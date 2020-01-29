Budget problems have forced a delay in awarding a contract for an extensive revamping of the main entrance to the Defense Logistics Agency’s distribution depot southeast of Tracy.
A depot spokesperson said the contract is now scheduled to be awarded in May for what is called the Access Control Point Project, which is designed to increase depot entry security.
Originally, $18.8 million was allocated for the project during the 2019 fiscal year. Bringing costs into line with the budget has caused the delay.
The project calls for the intersection at Chrisman and Valpico roads to be upgraded from a four-way stop to a signal-controlled intersection. A multilane depot entry road leading from the intersection will parallel the eastern side of Chrisman Road, connecting to a visitor center and visitor parking area.
People driving into the depot operations area, including employees, will pass through an identification checkpoint with a canopy cover leading to a covered vehicle inspection area near an inspection office building.
Additional fencing and vehicle barriers will be part of the new entry complex.
Funding for another $14.6 million in depot construction projects for the 2020 fiscal year was included in the recently approved military spending budget.
Those projects will focus on improving depot fire protection with extensive upgrades to fire detection, alarm and sprinkler systems along with an improved emergency warning system.
