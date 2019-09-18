Three major projects are expected to attract the most volunteers taking part in Tracy’s Day of Service this Saturday.
The top projects:
• Putting sod plugs into berms surrounding soccer fields at the Legacy Fields sports complex in north Tracy.
• Spreading mulch along a 2,000-foot embankment along Arezzo Way in south Tracy.
• Helping sort donations of nonperishable food and toys at the Brighter Christmas warehouse.
Ron Pepperman, chairman of Tracy’s Day of Service, said details and sign-ups for each of the major projects, and other projects as well, can be obtained at JustServe.org, an independent online processing site for organizations needing volunteer help.
“Dozens of local opportunities on the website will help nearly everyone interested in taking part to find something that fits their own interests, skills and available time,” he said. “There is no cost.”
Pepperman and the Legacy Fields and Arezzo Way projects will both start at 8 a.m. and continue to noon or earlier if completed. The Brighter Christmas project, in a new warehouse just east of MacArthur Drive after it passes under Interstate 205, will start at 8:30 a.m. and continue to noon or earlier if completed.
“The duration of each projects depends on how many volunteers show up to help,” he reported.
Already signed up for Saturday’s projects are groups of students from Mountain House High School and Delta Charter Schools, students from other schools, and members of the Youth Advisory Commission, which is part of the Tracy Parks & Community Services Department. Also on board are independent families, religious groups and Scouts.
Volunteers spread out across Tracy to put a fresh coat of yellow paint on hundreds of city fire hydrants.
Tracy’s participation in the Day of Service began two years ago with the painting of fire hydrants throughout Tracy and continued last year with mulching projects.
“We work together as representatives of the many different cultures, ethnicities, religions, countries and philosophies found in Tracy,” Pepperman said. “As we do, we become better neighbors.”
Additional information on Saturday’s activities can be obtained by phoning Pepperman at 815-8208 or 408-685-8385.
