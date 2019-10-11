Someone from Fire Station 91, 1701 W. 11th St., called police at 5:52 a.m. Saturday morning to report that a homeless man was inside the station at 3 a.m. cooking breakfast while the firefighters were asleep. Police confirmed that the man was found to be microwaving a burrito, and he reportedly told firefighters that it wasn’t the first time he had done it.
Tracy police received 1,335 calls for service from Oct. 3 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:12 a.m.: An employee at Wholesale 2U, 450 W. Grant Line Road, said a man was trying to break into vehicles outside the building. The employee said the man, on a bike wearing a hat backward, was pulling on vehicle door handles. When the employee went outside, the man ran away, leaving his bicycle. He was last seen heading south on Bessie Avenue. Police said none of the vehicles had been damaged and the man never got inside any of them.
8:30 a.m.: A man in a silver BMW reportedly drove up to the window at Bottoms Up Espresso, 2355 W. Grant Line Road, while exposing his genitals. The employee who called the police said the man had been to the business before and she was able to get the car’s license plate number.
10:57 a.m.: A man robbed Ybarra Bros. Jewelers, 3120 N. Tracy Blvd., running out with a $19,000 ring. The man said he was going to buy the ring and gave the seller his name and phone number, then took the ring and fled the store, running through a shopping center near CVS. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the man.
11:31 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol transferred a call to Tracy Police from a woman who said her daughter had been abducted by someone pretending to be a police officer, who turned out to be from a drug cartel, near Tracy Boulevard and 11th Street. Police found the daughter, who works at a local business, and she said she had not been abducted and didn’t know why her mother would say that. Police also contacted the mother’s employer, who said the woman did get a phone call from someone trying to extort money from her, but he knew it was a scam.
12:36 p.m.: Someone at Chevron gas station, 755 S. Tracy Blvd., drove off with a gas pump still attached to their vehicle. There was no damage to the pump and it was left at the scene and just needed to be reattached.
4:33 p.m.: A caller said a man in a pickup with green and brown camouflage paint was pointing a green laser through the windshield into oncoming traffic at Lammers and Valpico roads. The caller didn’t think the man had a gun attached to the laser. Police notified the sheriff’s office.
5:11 p.m.: A person called the police and wanted to make a report about an employee at Stars Casino, 775 W. Clover Road, allegedly stealing $100 chips from the casino. The person didn’t know whether the employee had cashed the chips out and didn’t have the employee’s name but said they could get it.
Tuesday
8:11 a.m.: A driver in a silver Hyundai Elantra struck a crossing guard at Laurelbrook Drive and Lowell Avenue near Freiler School. The crossing guard was seen holding her chest after getting hit. Fire and ambulance crews were called to help her.
8:22 a.m. A U-Haul trailer tow dolly was reported as stolen from Van’s Ace Hardware, 2695 N. Tracy Blvd. The trailer did not have a license plate, just a trailer number.
8:24 a.m.: A senior at Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th St., was found with a vaping device. School administrators said they would discipline the student.
1:41 p.m.: A caller driving on Grant Line Road near Chabot Court said a passenger was holding a rifle in a blue Chrysler driving east on Grant Line . Police searched the area, including side streets and the Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot, and couldn’t find the car.
4:45 p.m.: A resident on the 900 block of Windeler Avenue complained about being harassed by a woman who feeds stray cats in the area every morning and night. The resident said the woman had thrown rocks onto their property and threatened to blow up their house in the past. Police talked to the resident about restraining orders and trespassing warnings.
7:03 p.m.: A caller said someone broke into their SUV at Texas Roadhouse, 2422 Naglee Road. The caller said the back windshield and passenger windows were smashed and a briefcase and luggage were stolen. Police checked cars in the parking lot for damage.
11:35 p.m.: A resident on the 200 block of West Emerson Avenue said someone threw a rock through the back window of a vehicle. The resident didn’t have any idea who would do it but wanted the vandalism documented for insurance purposes.
Monday
3:44 a.m.: A person on Askren Court told police two men stole the caller’s green Toyota Tacoma pickup. The caller said the men arrived together in a white Ford F-150 pickup and the passenger drove away in the Tacoma. Police searched the area but couldn’t find either truck.
8:14 a.m.: A driver said a man in the passenger seat of another car pointed a gun at her while she was in a turn lane on Holly Drive. The woman told police she followed the car, a white Chevy Cruz, until it got onto Interstate 205 and the police told her to stop. The California Highway Patrol was given the information about the Chevy and the woman met with officers to discuss the possible road rage incident.
2:42 p.m.: Three tractor-trailer trucks were double-parked as they waited to get into U.S. Cold Storage, 1400 N. MacArthur Drive, causing vehicles to swerve out of the way.
4:38 p.m.: A homeless man was reportedly sitting in a chair near the back door of The Commons, 49 W. 10th St. The person who called the police was concerned because homeless people had turned off the power to the building in the area by getting into a fuse box. Officers said the man appeared to be just sitting and not doing anything. They talked to him but did not take a report.
6:01 p.m.: A man was reportedly walking around Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th St., and offering to fix people's cars. The person who called the police said he almost got into a fight with the man but then walked away. The man was also seen following a woman through the parking lot. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
10:13 p.m.: An alarm company reported receiving an emergency locator alarm from an airplane at Tracy Municipal Airport, 5749 S. Tracy Blvd., on a frequency that indicated an airplane possibly had a hard landing. Police did not have an identification number or any other information about the airplane. Officer checked the airport and found that someone was working on the plane.
