By the time schools begin the 2020-21 school year, middle schools and K-8 schools will have a new challenge on their hands: How to deal with unruly students while keeping them in the classroom.
A law that takes effect in July forbids schools to suspend a student for disrupting school activities or for willfully defying the authority of school officials. The law applies to students in grades 4 to 8, where a similar older law applied only to students from kindergarten to third grade. The law is also expanded to include charter schools.
Rob Pecot, Tracy Unified School District’s director of student services and curriculum, said Tracy Unified is already well ahead of other districts in the state when it comes to handling disciplinary matters without removing students from the classroom.
“We in Tracy Unified didn’t really suspend for defiance a great deal before. We tried to do some alternative interventions,” Pecot said. “We have an initiative in our district — rigor, relevance and relationships — where we’re really trying to establish relationships with students, whether it be teacher to student, student to counselor. Sometimes it’s student to security staff or office staff.”
Senate Bill 419, introduced by 9th District Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, gained overwhelming support in the Assembly, with Democrats voting in favor of the bill and Republicans opposed, 58-17. The Senate approved the bill 31-8, again on a party-line vote with all Democrats in favor and nearly all Republicans opposed. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law Sept. 9.
Skinner noted that the bill was in response to suspensions for minor instances of misbehavior, “such as refusing to take off a hat, talking back or falling asleep in class … without consideration of the root causes of the student’ actions.” She further stated that research confirms that suspending students at any age “fails to improve student behavior and greatly increases the likelihood that the student will fail, be pushed out of school, and/or have contact with the juvenile justice system.”
Pecot said that avoiding suspension of students was a local priority before the legislation came along.
According to the California Department of Education’s figures, as listed on www.caschooldashboard.org, Tracy Unified School District has seen a steady decline between 2017 and 2019 in the number of students suspended from school.
In 2017, school administrators suspended 9.4% of the district’s 15,964 students at least once in the current school year. In 2019, that figure dropped to 7% of the district’s 15,661 students.
“I would say this legislation is in place because unfortunately some schools and school districts were suspending students and not working with students to form the relationships that we’re trying to form here in Tracy,” Pecot said. “Hopefully this will force them to put in the intervention and pieces that are already established in Tracy Unified. I think it’s fair to say we’re ahead of the curve, and frankly most districts are.”
Stephen Theall was the assistant principal at Kimball High School for the past two school years and is now the principal at Freiler School, a K-8 school with 775 students.
“For us at the school level, it’s just been building a relationship with the student and from there building that relationship with the family,” Theall said. “In large part, we’re going to avoid a lot of the issues that could be qualified as willful defiance or disruption as long as the student’s family believes that every adult on the campus has the student’s best interests in mind and knows they can do well and have success.
“I don’t anticipate, at our level, this new law having much change in our practice, because we were already looking at ways other than suspension to have a student correct their behavior. At the end of the day, we have to get our kids inside the doors to have them learn.”
He added that when administrators do suspend students, they are obligated to follow up with students and families to address the problems underlying the students’ behavior.
“When families send their children to our schools, they expect us to treat their children like our own. Every single time I’ve suspended a student before, every single time I will move them forward,” Theall added.
State law still includes a long list of actions and behaviors that could result in suspension, including having drugs, drug paraphernalia or weapons at school; harassment, bullying or threats against school employees or fellow students; and actions that would be felony or misdemeanor crimes.
“We have a duty to educate, but we also have a duty to keep people safe in our community, and sometimes keeping people safe means you remove somebody from the environment for a little bit,” Theall said. “Not because you want them gone forever, but because the choice they made was so unsafe that they’ve got to be away so we can calm the waters and bring them back in.”
While advocating the legislation in the state Senate, Skinner noted that the new law was necessary as a matter of fairness. She cited research indicating that “Black students, other students of color, students with disabilities, and LGBTQ students are disproportionately suspended for low-level subjective offenses, such as defiance/disruption.”
The Department of Education’s figures show that in Tracy Unified in 2019, the groups of students most likely to be suspended were foster youth (19.8%), African American students (13.5%), students with disabilities (12.8%) and homeless students (11.9%). Those that came closest to the 7% average were English learners (7.3%) and Hispanic (7.6%) students. Those categories below the 7% average included Asian (3.5%) and white (6.2%) students. The state does not have a separate category for LGBTQ students.
“We’re aware of those numbers, and we talk about it pretty consistently, in regard to what interventions we can offer,” Pecot said. “Obviously there’s some objectivity, but when you stick to the policy, the board policy or school regulations that we’re working on, you can minimize that subjectivity.
“It goes back to relationships. It goes back to being proactive. What can we put in place in this district that works with homeless, foster, some of those categories we don’t even know,” he said, adding, “It’s not just students. It’s families sometimes that need additional services.”
