A young man was killed and another was badly hurt when a car crashed into a ditch off a dirt road northwest of Tracy over the weekend.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said that the victim, 18, was a passenger in a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 19-year-old man from Tracy.
Just after midnight Friday, they were driving about 53 mph heading west on a dirt road south of Grant Line Road and east of Hansen Road. The car failed to follow a curve in the road and went down into a ditch and overturned.
Both the driver and the passenger were thrown from the car, and the car landed on top of the passenger. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday. The person who called 911 told the CHP that there was a body under the car in the ditch.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with major internal injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names have not been released.
The news release said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and the driver was not arrested.
