A man from Tracy fell to his death from the roof of a hair salon with a bag of burglary tools Tuesday in Carson City, Nevada.
A news release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said that Ronald Edward Kidd of Tracy was found dead on the floor of the Cutting Edge Salon, a one-story building in a strip mall in the Nevada state capital.
Investigators believe Kidd was trying to break into the salon by cutting through the roof. At some point, he fell, crashed through the ceiling and hit the floor.
He was found at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at which point he was unresponsive. The Carson City Fire Department was called to try to revive him, but he was pronounced dead.
A bag of burglary tools was found at the scene. Detectives believe Kidd was working alone.
The sheriff’s office also said that Kidd had “an extensive record for theft and robbery.”
Tracy Police Department has no record of contact with Kidd for crimes in Tracy.
Carson City detectives are still investigating the burglary. Anyone with information about the crime can call 775-887-2008.
