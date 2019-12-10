San Joaquin County wants to hear from people who bike on county roads and those who’d like to start.
The county public works department is updating its bicycle master plan, which aims to fill in gaps in bike routes and make better connections between cities and other facilities in the county. The last time the plan was updated was 2010.
Existing county bike routes run along West Schulte Road between Lammers and Hansen roads, west of Tracy city limits, and around Wicklund Village in Mountain House.
People can get involved by filling out a survey and marking up an interactive map at www.bikesjc.org.
The map shows existing bike routes and other people’s comments and suggestions. Early contributors have asked for better bicycle access on Corral Hollow Road south of Valpico Road, more and wider bike paths north of city limits, and safe routes to the Altamont Corridor Express station, among other comments.
The map and the survey will close Jan. 31. After that, the county will draft an update for the bicycle master plan and host open houses in the spring to tell people about it.
