Representatives of four local school districts and other area schools will compete in the San Joaquin County spelling bee Dec. 3 in Stockton.
Spellers in fourth through sixth grades will compete in an elimination round Dec. 2, and the top 15 will take the stage for the final round, which is open to the public and starts at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the county office of education, 2707 Transworld Drive, in Stockton. The winner and runner-up will represent San Joaquin County in the state bee May 9 in Stockton.
Seventh through ninth grade spellers will compete in a written contest Dec. 4 at the county office immediately after the elementary bee. The top two will represent San Joaquin County at the state level May 2 in San Rafael.
Lammersville Unified School District will send a total of eight Mountain House students to the elementary and junior high spelling bees, including a two-time state qualifier.
The elementary spellers are Ananya Reddy, a sixth grader at Hansen School; Sidharth Sanegepalli, a sixth grader at Altamont School; Saanvi Banerjee, a fifth grader at Bethany School; and Natalie Navarro, a Bethany fourth grader.
Rohin Prashanth, a seventh grader at Wicklund School who won the county’s elementary spelling bee two years in a row, will compete at the junior high level this year. Also representing Lammersville Unified are Heba Munad, a freshman at Mountain House High School; Ryan Huang, a Bethany eighth grader; and Edric Baluyot, a Mountain House High freshman.
Jefferson Elementary School District is sending two Traina School sixth graders, Kyle Bell and Simran Kaur, to the elementary bee. The district’s junior high contestants are Riya Bhatia, an eighth grader at Hawkins School, and Kayden Mattos, a Jefferson School eighth grader.
Tracy Unified will send the students who took the top four places at the districtwide spelling bee Nov. 1.
The elementary qualifiers are Arshaan Nijjer, a fifth grader from South/West Park Elementary School; Lawrevell Villanueva, a Jacobson Elementary School fifth grader; Armando Martin, a Williams Middle School sixth grader; and Mark Ethan Ramos, fourth place, a Kelly School sixth grader.
Tracy Unified’s junior high spellers are Kobra Mohammadi, an eighth grader at Monte Vista Middle School; Sabeeh Khan, a seventh grader at Poet-Christian School; Kyle Lu, a Monte Vista eighth grader; and Lara Ticsay, a Kimball High School freshman.
Bella Vista Christian Academy has selected fifth grader Ryan Nguyen and eighth grader Hayden Singh to compete in the county spelling bees.
Banta Elementary School District’s charter school, NextGeneration STEAM Academy in River Islands, will be represented by fifth grader Tennessee McGraw, a repeat county qualifier, and seventh grader He Song.
River Islands Technology Academy, another charter school, will send sixth grader Prakrit Bharadwaj and seventh grader Medha Boddugari.
