The U.S. Postal Service office at 125 W. Ninth St. will be housed in portable buildings for a few more weeks, according to post office staff.
Since the first week of September, customers have picked up their mail in a portable building containing all the post office boxes, and another portable building houses the temporary service counter.
Meanwhile, the lobby and service counter in the 52-year-old building will get a face-lift.
Workers at the post office expect the temporary arrangement to be in place for about four more weeks.
