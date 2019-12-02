Tracy Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Steven Weber in Dr. Powers Park three weeks ago.
Weber, 58, died at the park near the public restroom just before 8 p.m. Nov. 13. The police said he had been cut or stabbed.
Tracy Police Department investigators have learned that Weber had lived in Tracy for a few years. They believe he traveled for work but did not say what type of job he did or whether he worked in Tracy or elsewhere.
Anyone with information about the killing can call Detective Camillo Swiger, 831-6648; Sgt. Timothy Bauer, 831-6605; or the Tracy Police Department business line, 831-6550.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Tracy Crime Stoppers, 831-4847, or texted to 274637 by including TIPTPD with the message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.