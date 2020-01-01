An online survey is designed to find out what Tracy shoppers want and where they go to buy it.
The city’s Economic Development Department launched its 2019 retail survey in December, asking people to share their shopping and dining preferences.
More than 1,200 people responded to the city’s first retail survey in 2013. The results of that survey and a follow-up three years later helped the city staff attract several new businesses to Tracy, according to Barbara Harb from the Economic Development Department. Chipotle, which opened on Naglee Road in 2017, was listed as a top-five restaurant in the 2013 survey results.
The 12 questions on this year’s survey ask residents about how they shop online, spend money in other cities, and decide where to buy.
The survey also asks residents to list the top three retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues they would like to see open in Tracy. Providing demographic information, including household income, ethnicity and gender, is optional.
Links to the survey can be found on the city’s Economic Development website, www.thinkinsidethetriangle.com, and the city’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor, Twitter and LinkedIn.
The survey will close Jan. 13.
