of marijuana cultivation and utility theft and for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and detained two other people inside the home. Police called for a Pacific Gas & Electric crew because the utilities had been bypassed. A city code enforcement officer was also called to the scene, and public works crews were asked to repair neighbors’ fences that the police had damaged in the search.
11:29 a.m.: A caller said her mother, who lives on the 4300 block Cherry Blossom Lane, texted her that she had heard 12 gunshots. Police checked the area, including English Oaks Avenue and Adams Park, and couldn’t find anything.
2:45 p.m.: An employee at Coldwell Banker, 1486 W. 11th St., said there were several homeless people trespassing on the property. The caller said they had already submitted a letter to police about no trespassing on their property. The caller said the encampment was near the southeast corner of the building and had about four people in it. Police checked the camp and found that two of the people there had warrants.
5:03 p.m.: Someone told police that three men and a woman were parked in a silver Audi at Sycamore Village Apartments, 200 W. Central Avenue, rolling marijuana cigarettes. She said she was arguing with one of the men, who had urinated on the side of an apartment. The argument got louder and more aggressive before the people eventually drove away.
9:47 p.m.: A man called the police and said he was at the old Tracy Unified School District maintenance shop, 2441 Holly Drive, and the door had been kicked in and he could hear people inside. He said the school district still uses the building for storage. The caller didn’t see any flashlights or lights but heard someone trip over something. Police surrounded the building and brought a police dog to help with the search. They detained three people inside the building, but no action against them was mentioned.
Tuesday
1:04 p.m.: A person who lives on the 400 block of South Tracy Boulevard said someone in a tan pickup shot at their home with a BB gun and went north on Tracy Boulevard. No one was hurt, and the person didn’t have any idea why someone would shoot at their home.
7:05 a.m.: A caller on the first block of West Lowell Avenue said a man was hunched over inside a red Chevy Impala parked two doors down with the engine running and the high beams on. The caller’s boyfriend had said the car had been parked in the same spot since 11 p.m. Police checked the car and found a woman who had a warrant.
8:01 a.m.: A caller said students from Kimball High School had recently started walking through the dead end of Jackson Avenue and taking things from homes, including a basketball, and throwing them into an empty field. They wanted the police to add patrols in the area around the time students walk to and from school.
10:58 a.m.: Officers went to a public parking lot off Central Avenue near 11th Street to check on a homeless man who was reportedly sleeping under a blanket in a parking space. The man told them he didn’t need their help.
1:58 p.m.: A man on Radcliff Court said someone broke into his vehicle, broke the steering column and the front plate of the stereo, and stole both license plates. He said it would need to be towed.
4:06 p.m.: A caller on the 200 block of North West Street said someone had used his information to fraudulently obtain more than $5,000 in Employment Development Department benefits. All he had was the person’s last name and first initial, and he wasn’t sure if his Social Security information was being used. The police said they would contact the Employment Development Department the next day.
10:53 p.m.: Someone called the police and said 20 or so homeless people were standing by the front door of Taco Bell, 2320 N. Tracy Blvd., after they were asked to go away. The caller said one person’s dog was blocking the door. The police got there five minutes later and the group was gone.
Monday
2 a.m.: A man called Tracy police from Manteca and reported a carjacking. He said he had been pulled out of his white Honda Civic at gunpoint a few hours earlier while he was at a stoplight at MacArthur Drive and Pescadero Avenue. He said his wallet and cellphone were in the car. The California Highway Patrol said the man’s car had been found near Interstate 5 and Manthey Road at 10:27 p.m., and it had been involved in a hit-and-run in Stockton earlier in the day. The CHP suspected that the man had been the driver in the hit-and-run accident but needed more evidence to prove it. The man was reportedly intoxicated, and he was asked to stop by Tracy Police Department when he was sober to make a report.
7:16 a.m.: A man with a white beard and a plaid blanket was reportedly dancing in the middle of MacArthur Drive north of Schulte Road and blocking traffic. A city employee called about the same man and said he was spinning around in circles. Police warned the man and had him move along.
