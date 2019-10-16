Leticia Ramirez is Tracy’s new city attorney, following the Tracy City Council’s unanimous approval of her new contract on Tuesday night.
Ramirez has been Tracy’s interim city attorney since June, filling the spot after the resignation of City Attorney Tom Watson in May. Before that, she had been the assistant city attorney since October 2016.
Ramirez is a 2004 graduate of Stanford University and went on to become an organizer for Service Employees International Union and a policy analyst for Advancement Project in the Los Angeles area.
She studied law at University of California, Los Angeles from 2009 to 2012. After earning her Juris Doctor degree, she worked as a judicial law clerk at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas for a year and then spent two years as a public law associate with Meyers Nave Riback Silver & Wilson law firm in Oakland before being hired by the city of Tracy.
Her new contract, effective as of the start of this month, gives her a $225,000 annual salary plus retirement and health benefits, a car allowance, sick leave, vacation and management leave.
The city attorney and the city manager are the only two people on the city staff who are hired directly by the City Council.
