A doctor who practiced medicine in Tracy and Dublin has been indicted by a federal grand jury for prescribing highly addictive drugs to patients without a medical need.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California announced that Dr. Edmund Kemprud had been arrested Monday. He is alleged to have prescribed the opioids hydrocodone and oxycodone, which are powerful painkillers, and the anxiety medication alprazolam, also known as Xanax, “outside the course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes.”
All three medications are commonly abused as recreational drugs.
Between Sept. 6, 2018, and March 5, Kemprud is accused of prescribing a total of 295 hdyrocodone pills, 230 oxycodone pills and 60 alprazolam pills to two undercover state investigators on 14 separate occasions.
In a statement released Monday, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said his office had made it a priority to prosecute those who put prescription drugs into the wrong hands.
“Diversion of drugs with a legitimate purpose to those who abuse them or sell to abusers is a costly and dangerous enterprise,” Scott said. “Fortunately, with the cooperative efforts of our state and local partners, we have the ability to track powerful prescription drugs and find those who attempt to divert them.”
The grand jury’s indictment listed Kemprud as having a medical practice in Tracy and Dublin.
Lauren Horwood, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said the location of his practice in Tracy wasn’t included in the public documents for the case.
Paperwork filed with the state in April identifies him as the president of Alliance Medical Spas Inc., which was registered at 819 Central Ave. That is also the address of A Perfect Finnish Medical Spa, but the person who answered the phone said Kemprud does not practice there.
Kemprud was arraigned Monday in federal court in Sacramento and pleaded not guilty.
Horwood said Kemprud had been released on $200,000 bail. He voluntarily gave up his Drug Enforcement Agency registration number, so he can’t legally prescribe opioids anymore.
One of the terms of his release on bail is that Kemprud can’t see medical patients after Dec. 21. Horwood said he had told the court that he had patients scheduled for upcoming Botox treatments in Tracy.
The maximum penalty for the charges against Kemprud is 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million, or both.
