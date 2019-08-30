Police have reached out to the community for help as they search for the killer of Parmjit Singh, 64, of Tracy, who was slain while walking in a neighborhood park in south Tracy on Sunday night.
On Thursday, Singh’s son-in-law Harnek Singh Kang formally announced a $20,000 reward, funded by the Sikh community and local residents, for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Singh's death.
No one had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon in connection with Singh’s death, and no suspects had been named.
Tracy Police Department has released two short videos and asked for the community's help in the investigation.
The first, made public on Monday, shows someone running near where Singh was killed around that same time. Interim Police Chief Alex Neicu described that individual as “a person of interest,” indicating that investigators want to talk to him and see what he might know.
The second video was released Thursday afternoon and shows Singh walking on a neighborhood street at 8:42 p.m. Calls to police about his fatal injuries were made just after 9 p.m.
“I think that may spark somebody’s memory,” Neicu said. “They may remember something that may seem insignificant, but it may be a piece of the puzzle that helps us further the investigation.”
The department has also sought help from other agencies, including conversations with area police chiefs in the area to see whether they had any similar cases.
“We reached out to the FBI for some technical assistance in processing some of the evidence,” Neicu said Thursday. “We have a lot of digital evidence that needs to be processed, and the more technology and the more eyes we can put on that, I think the better it’s going to be for the case.”
Anyone who has any information on the killing is asked to call Detective Camillo Swiger at 831-6648 or Detective Jarrod Jesser at 831-6640. People can also call the police department’s general line at 831-6550, call Tracy Crime Stoppers at 831-4847, or text “TIPTPD” plus a message to 274637.
