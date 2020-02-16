Tracy police arrested two teenage suspects after a pair of armed robberies Saturday night, one at the Chevron station at the corner of 11th Street and Chrisman Road and the other at Pete’s Liquors, 202 W. 11th St.
Lt. Terry Miller from the Tracy Police Department confirmed that someone called the police to report a robbery in progress at 9:11 p.m. at Pete’s Liquors. The person reported that a youth with a black Acura had a hood over his face and was armed with a handgun. A minute later, police also received an alert from a holdup alarm at the store.
Miller said that a San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy was nearby. Deputy Andrea Lopez confirmed that deputies were investigating an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Chevron station just east of town and were searching the area for possible suspects when a person flagged down a deputy on the 200 block of West 11th Street and alerted him to the robbery in progress at Pete’s Liquors.
The deputy saw the would-be robber pointing a gun at the store clerk, who then escaped from the store unharmed. Tracy police also were quickly on the scene and immediately apprehended a teenage girl believed to be involved.
Lopez noted that the youth with the gun tried to flee, but the deputy tackled him near the store and police took him into custody.
Miller said that the gun the police recovered turned out to be an Airsoft BB gun designed to look like a Glock firearm. Police also recovered some tobacco products and cash from the youth. Lopez said that deputies also found evidence linking both teens to the Chevron robbery.
