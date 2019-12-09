A Tracy man sought in the shooting death of 23-year-old Nikolis Martinez was found in northwestern Mexico and is now in jail in Southern California.
A Tracy Police Department news release said that Enrique Guillen-Valles, 21, a U.S. citizen, was arrested in Mexicali on Friday by Mexican police.
He was deported back to the United States, where he was arrested and taken to the Imperial County Jail in El Centro. He will be sent back to San Joaquin County for prosecution.
Tracy police worked with the U.S. Marshal Service to catch him.
Martinez was shot multiple times Sept. 21 on the 200 block of West Carlton Way and died there.
Guillen-Valles was named as one of two suspects in the killing Nov. 6, and the county district attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant on charges of murder with an enhancement of discharging a firearm resulting in great bodily injury or death.
The other suspect, Nicole Diaz, 28, of Tracy, was arrested Nov. 5. A Chrysler 300 sought by police in connection with the homicide was recovered at the time of her arrest.
Diaz is being held without bail in the San Joaquin County Jail. She is charged with murder and being armed with a firearm. Her next scheduled court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 30 in the Stockton branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court.
