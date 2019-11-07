A Sacramento man is in jail, accused of shooting two people in their north Tracy home Tuesday night.
Tracy Police Department has reported that Gregory Castles, 36, knocked on the door of a home on the 100 block of Brannon Drive at about 7:30 p.m. When the door opened, he allegedly started shooting, hitting two people.
Police dispatch records indicate that the victims, a husband and wife, were shot in the arm and the hand with a .22-caliber handgun. Their injuries are not life threatening.
Brannon Drive is off West Clover Road east of Holly Drive, just south of Interstate 205.
The police do not know what motivated the attack, but they described Castles as an acquaintance of one of the victims.
Investigators tracked Castles back to Sacramento, where he was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. They searched his home and found evidence connecting him with the shooting, including a handgun they believe was used in the attack.
Castles is being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of San Joaquin Superior Court at 1:25 p.m. Friday to face charges of attempted murder, disorderly conduct, and damage to jail or prison property.