10:39 a.m.: A patient in a trauma room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., said someone wearing a mask had stabbed him twice in the back and once in the hand in the backyard of a home on the 1500 block of Tamarisk Lane. Police called for a crime scene technician to go to the hospital and then checked the home, where they found a blood trail and checked another backyard. They called area hospitals to see if anyone else had been admitted with stab wounds. Police said they would file a report.
1:47 p.m.: Someone called and said that homeless people were putting tents on the sidewalk near El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., and children heading home from school had to walk in the street to pass them. Police checked and gave someone a citation.
3:28 p.m.: Workers at Verizon Wireless, 2722 Naglee Road, said four men tried to rob the store. The men allegedly broke display cases in an attempt to get phones, but they didn’t take anything. The men, who may have been wearing masks, got into a newer Lexus and drove off toward Naglee Road.
7:37 p.m.: A man told the police a man cut him on the head with a knife at a homeless encampment behind the sound wall near Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane. He said the man with the knife was in a tent and he didn’t know him. He said he didn’t need medical help and the bleeding had slowed, and he was going to walk home. Information about the knife attack was given to the California Highway Patrol.
8:31 p.m.: Someone on the 1600 block of Court Drive called on behalf of a neighbor and said their home had been ransacked and the doors were barricaded, and a window screen was missing from a child’s bedroom. Police searched the house and made sure no one was inside.
Sunday
12:57 a.m.: A man on the 1300 block of Pickford Court confronted someone who had been racing a car through the neighborhood and called the police after the driver of the car threatened him.
12:02 p.m.: Police went to the 1700 block of East Street after someone reported two people hitting each other and drawing blood. They were separated by the time officers arrived about 10 minutes later, and neither one wanted medical help.
2:58 p.m.: A person reported that “droves of homeless” had been squatting at a house on the 1500 block of Chester Drive since the resident’s death, and trash was piling up.
3:00 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol asked Tracy police to watch for a blue Toyota driven by a woman who allegedly got out of her car on Interstate 205 just west of Tracy Boulevard and started hitting another car with a baseball bat.
6:43 p.m.: Police went to 11th St. Laundromat, 824 W. 11th St., after someone reported a man using drugs in front of the business. They found that the 24-year-old man had a warrant for a previous domestic violence arrest and had failed to show up for a court date.
9:21 p.m.: A person at Target, 2800 Naglee Road, reported that a man who had been arrested on suspicion of stealing from the store was back and was trying to remove the locks from electronic items. Police arrived and arrested the 27-year-old man again.
Saturday
4:18 a.m.: Police went to the intersection of Grant Line Road and East Street after a passerby called about a woman lying in the gutter. Her boyfriend was there too, the passerby reported, and he said she was drunk and fell. The police called an ambulance for the woman, who was reported to be breathing but unresponsive, but she got back on her feet within a short time without a trip to the hospital.
7:36 a.m.: A woman told the police someone she knew might have raped her two days before. She said they were at the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th St., and she took a drink from a soda, and the next thing she knew she was waking up on the ground partially naked. Police are investigating.
12:16 p.m.: A person on the 1400 block of Ferngrove Court reported that a neighbor’s dog got out and attacked another neighbor. The owner retrieved the dog, and the caller said the neighbor who was attacked walked back to his house.
12:53 p.m.: Police were notified of a man who was pulling his pants down, exposing his genitals, at a bus stop on the 1300 block of West 11th Street. An officer talked with people in the area, including a person in a bird costume who advertises for a nearby business, and eventually found the man across the street. Police stopped the man at gunpoint but found that his knife sheath was empty and he did not have any weapons. He was not arrested.
10:51 p.m.: People at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that two men were kicking a door and throwing rocks at passing cars. A motel employee told the police that four different guests had said that the men were claiming to be police officers. Police went to the motel and took a report.
