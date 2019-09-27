Tracy Unified School District’s plans for changes in the special education program are meeting resistance after the former director of special education and his supporters filled the school board’s Tuesday meeting with a standing-room-only crowd to protest his release.
Christopher Crone learned last week that he was being placed on administrative leave from his job as TUSD’s director of special education, a job he has held for 10 months.
Crone told the school board Tuesday that his release came as a big surprise. He told the board that he had been scheduled to meet Friday with his special education leadership staff, but instead TUSD Superintendent Brian Stephens called Crone into his office for a meeting and informed him that the district was “moving in a different direction” regarding special education.
“I asked, what did I do? Nobody could give me an answer. They don’t have to give me an answer. There’s no answer as to what I did,” Crone told the board. “The only thing that I got was that I had an evaluation and there’s information in that evaluation.”
He went on to tell the board that his performance evaluation from June 19 by his supervisor, Sheila Harrison, TUSD’s associate superintendent of educational services, was “flawed, biased and not based on facts.” He said it included an anecdote — “a fabricated story,” he told the board — regarding an evening this spring, though he did not discuss details of that incident in the public session and would not comment on it afterward.
“I implore you to seek out the facts of that particular evening and what actually occurred and the outcomes,” he told the board before he provided each of them with a three-page response to that evaluation.
Crone’s comments were followed by loud applause from the packed meeting room. The board also heard from some of his supporters, who praised his leadership style.
“I wanted to make sure you guys understand how much I appreciate working under the direction of Chris Crone as the director,” said Susan Agapie, a member of the special education department. “I knew from the start that Chris would be an asset as a leader to our department and he was in the trenches with us in complicated meetings and understanding SPED (special education) laws and bringing the entire department together.”
Stephens said that the district administration could not comment on personnel issues, including the details surrounding Crone’s release. Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Tammy Jalique will lead the special education department through the remainder of the school year, and the district will begin its search for a permanent director in January.
The school board must approve Crone’s release, which will likely take place Oct. 8 in the closed session before that evening’s regular meeting.
Stephens said that the district’s special education program serves about 2,260 students with varied needs, from intensive services to just monitoring grades and attendance. The 260 people on the district’s special education staff include teachers and non-certificated staff, plus specialists in speech and language.
He said that while TUSD does work with the San Joaquin County Office of Education to help the students with the greatest needs, the local school district will continue to run its own program.
