The Tracy City Council appointed two new planning commissioners Tuesday, bringing the commission back to a full five members.
The council received 20 applications for the two seats, one vacated by Ed Gable and the other vacated by Rajwinder Kaur. On a unanimous vote Tuesday, the council appointed Maurice Francis and Gurtej Atwal to take their places.
Atwal is a transportation planning engineer with Caltrans and has an MBA in finance from California State University, East Bay. He will replace Kaur, who was appointed in 2018 to a partial term set to expire in March 2020, and the council also agreed to appoint him to a full four-year team starting in March.
Maurice is a senior project engineer for California Water Service Group in San Jose and graduated from the University of Texas, El Paso in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He replaces Gable, who had been on the commission since March 2018. Francis will complete a term that was set to expire in March 2022.
They join commissioners Joseph Orcutt, who was appointed in 2013; Albert Hudson, appointed in 2016; and Chad Wood, appointed in 2018.
The five-member commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month and conducts reviews and public hearings regarding land use and development in town, including general plan policy, new residential and commercial projects, subdivisions, and city zoning matters.
