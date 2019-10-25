A woman leaving work at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday reported that she witnessed a confrontation in the intersection of Hansen Road and Promontory Parkway and heard five or six gunshots. She told police that the people involved, including some who she thought were her employees, had stopped their cars in the intersection, got back into their cars and left, and then returned and started searching the area.
One of the cars left again, and police stopped the car at Hansen and Byron roads and detained a woman. Police also checked the intersection where the gunshots had been reported and found signs of reckless driving and five 9 mm shell casings a short distance away.
The woman was arrested and was being held on $175,000 bail at the San Joaquin County Jail as of Thursday, facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded handgun without being the registered owner, and willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.
Tracy police received 1,482 calls for service from Oct. 17 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:33 a.m.: Tracy police issued 38 citations to drivers in the area of International Parkway and Schulte Road in a two-hour period. The intersection has been the source of numerous complaints about drivers not obeying traffic laws.
8:09 a.m.: A caller said two or three women were fighting outside of the AM-PM mini-mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd., and one woman had a bloody nose. Police talked to all three women, who didn’t want to press charges against each other. Their injuries were minor.
11:32 a.m.: A resident on the 900 block of North West Street said a man was living in a shed next to their house on the adjoining lot and was concerned because of fires in the area. An officer checking the area said there appeared to be multiple municipal code violations and turned the case over to code enforcement.
1:19 a.m.: A man found a skunk in a cat trap in his backyard on the 600 block of West Sixth Street. He said the skunk kept spraying and he didn’t know what to do with it, but was going to try to kill it if an animal control officer didn’t take it off his hands. An animal control officer gave him advice on how to take care of the situation.
6:51 p.m.: Someone complained that a man was dumping several bags of garbage and a fire pit on Schulte Road halfway between Corral Hollow and Lammers roads. The person couldn’t get the license plate number of the man’s car, which was gone when police arrived.
Tuesday
3:19 a.m.: A manager of the Tracy Launderette, 2316 East St., wanted help from the police with a person who was asleep under the tables in the business. The manager hadn’t confronted the person yet and was waiting in a car. An officer checked and found that the person was awake and finishing up some laundry. The manager said it was OK to stay and finish.
5:34 a.m.: A driver at International Parkway and Schulte Road called and said other drivers were cutting into the lane at the last minute and there was nobody there to patrol it. The caller complained that what should be a 15-minute drive was taking nearly 45 minutes due to traffic congestion. About a half an hour later, the California Highway Patrol told Tracy Police people had been calling about reckless drivers in that intersection during the morning commute and advised police to send extra patrols.
8:01 a.m.: A sofa was spotted in the middle of the street at Homer Henry Court and Vallerand Road. A public works crew got rid of it.
10:19 a.m.: Someone called the police about a homeless man lying in the middle of the Jack in the Box parking lot, 611 W. Grant Line Road, and asking for help, though he didn’t appear to be injured. A bit later, someone at the restaurant called back and said the man had moved to the grass. An ambulance was called to take the man to a hospital in Manteca.
12:55 p.m.: The police were called about a vendor without a permit selling food from a cart with a large rainbow-colored umbrella at the corner of the Raley’s property, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd. An email was sent to code enforcement about the vendor.
7:50 p.m.: A person heard a car doing doughnuts and then a loud crash and people screaming in the area of Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run. Another person said a car struck a fire hydrant and water was going everywhere. The fire department went to shut off the water. The driver wasn’t injured, but the car had to be towed away.
9:52 p.m.: People living in the area of Homer Henry Court and the 100 block of Whittier Avenue reported drivers doing burnouts and driving recklessly. The drivers were gone when police arrived to both areas.
Monday
12:09 a.m.: A resident on the 1500 block of Henderson Court complained about hammering noises coming from behind their home. The resident said the noise had been going on for four hours and sounded like some kind of construction. Police found someone working on baseboards and gave them a warning.
3:47 a.m.: A caller said homeless people had set up a camp in front of Big Lots, 2681 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said it was a group of about three people and wanted them moved along for security reasons before a delivery truck arrived at 4 a.m. Police moved the group along.
7:05 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of Shamrock Way said electrical equipment had been taken apart and stripped for the copper wire sometime during the night. The caller said they didn’t have any surveillance video.
8:36 a.m.: Someone reported 20 homeless people sleeping in Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane, near the Lammersville Schoolhouse. The caller, who said they had shopping carts with them, was concerned because of recent fires set in the park. Code enforcement noted that a cleanup of the park was scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The people in the park were in the process of gathering their belongings to go somewhere else when the police arrived and gave them a warning.
11:11 a.m.: Employees at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital said a 24-year-old patient said she had been raped, possibly by a family friend, at a party. The woman left the hospital before the police arrived, and they were not able to follow up.
1:07 p.m.: Police were called to Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road for a report of a white pickup truck that had struck a fire hydrant. Police found that a Toyota truck had sheared off a hydrant and the driver was not breathing. Medics arrived and revived the man, who was then taken to San Joaquin County General Hospital.
1:58 p.m.: A caller said someone left two 55-gallon drums of oil in an alley behind Vintage Spirits, 2300 East St. The caller said the drums were sealed and nothing appeared to have leaked. The public works department was called to pick up the drums but couldn’t move them because they were on private property. The business was advised to call code enforcement.
