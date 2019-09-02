An online company with a New Jersey mailing address is approaching local businesses to sell so-called Tracy Awards, which have no connection to the annual Best of Tracy reader awards conferred by the Tracy Press.
The company promoting itself as Tracy Business Recognition is targeting business owners with emails inviting them to buy Tracy Award Program packages starting at $149 through a website.
The Best of Tracy reader awards, now in its 20th year, is wholly owned by Tracy Press, and all awards are conferred by the newspaper. Any other company representing itself as being able to provide Best of Tracy recognition is not legitimate.
This year’s Best of Tracy results are based on a write-in ballot distributed to readers in June and will be published in October. All winners will be informed over the coming weeks. Business owners can also contact the Tracy Press at 209-835-3030 for more information.
