A 35-year-old Stockton woman was killed and an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when a tractor-trailer hit their SUV head-on on Highway 4 at Tracy Boulevard, about 10 miles north of the city.
California Highway Patrol said in a news release that the crash happened at 7:45 a.m. Friday when a 2010 International tractor-trailer driven by a 54-year-old Stockton man crossed the double yellow lines into eastbound traffic just west of the intersection with Tracy Boulevard.
The tractor-trailer struck the front of a 2010 Dodge Journey SUV, pushing it off the road. The driver, the 35-year-old woman from Stockton, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical technicians. Her 11-year-old passenger had major injuries and was airlifted to San Joaquin General Hospital.
After hitting the SUV, the tractor-trailer continued west in the eastbound lanes, sideswiping a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by a 32-year-old woman from Stockton with three children on board. She and the children, ages 9, 4 and 11 months, were taken by ambulance to the county hospital with minor injuries.
The truck driver was taken to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. CHP officers arrested him at the hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence and took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
Highway 4 was closed in both directions near the crash scene, and Caltrans was detouring traffic south on Tracy Boulevard to avoid the closure. The highway was expected to open sometime after 6 p.m.