11:11 p.m.: Police stopped a car in the area of Cabrillo Drive and Derecho Way and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving.
Friday
4:08 a.m.: A woman told the police her husband saw two men with backpacks riding bicycles and looking into people’s yards on the 1200 block of West Beverly Place. The woman said the two men weren’t known to be from the neighborhood. The men were gone when officers arrived.
6:49 a.m.: Someone on the 500 block of West Emerson Avenue said someone broke a window and stole a jacket and a duffel bag out of her Honda Civic.
6:57 a.m.: The owner of a Ford Focus said someone broke into the car and stole a purse in the Amazon parking lot, 1555 N. Chrisman Road. A little over a half an hour later, the owner of a Honda Accord parked at Amazon said someone also broke into that car and took a wallet with a stack of credit cards, which had already been used at several places since the theft.
9:23 a.m.: A caller said they saw a masked man wearing a black hoodie pointing a gun at a man on a skateboard at 11th Street and Tracy Boulevard. The masked man was allegedly holding the gun to the skateboarder’s back. The caller, an off-duty police officer in the Bay Area, said he saw the men as he drove by and was no longer in the area. Police stopped two men in the area and took their information. No mention was made of finding a gun or any other weapon.
12:06 p.m.: A person offered the police photos of a husky dog on the roof of a home on the 1100 block of Mamie Anderson Lane as evidence of an ongoing problem with the residents not caring for their dogs.
3:52 p.m.: A caller said three or four teenagers were fighting at Adams Park, 4089 English Oak Ave, and several more teens were watching them fight. Callers from Traina School and the Jefferson Elementary School District office also said they could see the fight. Police checked the area just after 4 p.m. and couldn’t find anyone fighting.
7:55 p.m.: Three women reportedly stole about $5,000 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty, 2475 Naglee Road, and left in a black Dodge Caravan. The store’s staff planned to file an online theft report.
11:13 p.m.: A woman on the 500 block of West Schulte Road said a man came to her door claiming that his vehicle was broken down near her home. She said she saw what looked like a Mazda parked near her home and a white SUV parked about 15 feet behind it, but she was scared to go outside and wanted the police to check it out. Officers explained that the man’s car had broken down and he was trying to tell her he was going to leave the car in front of her house overnight.
Dec. 12
12:34 a.m.: Someone complained about a group of kids playing music and being loud in the southwest corner of the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. Officers checked the area and talked with three people.
5:19 a.m.: Employees at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, said a man had set up a tent in a gated area behind the store and threatened to assault the employees who told him to leave. Police arrested the man on a warrant from Santa Clara County, and a store manager asked officers to give him a trespassing warning to stay away from Walmart.
12:47 p.m.: A resident at Trail 50, 650 E. 11th St., said a neighbor kept flashing her and she had told the property manager. The man denied it and said the woman had been flashing him. Other neighbors said they didn’t hear or see anything. The police spoke with the assistant manager, who was thinking about putting up video cameras. The man and the woman agreed to stay away from each other.
1:48 p.m.: Someone reported a brown pit bull running loose without a collar at Thoming Park, 1000 Cambridge Place. The caller was concerned because students would be leaving Monticello Elementary School soon. The dog was chased away from the school. As of 2:09 p.m., the owner was looking for the dog.
6:01 p.m.: A homeless man was reportedly sitting in a shopping cart yelling and waving his hands around at La Plaza Market, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd. Police found the man outside the store and talked with him.
6:25 p.m.: A man was reportedly yelling something about Raley’s and Gatorade and approaching cars in the store parking lot at 2550 S. Tracy Blvd. Officers guessed he might be the same man who was warned about trespassing because of an earlier incident at Raley’s. They searched the parking lot and shopping center but didn’t find the man.
7:19 p.m.: A caller said someone broke into his gray Chrysler 200 in the Black Bear Diner parking lot, 2351 Toste Road. He said the restaurant had cameras but wouldn’t share the recording with him. Eventually he filed an online report on the theft.
