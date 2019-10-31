Tracy Police Department has released a sketch of a woman who might be able to help with the investigation into the killing of 23-year-old Nikolis Martinez on Sept. 21.
Martinez was shot on West Carlton Way that afternoon, and while the police have not identified any potential suspects, they have released the descriptions of three vehicles believed to be in the area at the time of the shooting.
Today, police investigators released a sketch of a woman believed to have been in a white SUV, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet, that was in the area at the time of the shooting.
Crime Prevention Specialist Stephany Valadez of the Tracy Police Department said that investigators don’t know at this point what the woman’s connection to the case may be, but she might have information that could prove valuable to the investigation. She was described as Hispanic, in her 20s or 30s.
People who have information about the woman, the white SUV, or either of the other two cars — a gold or silver SUV and a four-door Chrysler 300 — should call Tracy Police Detective Jarod Jesser at 831-6640.
Tracy police also accept anonymous tips through their general line, 831-6550, or through Tracy Crime Stoppers, 831-4847. People can also send tips by text by typing in “TIPTPD” with a message and sending it to 274637 (CRIMES).