5:41 p.m.: A resident on the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue said his daughter’s homeless friends had threatened to burn his house down. The man said he didn’t need the police to stop by, but he wanted them to be aware of the threat.
Sunday
12:10 a.m.: A caller said there were fireworks going off at the intersection of Crossroads and Greystone drives. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone setting off fireworks.
1:51 a.m.: Someone called the police about a man who was blocking a driveway and yelling at the bar manager and patrons at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. A dispatcher at the police department could hear the man yelling in the background of the call but told the caller there were no officers available to go to the bar. The man eventually left and was last seen driving away on Naglee Road. The California Highway Patrol was alerted about the man.
9:58 a.m.: Someone told police they could hear several goats that were waiting to be sacrificed in a backyard of a residence on the 2200 block of Ogden Sannazor Drive. The caller was upset and said people shouldn’t be doing that in city limits. Police checked and found only one baby goat on the property, and the owner planned to nurse it until it could be left alone and eventually be returned to a farm.
1:08 p.m.: A housekeeper at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., reported finding a handgun under a pillow. Police checked the names of the room's occupants and found no guns registered to them, but when they examined the gun, they found that it was a pellet gun. The motel planned to try to reach the person who had left it in the room and see if they wanted to pick it up.
3:28 p.m.: A caller said his 2000 Ford Expedition had been stolen two days earlier. He said a man who lives in Oregon took it for a test drive and never returned, and he hadn’t answered his calls.
8:40 p.m.: Someone on the 200 block of Brookview Drive reported hearing eight gunshots fired from two different weapons somewhere nearby, or else it might have been fireworks. Police checked the area and couldn’t find any shell casings or any damage to vehicles or homes.
Saturday
2:25 a.m.: A person at a business on the 2200 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported that a man in a pickup truck was parked behind the business and refused to leave in spite of being asked to leave repeatedly. Police arrived an arrested the man for being drunk and disorderly.
2:39 a.m.: Tracy Police went to 11th Street and MacArthur Drive after someone reported that a truck had crashed into a tree. The driver reportedly got out and appeared drunk. Police found the truck in a ditch on MacArthur Drive just north of 11th Street, and found the man believed to be the driver. The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and his truck was towed.
4:29 a.m.: A man on the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard reported that his truck had been stolen from his driveway after he left it running to warm up. The man called police again at 7:09 a.m. and said his brother had found the truck near Enyeart Road and Mello Court.
9:55 a.m.: Someone at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, reported that a man opened a beer in the store and was drinking it while shopping. The caller said the man paid for his groceries but appeared intoxicated as he wandered around the parking lot looking for his car. Police found him in front of Home Depot and gave him a ride home.
7:12 p.m.: Police received a report of a fight on the 1500 block of Andrew Street, with three men, one of them with a rifle, chasing another man. Police arrived and detained one man, while a woman, who the police ordered to stop, kept running. Another caller reported seeing three men and a woman hiding under a vehicle, the woman with a gun held to her head. Police sent out their armored vehicle but did not find out where the man with the gun went. Two people ended up arrested for being drunk and disorderly. Police got another call related to the same incident at 9:38 p.m. from a Lyft driver, who had just dropped a customer off at the customer’s girlfriend’s house, only to see the two get into a heated argument. The driver told the police that he told the man to calm down and the man punched him in the face, leaving him with a large cut above his eye. The driver told the police that he wanted to press charges.
Friday
3:32 p.m.: An argument was reported on 10th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Three men were trying to pull a fourth out of his car, which had hit another parked car, presumably owned by one of the other men. Police arrived in time to split up any fight, and a report was taken.
6:56 p.m.: Police received a call about a potential hit-and-run at Lowell Avenue and Tracy Boulevard. Three cars were involved in the collision, and two of the drivers left their vehicles and took off on foot. Both runners were eventually stopped by the police.
9:32 p.m.: Two men were reported to be breaking into cars in the Safeway parking lot, 1801 W. 11th St. The two were getting into different cars and were still there when the police arrived.
Oct. 17
12:18 a.m.: A small uproar ensued when a man refused to leave the main entrance of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd. Security guards had been dealing with the man for 30 minutes before the police were called. The man was cited on a warrant for being drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest.
1:48 a.m.: Police received a call about a man on a bike reportedly trying to break into the bathroom at Joe’s Smog Shack, 500 E. 10th St. The person who called saw the attempted burglary by camera and said the man tried to pick the lock before giving up. Police cited someone on a misdemeanor charge and released them.
1:48 p.m.: A car ran head-on into a bicyclist who was riding against traffic in a parking lot at 1975 W. 11th St. The bicyclist suffered head trauma and was rushed to a hospital for care.
3:26 p.m.: A white 2019 Ford Ranger was reported as missing from Tracy Ford, 3500 Auto Plaza Way. The keys were also missing from the dealership. The vehicle, which had no license plate, was last seen on the lot.
7:55 p.m.: Someone called about a man who had been screaming for an hour at Verizon Wireless, 2722 Naglee Road. The man reportedly became agitated while waiting in line to be helped and pointed his finger in the caller’s face. The man threw his broken phone across the store and demanded a new iPhone X. The police went to the store and spoke with the caller and the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.