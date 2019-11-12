Sears at the West Valley Mall will close early next year, shutting its doors for good after 22 years as one of the mall’s anchor stores.
A Nov. 7 news release from Transformco, the company that bought most of the assets of Sears Holding Corp. this February, announced that the Sears store at 3350 Naglee Road was one of 96 Sears and Kmart stores slated for closure by early February 2020.
Going-out-of-business sales will begin Dec. 2. Stores that are closing will not participate in after-Thanksgiving Black Friday sales.
Of the 96 stores to be closed, 28 are in California. After the closures, Transformco said it will operate 182 stores across the country.
The Tracy store survived several earlier rounds of Sears store closures since the sale to Transformco.
That company said it was “focusing on competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled” and that its owners and another investor had recently invested an additional $250 million.
The plan to build an 83,000-square-foot Sears anchor store on the east side of the West Valley Mall was announced in 1996 after months of speculation. Its grand opening on Oct. 25, 1997, marked a return to Tracy after a catalog store closed downtown in 1989.
The department store sells tools, appliances, clothes and kitchenware and has an optical center and an auto center.
Sears will join a list of major tenants that have closed or left the West Valley Mall in recent years, including Ross Dress for Less, Hometown Buffet and Barnes & Noble Booksellers. Gottschalks, one of the original anchors, closed in 2009 after declaring bankruptcy and was replaced by Macy's in October 2010.
Calls to the West Valley Mall management office were not returned.
The local Sears store can be reached at 830-2300.
