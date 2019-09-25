Members are needed for Tracy Unified School District’s Measure B School Bond Citizens Oversight Committee.
The committee meets quarterly or more often to review how the school district is spending Measure B funds.
Specifically, the district is looking for a member of a business organization; a member of a senior citizens association; a member of a taxpayer’s organization; a parent member of a district support organization, such as PTA; and a farming or agricultural representative. Non-voting alternate members are also wanted.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Oct. 18. Applications are available on the Facilities Department page of the district website, www.tracy.k12.ca.us, and at the district office, 1875 W. Lowell Ave.
For information: Facilities Development Department, 830-3245; Jaime Quintana, jquintana@tusd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.