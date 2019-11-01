Beginning Monday, Melanie Smith will serve as managing editor of the Tracy Press, overseeing the news content and the newsroom staff.
Smith, a Tracy High School graduate, joined the Press as a copy editor in 2005 and has remained a consistent presence in the newsroom. She has managed the Our Town section and the Datebook for several years and coordinates content for the Friday print edition and daily online edition.
Bob Brownne and Glenn Moore will continue to cover local news and sports for the Press.
News tips can be sent to tpnews@tracypress.com. Smith can be reached directly at msmith@tracypress.com or 830-4232.
