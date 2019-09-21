The police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon on West Carlton Way, the city’s third homicide this summer and the second on that street.
A Tracy Police Department news release Sunday morning said a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene. A dark four-door car seen in the area at the time is believed to have been involved in the crime.
Police responded to a report of gunfire at 3:40 p.m. They found the victim near a white Chevy Silverado facing east on Carlton east of Parker Avenue. Residents in the area said they heard several rapid-fire gunshots.
Police blocked the road at Parker Avenue and about a block east of the pickup while detectives and crime scene technicians investigated the shooting scene.
Several evidence markers were placed on the road near the truck, including a cluster near the driver's-side door. The victim’s body was concealed by a screen near the passenger door.
Lt. Tony Sheneman said Saturday night that the investigation was continuing and he couldn’t discuss any more details of the shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crime or the vehicle to call Tracy Crime Stoppers, 831-4847 (831-ITIP), or Detective Jarrod Jesser, 831-6540.
The killing is the third in Tracy this year and the second on West Carlton Way.
Andrea Cervantes-Alejandre, 18, was found dead in an apartment on the 100 block of West Carlton Way on June 22. Police named Antonio Flores-Cuellar, 41, as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest June 26.
Parmjit Singh, 64, was stabbed to death while he walked in Gretchen Talley Park on Aug. 25. Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, was taken into custody about a week later and charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Stockton for further arraignment Oct. 15.
