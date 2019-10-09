Anticipating severe winds across Northern and Central California, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. turned off electrical power to 513,000 customers Wednesday just after midnight in the first stage of a planned shutoff affecting nearly 800,000 customers.
A second phase of the public safety power shutoff was expected to begin at noon today, affecting 234,000 customers, including a handful of residents southeast of Tracy. A PG&E news release just before 1 p.m. said those shutoffs would be delayed a few hours because of changes in the weather forecast.
An area near Highway 132 is shown on a tentative shutoff map. A list published by PG&E on Tuesday afternoon showed up to 52 San Joaquin County customers in the Vernalis area as likely to lose power.
A third phase of shutdowns will affect 42,000 customers farther south in the state.
PG&E announced the planned power shutoff Monday in response to a forecast of severe winds throughout northern, central, coastal and Bay Area counties.
Power may be off for up to 48 hours as PG&E examines the power lines for damage after the severe winds end sometime Thursday afternoon. If there is damage, it may take longer for the power to be restored.
The utility has opened a resource center at the Westley Hotel, 8615 Highway 33, for people whose power is off in the surrounding area. The center will have restrooms, bottled water, charging stations for people’s electronics, and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people.
Altamont Corridor Express published a statement Wednesday morning saying its trains could be delayed this afternoon, but that Union Pacific Railroad and PG&E were evaluating the situation.
BART does not expect any changes to its service. It has backup systems in place and can pull power from other parts of its power supply to areas affected by the shutoffs.
Caltrans District 4, which covers the Bay Area, announced that it was working on providing an alternate source of power to keep the Caldecott and Tom Lantos tunnels open. Generators were being put in place Wednesday morning to provide power after East Bay power shutdown began at noon.
Caltrans did not list any road closures on Interstate 580 over the Altamont but urged drivers to treat any intersection without working traffic lights as a four-way stop.