Sunday
1:41 a.m.: A parent called the police and said their daughter had been elbowed and punched in the face by another woman, an acquaintance of a friend, at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. The caller didn’t know where the woman lived or whether she was still at the bar.
4:01 a.m.: Police were told that a homeless man and woman had passed out with beer cans around them at Tracy Launderette, 2316 East St., and customers were afraid to go in and do their laundry. The pair had walked away from the business, but an officer found them, lectured them and then let them go.
1:34 p.m.: A neighbor complained about people racing go-karts and illegally working on vehicles in 600 block of Scarlett Place. The neighbor believed that a business was being run out of a residential garage and said she had a code enforcement letter prohibiting working on motorcycles or other vehicles. An officer talked to a man, who said that he worked on projects in his garage as a hobby. He said that he had taken apart the engine of his son’s go-kart, which wasn’t being raced in the street. The officer looked at the letter and noted that there seemed to be no violation.
5:59 p.m.: A caller said he put out a small fire that a man started in the area of Dale Odell Drive and San Simeon Way. The caller said the man burned a T-shirt and walked away toward Hoyt Park. Police checked the area, but the man was gone.
8:51 p.m.: A worker at the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, said a man in his 20s touched her breasts and other body parts. She said the man asked her for some paper towels in the food court, and when she went into a closet to get them, he groped her. She said the man had left the mall.
Saturday
11:45 a.m.: A man wearing a backpack was seen walking around the neighborhood looking into cars parked on Hampshire Lane. He was last seen sitting on a bench near Lowell Avenue. Police took the man’s information.
2:32 p.m.: Police were told about a person in a Chevy Avalanche driving recklessly, cutting people off, brake-checking and making shooting gestures with his hand at people on Naglee Road after he exited the Interstate 205 freeway. Police were given the license plate number and officers were told to watch for the vehicle in the area.
4:54 p.m.: A caller said a neighbor was threatening to kill the caller for having a party. The caller described the neighbor and said he didn’t appear to have any weapons with him. Police talked to both people and told them to keep it down and leave each other alone.
9:21 p.m.: A caller on the 1500 block of Mae Avenue complained that someone was firing off M80 firecrackers in a backyard and debris was falling on the caller’s house. A second caller reported a party and loud fireworks. Police issued a warning.
Friday
10:10 a.m.: A woman called police after her 2-year-old grandchild locked her out of the house. Police then had to call for an ambulance after the woman fell and injured herself trying to climb a fence to get into the backyard.
10:51 a.m.: Police went to the 1200 block of West 11th Street for a report of a woman who was reportedly going into stores, yelling, screaming and breaking things. Police found that she was wanted on multiple warrants from Manteca.
1:30 p.m.: Tracy police spotted a car that had been reported as stolen on Interstate 205, taking the MacArthur Drive exit. Police made a traffic stop and arrested a man, who was also wanted on warrants from Manteca, and then notified the car owner in Stockton that the vehicle had been found.
6:01 p.m.: Police responded to a crash at the intersection of 11th Street and Crossroads Drive. No serious injuries were reported, but a van had to be towed away.
6:57 p.m.: Someone reported a sexual assault near the food court in West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. A man allegedly pushed a woman up against a wall near the restrooms and pinned her arms to the wall but did not remove any of her clothing. They were gone when the police arrived.
9:26 p.m.: A woman at Tracy Market, 15 E. Grant Line Road, reported that a man was trying to get into her car, banging on the window and trying to open the door. Police found the man and arrested him on a charge of being drunk and disorderly.
10:21 p.m.: A man reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint in Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle. He told police that two teenage boys, both wearing hoodies with bandannas covering their faces, told him to empty his pockets, and he gave them his wallet. They were last seen heading east toward Treehaven Lane.
Oct. 3
6:10 a.m.: Police responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Corral Hollow and Linne roads. No serious injuries were reported, but two of the cars had to be towed away.
8:10 a.m.: Tracy police and the California Highway Patrol went to the intersection of Chrisman and Valpico roads after a big rig backed into a BMW.
9:09 a.m.: Someone reported that a package of gold and silver worth $3,000 had been stolen from the U.S. Postal Service annex at 4025 Commercial Drive. The theft happened Sept. 1, and the person reporting the crime informed police that the post office had additional information on the thief, who reportedly signed a form to take possession of the package.
12:27 p.m.: A person at Spirit Halloween in Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Ave., reported that three women and a man had been in the store for more than an hour and had loaded up bags with merchandise. Two of the people got into a Nissan Cube and drove away, and police spoke with the two left behind, but they apparently didn’t have any stolen merchandise. Police gave them a trespassing warning.
9:54 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a prowler trying to get into a house on the 2300 block of Bessie Avenue. Police learned that the prowler was the ex-boyfriend of the woman living at the house, who was reportedly stalking her. Police found the 34-year-old man and arrested him on suspicion of drug possession and being drunk and disorderly.
11:46 p.m.: Three masked men reportedly smashed the glass at Ulta Beauty, 2475 Naglee Road, and took about $15,000 worth of fragrances. Police learned that thieves tend to hit multiple stores in a night, and in this case they had possibly identified two of the suspects. Tracy police advised the Modesto police, warning them that the store in that city could be hit next.
