The San Joaquin County agency that earmarks federal, state and local funding for transportation projects is moving forward to include the Valley Link light rail system in its transportation plan.
This was good news for directors of the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Commission meeting Wednesday at Tracy City Hall.
“This is a Valentine’s Day present for us,” declared Veronica Vargas, the Tracy City Council member who is the commission’s vice chairman. “I’m really excited about this.”
She and other commission members heard their executive director, Michael Tree, report that the San Joaquin Council of Governments had voted to include the Valley Link project in an amendment to the county’s transportation plan. Final approval would come after a 30-day public comment period.
Inclusion in the COG transportation plan means Valley Link planning and construction in San Joaquin County will be eligible for funding from federal, state and local transportation programs.
Alameda County already has put up $660 million in BART tax funds.
Although possible federal funding must await approval of completion of environmental studies, state funding through SB 1, the state’s gas tax measure, is a more likely prospect. So is the possible shifting of high-speed rail dollars to regional projects such as Valley Link, a light-rail system stretching between the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station over the Altamont Pass as far east as Lathrop with connections to Altamont Corridor Express trains.
