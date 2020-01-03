featured

The year in photos: 2019

Central School demolition continues

Workers pull down a section of the old Central School on June 24.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

It was a busy year behind the lens with triumphs and tragedies sharing space on the newspaper’s pages.

Covering the news sometimes meant standing behind the yellow tape at late-night crime scenes, choking in the smoke of wind-fueled fires and looking at the wreckage of crashed cars.

The year in sports included championship seasons, playoff losses and school rivalries.

And in between were the everyday pictures of parades and parties, celebrations, and other events that helped make up the story of 2019.

The Year in Pictures

Look back at some of the most memorable moments of 2019 through the lens.

