The police have arrested a Tracy woman in the killing of Nikolis Martinez and are looking for a second suspect, a Tracy man they believe is armed and has fled the area.
Martinez, 23, was shot multiple times on West Carlton Way on Sept. 21 and died at the scene.
Nicole Diaz, 28, was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of involvement in the killing. She was booked into San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp, where she remains without bail. She is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon in Stockton on a charge of murder.
Tracy Police Department also has an arrest warrant for Enrique Guillen-Valles, 21, of Tracy. He is wanted for homicide and is believed to have fled.
The police believe Martinez, Diaz and Guillen-Valles knew each other and the killing was not a random act.
Tracy Police Department released a sketch Thursday of a woman in her 20s or 30s they believed was in a white SUV near where Martinez was killed.
They had previously released photos of three vehicles: the white SUV, a gold or silver SUV, and a gray Chrysler 300 that is believed to have been used by the shooter and that is now in the department’s keeping.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone who has information can call Detective Jarod Jesser at 831-6640.
Tracy police also accept anonymous tips at 831-6550 or through Tracy Crime Stoppers, 831-4847. People can also send tips by text by typing in “TIPTPD” with a message and sending it to 274637 (CRIMES).
