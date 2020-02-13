After a yard-to-yard search, the Tracy SWAT team captured a 17-year-old who was suspected of gang ties and wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a June shooting on West Street.
The youth, whose name has not been disclosed, was found in a backyard on the 200 block of East Carlton Way around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A handgun was found nearby.
Tracy Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the teenager was suspected of involvement in a June 19 shooting on West Street near the Housing Authority of San Joaquin. Police were called to West Street at 10:15 that night for a report of several gunshots. They found a person with multiple gunshot wounds and evidence scattered over the road near an SUV.
Police records said the shooter wore a mask and ran away through the housing authority property. The victim’s wounds were not life threatening.
Detectives investigating the shooting over the course of several months identified the 17-year-old as a suspect and gathered enough evidence to get a warrant for his arrest on charges of attempted homicide, shooting into an inhabited dwelling and gang enhancements.
At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers saw the teen get into the passenger seat of a car. They followed, and the car stopped near the intersection of Mae Avenue and Beverly Place near the Tracy Learning Center, 51 E. Beverly Place.
Police put the K-12 school on lockdown as a precaution while they hunted for the suspect, who had taken off running northeast toward East Carlton Way and who they believed might be armed. Two people who stayed with the car were held at gunpoint by officers.
Police surrounded the neighborhood and called for the local SWAT team and armored vehicle. A California Highway Patrol helicopter and a drone from the Manteca Police Department were also called in to help search backyards and roofs.
The SWAT team began a yard-by-yard search and eventually found the teen in the backyard of an East Carlton home, where he was taken into custody without incident. Police said a handgun was also found at the scene.
The teen was booked into county juvenile hall on the attempted homicide warrant and on suspicion of being in possession of the handgun.
