Local residents can show their appreciation for the service and sacrifices of U.S. military veterans by participating in a new Valentines for Veterans program sponsored by Rep. Josh Harder.
Schools, families, clubs, businesses and people of all ages can participate by making valentines and getting them to Harder’s office, which will distribute them to veterans with the help of organizations including Pacific Project Heroes and local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.
Between now and Feb. 10, cards and notes can be dropped off at Harder’s Modesto office or mailed to 4701 Sisk Road, Ste. 202, Modesto, CA 95356.
More information: 579-5458 or harder.house.gov.
