Students stake claim to history at MLK Breakfast

The people who filled the Tracy High School cafeteria Monday morning were challenged to consider how they will place their own stamp on history.
They had gathered to celebrate the life and work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at the 24th annual MLK Breakfast, sponsored by the Black Student Union clubs from Kimball, Tracy and West high schools in partnership with Tracy Unified School District and the Tracy African American Association.
Audrey Harrison, West High’s BSU adviser, thanked the audience for being there.
“It’s really beautiful to look out here and see all your faces and to see the diversity in the room,” Harrison said. “Martin Luther King was nothing if he wasn’t for all people — all shades, he was for people. It is beautiful to behold and I thank you.”
Keynote speakers at the breakfast responded to this year’s theme, “Placing Our Stamp on History,” as they spoke about their place in history.
LaPraya Simon, a former Tracy High School student, talked about her experience in school, where some teachers encouraged and supported students both inside and outside of the classroom while others seemed focused on test scores to the exclusion of everything else. She vowed that her place in history would not be determined by her school transcript.
“We’ve created a theory, grades define us, who we are as a person. I dream that society will not judge me by a number or a letter but for the content of my character,” she said. “Now it’s time for me to make my stamp on history, the first page on me telling the story where student and teacher are compatible with one another, teachers listening to students.”
Jalah Farris, a freshman at West High, spoke of finding purpose.
“In each and every one of us is the power to create the world we want,” he said. “If you are bothered by something, then educate yourself enough to change it. We are often looked down upon just because of our age, but the real truth is we are the generation that will eventually run this Earth. I guess the message I am trying to get across is never let anything or anyone take away your purpose.
“You are important and you are needed. It only takes one person to start a new way of life, it only takes one person to help someone see the beauty in their self and change their life. It only takes you to do the things many before you never had the courage to do. Never let anyone underestimate you, and make your stamp on the world.”
Yolande Barial Knight, president of the TAAA, presented the association’s annual MLK Image Award to Mary McGill, president of the Tracy Golden Agers, for her efforts working with seniors and a career in social welfare that covered more than 30 years.
McGill thanked the organizers for the award saying she was surprised and speechless when told she was receiving the award.
“To me, this award is because one of the greatest men God put here on this Earth to lead his people,” she said. “Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to fighting the fights of black Americans. We had a lot of fights and we still have a long way to go. You will never know how much this Martin Luther King award means to me.”
Proceeds from the breakfast and auction — about $2,800 — will support the BSU clubs at Kimball, Tracy and West high schools.
The adviser of the Kimball High BSU, Kehia McKinney, ended the breakfast by calling all students to the front of the room and asking them how they would shape history. She promised them that the adults gathered there would support them in their endeavors and that they could rely on them when they needed help.
Then the students began a call-and-response chorus:
"We are?"
The reply from the room was immediate and resounding:
"The village!"
